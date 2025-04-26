Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – 4/26/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of their first round matchup at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (2C) at AVALANCHE (3C)
Western Conference First Round, Game 4
9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TBS, ALT, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Stars projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Jason Robertson (lower body)
Status report
Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Back will be a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury; if he cannot play, Bourque, a forward, will replace him. … Heiskanen remains day to day and is not an option for Dallas.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Jonathan Drouin — Charlie Coyle — Joel Kiviranta
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Ryan Lindgren — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey, Miles Wood
Injured: Ross Colton (lower body)
Status report
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he will use the same lineup he did in a 2-1 overtime loss in Game 3 on Wednesday.
