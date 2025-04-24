Logan Thompson Shines in Capitals’ 3-1 Win Over Canadiens in Game 2

The Washington Capitals survived another third-period surge from the Montreal Canadiens to secure a 3-1 win in Game 2 of the first round series. Capitals forward Connor McMichael scored two goals, but it was Washington goalie Logan Thompson who stole the show with 14 saves to preserve the Capitals’ win.

Montreal’s top line started well in the opening minutes of the first period, but threats were quickly shut down by the Capitals’ defense. Thompson stopped all four shots he faced while his counterpart, Sam Montembeault, saved all nine shots sent in his direction. There was no scoring in a physical first frame.

Montreal scored early in the second period to grab a 1-0 advantage on Christian Dvorak’s goal at 1:16. Dvorak swatted at a loose puck in the crease and managed to push the frozen disc past Thompson for the opening score. It was Dvorak’s first playoff goal since his 2020 postseason experience with the Arizona Coyotes. Canadiens fans started to dream of evening up the series as Montreal was excellent when scoring first this season, with a 26-9-2 record, or a 70% win rate.

The joy was short-lived for Montreal supporters as Washington responded with a pair of quick goals, 91 seconds after the Canadiens’ opening score. At the 3:47 mark of the second period, McMichael received a bit of puck luck after a centering pass deflected off the skate of Dennis Savard and behind Montembeault to tie the score at one. Montreal’s netminder made the initial save on McMichael’s wrap-around attempt, which left him no chance to keep the deflection out of the net.

One minute later, Washington unlocked the game on Dylan Strome’s first goal of the series. After a zone entry, Ryan Leonard zipped a cross-ice pass to Anthony Beauvillier. The 27-year-old forward redirected the puck to the slot towards Strome for a one-touch shot attempt that Montembeault stopped, but the netminder couldn’t contain the rebound and watched helplessly as Strome placed the puck into the net for a 2-1 Capitals lead.

THE DISTRICT LOVES YOU, STROMER pic.twitter.com/YZI4zHyB7N — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 24, 2025

The third period featured fantastic goaltending from both red-themed clubs. Thompson stole the show with an incredible series of saves early on to keep Washington ahead with 12 minutes remaining in the game. Montreal’s Jake Evans was inches away from converting a quick-strike passing play with 12:48 remaining in regulation. Still, his shot attempt found the red iron behind a diving Thompson before the puck slipped harmlessly away from the crease.

As they did in Game 1, the Canadiens cranked up the pressure on Washington as they searched for the tying goal. Still, Montreal struggled to solve Thompson as the seconds ticked off the Capital One Arena scoreboard of the 2-1 hockey game. Thompson made a toe save on Cole Caufield with under five minutes to play before being saluted by the crowd with chants of “LT, LT” after a glove save forced another defensive zone faceoff for the Capitals.

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis pulled Montembault with two minutes remaining to give Montreal the 6-on-4 skater advantage. A patient Capitals’ defense limited shot opportunities before McMichael sealed the game with 1.1 seconds remaining for a 3-1 Capitals win.

Montreal will need to monitor at least one potential injury coming out of Game 2. Patrick Laine did take a shift for the Canadiens in the third, so that injury will be something to monitor for Montreal as the scene shifts to Canada for the next two contests. The Canadiens will need more secondary scoring to generate a comeback in the opening round of the playoffs.