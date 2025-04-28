Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Stars – 4/28/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (C3) at STARS (C2)

Western Conference First Round, Game 5

9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, ESPN, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Jonathan Drouin — Charlie Coyle — Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Ryan Lindgren — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey, Miles Wood

Injured: Ross Colton (lower body)

Status report:

The Avalanche are expected to use the same lineup from their 4-0 win in Game 4 on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Jason Robertson (lower body)

Status report

Back will return after not playing in Game 4 because of an undisclosed injury. … Heiskanen, a defenseman, will not play. He remains day to day.

Latest for THW: