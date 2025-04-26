Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Senators – 4/26/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 of their first round matchup at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MAX

Toronto leads best-of-7 series 3-0

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz

Max Pacioretty — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, David Kampf, Artur Akhtyamov, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 on Thursday. … Robertson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Fabian Zetterlund — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

David Perron — Adam Gaudette — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore

Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)

Status report

The Senators held an optional morning skate. … Ottawa likely will dress the same lineup it used Thursday.

