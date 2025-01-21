New York Sirens Trade Jill Saulnier for Boston Fleet’s Taylor Girard

On Jan. 21, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) announced a trade between the Boston Fleet and the New York Sirens on social media. The Fleet traded forward Taylor Girard in exchange for Jill Saulnier.

Boston acquires forward Jill Saulnier from New York in exchange for forward Taylor Girard.

Saulnier has been with the Sirens since the beginning. In the 2024 season, she played in 18 games. She only earned two points during the season from one goal and one assist. So far for the 2024-25 season, she has played in five games. She has not earned any points so far.

Girard shares similar stats to Saulnier. She has been with the Fleet since the beginning of the PWHL last season. She played in 23 games, where she earned two assists and scored four goals. In the 2024-25 season, she has also played in five games and has yet to earn a point.

This trade is even, a forward for a forward with similar stats. It will be interesting to see how the two fair with their new teams. Hopefully, it will allow them to start making some plays.

The Fleet face off against the Toronto Sceptres at home tomorrow, Jan. 22. Perhaps Saunier will have a chance to get out onto the ice already. The Sirens play next on Saturday, Jan. 25, when they also host the Sceptres. This will give Girard a chance to get acclimated to her new team before playing a game. The Sirens will take on the Fleet in Boston later this month on Jan. 31.