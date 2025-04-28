3 Key Avalanche Players Who Need to Step Up Against the Stars

The Colorado Avalanche’s First-Round series against the Dallas Stars is tied 2-2 as they head into a crucial Game 5 on Monday. Despite some unfortunate luck in overtime, several players have stepped up in this series. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, in his first playoff series, has been excellent. Nathan MacKinnon has been his usual self, while Logan O’Connor is having a career playoff series, making big plays, and returning captain Gabriel Landeskog has been as good as the team needs him to be.

While some players have underperformed, in the NHL Playoffs, a player might struggle in one series but shine in the next. If the Avalanche want to reach the Second Round, they will need improved performances from these three players.

Cale Makar

While Cale Makar has been solid defensively, his offensive production has not been at the same level we’ve come to expect from him. Makar is averaging over 26 minutes a game to lead the team, with only two assists (tied for points with Devon Toews and Ryan Lindgren). Samuel Girard leads the defense with one goal and three points. A slow start to the series is surprising for Makar, especially given his solid performances in the playoffs in the past.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In Round 1 of the 2024 NHL Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets, Makar, MacKinnon, and Rantanen led all skaters in the series with nine points each while averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game. In Round 2 against the Stars, Makar led the team with three goals and six points in six games in a 4-2 series loss. Makar has proven he can provide offense, and he needs to be a difference-maker in the upcoming games to help the team finish the series.

Brock Nelson

Brock Nelson had a solid season after being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the New York Islanders. However, he has struggled to keep up with the fast-paced Avalanche offense in this series. Game 4 was his best performance in an Avalanche uniform, showcasing what we can expect from him in the future.

Head coach Jared Bednar’s line changes didn’t produce the desired results in Game 3, but they were effective in Game 4. Given the price the organization paid for their deadline acquisitions, a First-Round exit would be a major disappointment. But Nelson is a proven playoff performer and should be able to contribute more.

Related: 3 Keys to the Avalanche Winning Series Against Stars After Game 4

In 82 playoff games with the Islanders, Nelson has 27 goals and 52 points. When he has talented players around him, he effectively utilizes their abilities to maximize his production. His line with Valeri Nichushkin and Landeskog in Game 4 was a game-changer. If he can maintain that same level of physicality, it will be exactly what the Avalanche need—and what they hoped he would bring when they traded for him.

Martin Necas

Martin Necas was another deadline acquisition this season. While he was effective playing alongside MacKinnon during the regular season, Necas has contributed minimal offense against the Stars, with just one assist in Game 1. A big problem has been the power play and the unit’s inability to score despite numerous chances.

While Necas has the playmaking skills to create opportunities, he needs to be more assertive and take the shot when the chance arises rather than making an unnecessary second pass that might be intercepted or turned over. Bednar has moved Necas down to the second line with Nelson and Jonathan Drouin, but this only highlighted how well he plays with MacKinnon. With the second line’s strong performance in Game 4, Necas has to find his groove on the top line heading into Game 5.

The last time the Avalanche faced the Stars in Game 5, they were down 3-1 and fighting to stay alive. Now, they have the chance to take control of the series, provided their key players rise to the challenge. While they have received significant support from their bottom six and defensive pairings, Necas, Nelson, and Makar need to provide more. If they can return to their typical style of play, it will be a big boost to their chances against Dallas and in future series.