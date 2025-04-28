3 Flyers Prospects Who Can Make the Team in 2025-26

It may not seem to be the case following a 29th-place finish in the NHL standings, but the Philadelphia Flyers are in “the worst is behind us” stage of their rebuild. General manager Daniel Brière expressed excitement regarding the Flyers’ future in his end-of-season press conference, and even hinted at adding during the summer.

Related: 3 Restricted Free Agents Flyers Should Offer Sheet in 2025 Offseason

The former is what we’ll be focusing on here—the young guns emerging in their careers. Which three prospects could make the team in 2025–26, and perhaps stick with them the whole way?

Alex Bump, Left Wing

From one playoff run to the next, Alex Bump has the hot hand. The 21-year-old was Western Michigan University’s top skater throughout the 2024–25 season en route to a Frozen Four championship, the program’s first. That was less than three weeks ago. Today, he’s providing the underdog Lehigh Valley Phantoms with the youth and skill they’ve desperately needed in pursuit of their third Calder Cup.

In the NCAA this season, Bump recorded 23 goals and 24 assists across 42 full-season games. He joined first-round prospects Ryan Leonard and Isaac Howard as the only players to finish inside the top 10 for both expected and actual goals scored, per College Hockey News.

Bump’s fifth-round draft selection in 2022 doesn’t define him. He was unequivocally Western Michigan’s most valuable player throughout the season. One of college hockey’s most lethal play-drivers, he’s far more impactful than his draft stock would indicate. He only shot at a 9.3% clip (on NCAA netminders), which isn’t quite the mark you’re looking for, but any worries about his shot’s effectiveness can be put to rest considering his professional stint in Lehigh Valley.

Related: Flyers 2024-25 Post-WJC Prospect Ranking: Top 15

The American Hockey League (AHL) is a good test for young players—talent reigns supreme, but it’s a demanding league that not just anyone can thrive in. Bump has instantly become one of the Phantoms’ top players, recording three goals and two assists in four total contests (two in the regular season and as many in the playoffs).

Not only did Bump twice find twine in the Phantoms’ Game 1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, but he called his opponent’s defense “soft” during a post-game interview. Practically a kid in AHL terms, that takes a great deal of confidence, but also skill to be able to back it up.

Bulletin board material?#LVPhantoms F Alex Bump began & ended his media availability after Game 1 taking shots at the #WBSPens defensemen.



"Their D didn't want to play the hard game."



"Like I said, they don't like to defend. Soft defenders, in my opinion."@InsideAHLHockey pic.twitter.com/e4gWmkE97Q — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) April 24, 2025

Unsurprisingly, Bump got roughed up a bit in the Phantoms’ Game 2 victory over the Penguins, ending the latter’s season. He’ll have a date in a best-of-five series with the AHL’s two-time defending champion Hershey Bears starting April 30. The biggest test of his career, if he can be a standout against minor hockey’s finest, that could be a one-way ticket to the NHL—win or lose.

Assuming he impresses the to-be-determined bench boss, there’ll be a spot available for Bump in the Flyers’ lineup. His game is arguably NHL-ready.

Ethan Samson, Right Defenseman

Since he can often be found on the Phantoms’ third pairing, Ethan Samson flies under the radar a bit. However, those who have kept a close eye on the Flyers’ AHL affiliate can probably testify that the 21-year-old blueliner is more than his usage indicates. An excellent puck-mover with a two-way presence, his impact is significant. If the right circumstances arise, there’s a chance that Samson finds himself on the NHL club at some point in 2025–26.

Ethan Samson, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His 8.6% shooting clip is almost certainly unsustainable moving forward, but Samson’s 12-goal season was notable. Over the past three seasons, the only defensemen his age to reach the double-digit goals mark were first-round draft picks Logan Mailloux and Thomas Harley. Across 69 regular-season contests, he put up 24 points—still fairly good production given his age and ice time.

Getting away from the numbers, it’s the details in Samson’s game that are exciting. His stretch-pass ability is something the Flyers could really use, and his two-way game can provide a welcome balance. Interim head coach Brad Shaw must be licking his chops at Samson’s 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame coupled with the skill he possesses. If anyone’s going to maximize the right-shot defender’s ability, it’s Shaw, who will almost certainly remain behind the bench even if another head coach is hired.

The reason Samson could make the jump so quickly, despite being a sixth-round pick in 2021, is because of Rasmus Ristolainen’s unfortunate injury timeline. Following surgery on March 26, he’s expected to miss six months of action, including training camp. As a result, an open-minded Flyers team may consider the 21-year-old. On a young team with no immediate expectations, why not give the kid a chance? Like Emil Andrae before him, Samson might be worth their while.

Jett Luchanko, Center

Perhaps most obviously, the Flyers’ 13th-overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft will be in consideration for a roster spot. The 18-year-old Jett Luchanko played four games with the Orange and Black in October, becoming the youngest player in franchise history. A prospect of a team that’s weak down the middle, his services are an obvious need.

Though he didn’t put up any points with the Flyers, the eye test for Luchanko was encouraging. He was solid in the transition game and, relative to his teammates, aided the flow of games positively in Philadelphia’s direction. Getting sent down to juniors was not an indictment on his pro-readiness—his brief NHL stint was arguably a success.

Jett Luchanko, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Luchanko’s numbers with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) were, on the surface, just okay for a prospect of his caliber—56 points in 46 games. However, that fails to recognize the limitations of his surrounding roster. Among forwards on the team with at least 20 games played, he finished 1.81 standard deviations above the mean in points per game. Beckett Sennecke, the first OHL forward off the board in the 2024 class, was 2.03 standard deviations above his team’s mean in the stat.

The fact that Luchanko was one of the youngest members on Team Canada’s World Junior Championship roster for the under-20 tournament should speak to his maturity. His role was limited on the power play and at 5-on-5, but he performed adequately, if not above average. The talent pool was stacked, mind you, so just making the team at all was a win for Philadelphia.

Now serving in the AHL with Bump and Samson, Luchanko has played some of his most impressive hockey all season long. He piled up four assists in the 2-game series versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and displayed a lot of his biggest strengths. His ability to glide on the ice is high-end, and while still developing as a creator, he was a series-changer in that department against the Penguins.

Related: In a League Built on Maturity, Lehigh Valley Is Built for a Calder Cup Run

The Flyers don’t have many players with Luchanko’s skill set, and that especially applies to their centermen. It could be a tight squeeze with Sean Couturier, Noah Cates, Ryan Poehling, and a potential trade or free-agent addition, but going pro with the Flyers might be preferable. Maybe some seasoning is still required, but he’s close—a hardworking summer could get him over the hump.

Though the Phantoms may not be too happy about it, the Flyers have a promising selection of players to choose from to fill out their roster in 2025–26. Should any of these three get that opportunity?