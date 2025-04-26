Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – 4/26/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of their first round matchup at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (2C) at AVALANCHE (3C)

Western Conference First Round, Game 4

9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TBS, ALT, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Jason Robertson (lower body)

Status report

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Back will be a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury; if he cannot play, Bourque, a forward, will replace him. … Heiskanen remains day to day and is not an option for Dallas.

Latest for THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Jonathan Drouin — Charlie Coyle — Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Ryan Lindgren — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey, Miles Wood

Injured: Ross Colton (lower body)

Status report

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he will use the same lineup he did in a 2-1 overtime loss in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Latest for THW: