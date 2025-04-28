3 Takeaways From the Sirens’ 2-0 Shutout Victory Over the Frost

On Sunday, the New York Sirens took on the Minnesota Frost in their final matchup of the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season and came away with a 2-0 victory. The Sirens won four of the five meetings between the two teams to win the season series.

Girard Nets Her First as a Siren

Halfway through the second period, Taylor Girard stole the puck after the Frost lost control of it in their offensive zone. Girard skated up through the neutral zone on a breakaway and ripped a shot past goaltender Maddie Rooney to put the Sirens on the board.

Related: New York Sirens Take Down Minnesota Frost 2-0

This was Girard’s first goal for New York. She spent her first PWHL season and the first five games of this campaign with the Boston Fleet before she was traded to the Sirens in exchange for Jill Saulnier. This was her first goal of the season (she also has two assists.) Girard hasn’t made a huge impact n 16 games with New York, but she has been a solid addition to the bottom six.

Schroeder Made PWHL History

Corinne Schroeder has been stellar for the Sirens. She stopped all 33 shots she faced to earn her fourth shutout of the season. She became the first PWHL goaltender to record four shutouts in a regular season, surpassing Kristen Campbell of the now-Toronto Sceptres, who earned three last season. Schroeder recorded her last shutout against the Montreal Victoire on April 1 before the break for the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Corinne Schroeder, New York Sirens (Photo by /PWHL)

She also posted consecutive shutouts on Jan. 4 and Jan. 12, setting the PWHL record for most scoreless minutes at 178 minutes and 16 seconds. She is currently on a streak of 128:33 scoreless minutes. With two games left in the season, there is a chance she could break her own record.

This is only the PWHL’s second season, but as the league continues to grow, there will be more record-breaking moments. Congrats to Schroeder on reaching this impressive milestone.

Every Point Counts

While the Sirens may have been the first team eliminated from earning a playoff berth, their work is far from over. The PWHL adopted the “Gold Plan” for its draft, and for every point an eliminated team earns, they receive a gold point. Whichever team earns the most gold points by the end of the season will get the first draft pick in the draft.

A lot is riding on this draft, with a new team joining the league for next season. Before the 2025 Draft, the league will hold an expansion draft, with each of the six teams likely to send at least two players to form the new PWHL Vancouver. However, there is still no word on how the expansion draft will work, and the date has yet to be determined.

The Sirens were also the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention last season. They earned more gold points than the other team eliminated from the playoffs, the Ottawa Charge, and selected Sarah Fillier first overall. The Sirens will want to get as many points as they can to set them up for success in the 2025-26 season, especially with the expansion draft looming.

As of now, the Sirens are the only team eliminated from playoff contention and eligible to earn gold points. Only two teams have punched their ticket: the Victoire and Sceptres. New York is in a good spot to earn the first-overall pick in the 2025 Draft.

Sirens Head North

The Sirens will head north to face the Sceptres on Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. EDT.