Cale Makar Records a Goal and an Assist as Avalanche Edge Senators 4-1

OTTAWA — Cale Makar had a goal and an assist Thursday night as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1.

Colorado has now won five of its last six games (5-1-0) and improves to 2-1-0 as it plays the third game of its five-game road trip.

Coming into Thursday’s game, Colorado hadn’t won in Ottawa since Feb. 11, 2016.

Valeri Nichushkin, Matt Nieto and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado (30-16-6). Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves.

Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for the Senators (18-25-11). Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 shots in defeat.

Ottawa has just two wins since Dec. 23 (2-7-7) and are 1-5-5 in their last 11 on home ice.

Compher rounded out the scoring early in the third as he beat Hogberg short side.

Colorado regained the lead early in the second as Niemo buried a one-timer off the rush. Makar then made it 3-1 with a blast from the blueline for his 12th of the season.

The Senators didn’t register their first shot of the game until 18:41 of the first period, but still managed to get out of the period tied 1-1.

Colorado opened the scoring at the seven-minute mark after a defensive breakdown by the Senators left Nichushkin all alone in the right circle, before he fooled Hogberg with a wrist shot.

Ottawa finally registered its first shot of the game on its second powerplay of the night as Tkachuk fired a shot at Grubauer, which earned a cheer from the crowd. Less than a minute later Tkachuk broke in alone and beat Grubauer glove side to tie the game on Ottawa’s third shot.

Notes

Ottawa’s Nick Paul returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering a lower body injury on Jan. 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press