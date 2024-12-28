Standouts From the First Two Days of 2025 World Juniors

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship is in full swing as it heads into its third day of preliminary round play. There have been plenty of things to be excited about as a hockey fan, whether it’s players who have performed well or seeing one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history (Latvia beating Canada on Dec. 27). With that being said, who has stood out the most in the tournament to this point?

Linards Feldbergs – Goaltender, Latvia

One of the biggest reasons for Latvia pulling off their upset over Canada was the superb play from their netminder, Linards Feldbergs. The Latvians were overpowered at times (as expected) by the Canadians, but when challenged, Feldbergs stood tall and kept his team alive. He made numerous big-time saves throughout the 3-2 shootout win and was perfect in the shootout, stopping all eight shots he faced. He made 55 saves on top of the eight saves in the shootout. He will likely be challenged a ton in Latvia’s second game of the preliminary round when they take on the United States on Dec. 28. He will need to be sharp again to keep his team alive.

James Hagens – Center, United States

Coming into the tournament, James Hagens had been discussed as a presumed top-three prospect in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and many were excited to see what the Boston College Eagle would look like at the biggest junior hockey stage. While it has only been one game, Hagens has certainly not disappointed. He was the leading point scorer among United States forwards in their 10-4 win over Germany, scoring twice while chipping in two assists.

Despite being the youngest player on the American roster, he did not look out of place. He was all over the ice in the offensive zone, creating havoc without the puck on his stick. He worked his way into areas to make a play for himself and his teammates. He quickly reminded people why he has long been considered the top prospect of the draft class after seemingly flying under the radar to start his freshman season at Boston College. He will continue to be a player to watch as the Americans look to repeat as gold medalists in the tournament.

Cole Hutson – Defenseman, United States

The only player to record more points than Hagens in the Americans’ opening 10-4 win was 2024 Washington Capitals draft pick Cole Hutson. After seeing his older brother Lane (currently with the Montreal Canadiens) leave his mark on the American international stage over the last few years, Cole began his tournament quite strong. While undersized at 165 pounds, Hutson showed his ability to maneuver through German players with great puck handling and vision with the puck on his stick.

His play is very reminiscent of his brother’s, but at this point of his development, it seems like he could be ahead of where his brother was at the same point. His playmaking skills are top-notch, and they were on full display against Germany, putting up five assists while also being challenging to defend, thanks to the aforementioned puck handling that he has. He currently leads all players in points with five assists, and if he can continue his strong play with and without the puck, he could find himself in contention for the tournament’s top-defenseman award when it is all said and done.

Petteri Rimpinen – Goaltender, Finland

Even in a 4-0 loss to Canada, Finland goaltender Petteri Rimpinen was strong for the Finns. With the team in front of him struggling to get much going offensively, he stood tall to try and keep his team in the game. He made plenty of timely saves and totaled 37 in the tournament-opening game. His strong play continued in the second game for Finland, as he was once again busy. He faced 32 shots and again helped keep things afloat for his team as its offense slowly began to find its way.

Rimpinen has made 68 saves on 72 shots in two games so far in the tournament. If Finland’s offense cannot find its footing as the tournament progresses, Rimpinen will be relied upon heavily.

Axel Sandin Pellikka – Defenseman, Sweden

After a 2024 tournament that ended with him earning top defenseman honors, Detroit Red Wings prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka got off to a hot start for the Swedes in their opening win against Slovakia on Dec. 26, tallying a hat trick and an assist. He did not factor into the scoring in the second game against Germany but has been a constant presence on the ice.

Defensively, Sandin Pellikka has been about as strong as you could hope for. While being a bit undersized, he has not let that stop him from getting involved physically. He has made timely hits to break up rushes or plays happening in the neutral zone and has been strong with his stick work defensively as well. Much like Hutson, Sandin Pellikka has a good chance of being right in the thick of things when it comes to being a candidate for the tournament’s top defenseman honors. If he is to win the award again, he will become just the second player in the tournament’s history to win it twice. He would join former Red Wing Viacheslav Fetisov (1977 and 1978).

Other Players of Note

Gavin McKenna – Winger, Canada

Victor Eklund – Winger, Sweden

Vladimir Nikitin – Goaltender, Kazakhstan

Gabe Perreault – Winger, United States

Exciting Start to the Tournament, with More to Come

The first two days have lived up to the hype and excitement surrounding the yearly tournament, and there will surely be more excitement with big matchups, including Canada facing off against the United States on Dec. 31. The players mentioned above will also be playing a key role in their team’s success as the tournament progresses.

