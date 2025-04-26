Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Senators – 4/26/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 of their first round matchup at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (1A) at SENATORS (WC1)
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MAX
Toronto leads best-of-7 series 3-0
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander
Calle Jarnkrok — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz
Max Pacioretty — Max Domi — Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, David Kampf, Artur Akhtyamov, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 on Thursday. … Robertson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Fabian Zetterlund — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
David Perron — Adam Gaudette — Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore
Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)
Status report
The Senators held an optional morning skate. … Ottawa likely will dress the same lineup it used Thursday.
