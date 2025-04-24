Seguin the OT Hero as Stars Beat the Avalanche 2-1 in Game 3

After the Dallas Stars‘ late comeback in Game 2, which allowed them to win in overtime and tie the series 1-1, the Colorado Avalanche, now led by their returning captain, Gabriel Landeskog, aimed to reclaim the series lead in Game 3 in Denver, Colorado.

The Avalanche took an early lead in the first period, but they were heavily outplayed throughout the game. The Stars had more shots and attempts and a quicker pace, mirroring Game 2. They made a late comeback in the third period to tie the game. Ultimately, the Avalanche lost in overtime.

Game Recap

Ryan Lindgren received a penalty for cross-checking Wyatt Johnston, which gave the Stars a power-play opportunity. However, shortly after the faceoff, Mikko Rantanen tripped Valeri Nichushkin, resulting in a 4-on-4 situation. Nichushkin took advantage of a defensive breakdown in the Stars’ zone, walking right in and deftly deking around Jake Oettinger to score the first goal of the game. With two minutes remaining in the first period, Colin Blackwell tripped Nathan MacKinnon, putting the Avalanche on the power play. The Stars successfully killed off the penalty, and the first period concluded with the Avalanche leading 1-0.

Early in the second period, Lehkonen turned the puck over, but right when the Stars retrieved it, they were called for too many men. This sent the Avalanche to the power play, although the Stars managed to kill it off. Both teams were playing fast and physical, limiting each other’s chances, just as they did in previous games. The hits also continued to pile on, with 58 total to end the second period.

Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars celebrates with teammate Thomas Harley after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche in Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Early on in the third, Lehkonen tripped Thomas Harley, sending the Stars to a power play, but the Avalanche killed it off. Shortly after, MacKinnon was called for interference against Blackwell, sending them to the power play again. The Stars capitalized on it as Jamie Benn tipped Harley’s shot from the point to tie it, 1-1. The Avalanche got a power play when Matt Duchene tripped Nichushkin, but the Stars killed it off. Right before the third period ended, Marchment high-sticked Brock Nelson, resulting in a double minor, giving the Avalanche a four-minute power play. However, they only had 30 seconds to capitalize on it before the end of the third period.

Artturi Lehkonen almost scored the winner as the penalty ended, but Esa Lindell made a massive block. Seguin won it off a desperation pass from Marchment that just tipped over Blackwood’s glove.

Up Next

The Avalanche look to even the series on Saturday, April 26. Puck drop is at 9:30 pm EST.