Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon Sets Single-Season Franchise Record

The Nathan MacKinnon show continues. Even in the final game of the regular season with nothing on the line, the former first-overall pick from 2013 is setting records. On this night, he was breaking the Colorado Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques’ single-season franchise record for points with his 140th. The previous one was held by Peter Stastny, who had 139 in 1981-82 for the Nordiques.

Watching greatness.



Nathan MacKinnon continues his historical season.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/0U4VgDPGPR — x – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 19, 2024

MacKinnon tied the record with the secondary assist on Mikko Rantanen’s 42nd of the season and broke it with the primary assist on Valeri Nichushkin’s 28th. The Avalanche superstar now has 51 goals and 89 assists, four points back of Nikita Kucherov, who leads the NHL in points. His team is currently up 4-1 against the Edmonton Oilers after the first period, so he has two more periods to try and steal the Art Ross Trophy away from him. But I’m sure he doesn’t care too much about that if he can lead the Avalanche to their second Stanley Cup in three years when the playoffs start in a few days.