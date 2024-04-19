Ducks’ Top Prospect Cutter Gauthier Set to Make NHL Debut

The Anaheim Ducks have been out of the playoff picture for a while, but they will have a new and exciting prospect making his NHL debut tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights in Cutter Gauthier. The Hobey Baker finalist was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers for Jamie Drysdale at the beginning of January and signed his entry-level contract (ELC) with the Ducks on April 14.

The Flyers selected Gauthier fifth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft and he has spent the last two years with Boston College in the NCAA. He finished his sophomore year with a gaudy 38 goals and 65 points in 41 games and was one of the NCAA’s top point-getters. He is also coming off a solid showing at the 2024 World Juniors where he had two goals and 12 points in seven games leading Team USA to a gold medal.

The Ducks already have a plethora of young talent up front – especially down the middle – with Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, and Nathan Gaucher, so it will be interesting to see where he fits into the lineup. The 6-foot-2 pivot brings a lot of elite skills to the table with his shot, quick release and playmaking abilities. You have to wonder whether he will usurp Zegras at one point, and become the Ducks’ de facto top-line center. He will get an opportunity to showcase that potential in his first lap on NHL ice against the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights.