Former Maple Leaf Nikita Zaitsev’s Career: From Russia to the NHL & Back Again

Nikita Zaitsev’s career is a testament to resilience and adaptability. Born in Moscow, Russia, the 6-foot-2, right-handed defenseman has played in some of the world’s top hockey leagues. From his early days in the Russian leagues to his time in the NHL and his return to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Zaitsev’s path reflects his successes, failures, and desire to return to where he started.

Here, we’ll remember and consider Zaitsev’s curious circular journey.

Early Years in Russia: Zaitsev Rises Through the Ranks

Zaitsev began his professional journey in the Russian leagues, debuting with Krylya Sovetov MHC in the 2008-09 season. While his ice time was limited, his defensive instincts stood out. These got him noticed and set the stage for his future career. A move to Sibir Novosibirsk in the KHL during the 2009-10 season marked the start of his steady progression. Though his offensive contributions were initially modest, Zaitsev gained valuable experience and skills in a highly competitive Russian environment. These skills proved crucial for his future success.

In the 2009-10 season with Sibir Novosibirsk, Zaitsev appeared in 40 games. There, he showed defensive promise despite a challenging minus-10 rating. His growth continued over the next few years, with a breakout performance in the 2012-13 season, where he recorded 18 points (seven goals and 11 assists). He made significant improvements in his offensive play. This production helped establish Zaitsev as a promising two-way defenseman in the KHL.

Zaitsev’s Breakout Seasons with CSKA Moscow

In 2013, Zaitsev joined CSKA Moscow and flourished in an expanded role. His offensive production spiked, and he began to show his two-way capabilities. He balanced reliable defensive play with increasing contributions on the scoresheet. The 2014-15 season marked a turning point in his career, as he recorded 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games. His strong play, highlighted by an impressive plus-27 rating, confirmed his reputation as one of the top defensemen in the KHL. It also caught the attention of NHL scouts.

Nikita Zaitsev, Toronto Maple Leafs, Dec. 12, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Zaitsev continued his upward evolution during the 2015-16 season, contributing 26 points in 46 games. He excelled even further in the playoffs, recording 13 points in 20 games and highlighting his ability to perform in high-pressure postseason situations. This consistent development established Zaitsev as a standout talent, paving the way for his transition to the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs the following year.

Move to the NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs

Zaitsev’s stellar performance in the KHL earned him a contract with the Maple Leafs in 2016 and he quickly made an impact. During his rookie NHL season in 2016-17, Zaitsev showed his offensive instincts and passing ability, recording 36 points (four goals, 32 assists) in 82 games. His ability to eat up heavy minutes and contribute across all situations made him a reliable blueliner and helped him solidify the Maple Leafs’ defensive corps.

Encouraged by his strong debut, then Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello signed Zaitsev to a seven-year contract extension. However, the seasons that followed saw a decline in his offensive production. While he remained a steady defensive presence during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, his inconsistency and lack of scoring drew criticism from fans and media. It became apparent that this scrutiny wore on Zaitsev personally and exposed his Achilles Heel. He was too sensitive to play in the overly-scrutinized market Toronto had become. He could not live up to the expectations set by his lucrative contract, and his play began a downward spiral into inconsistency.

Why Did Lamoriello Jump to Sign Zaitzev So Quickly?

When Lamoriello signed Zaitsev to a seven-year, $31.5 million contract extension in May 2017, it was based on two things. First, the Maple Leafs organization was optimistic about Zaitsev’s potential. Second, he fit the Maple Leafs’ defensive needs to a tee. As noted, Zaitsev impressed everyone during his rookie NHL season when he played all 82 games and recorded 36 points. He could move the puck, play significant minutes, and adapted quickly from the KHL to the NHL. He earned the trust of then-head coach Mike Babcock and the Maple Leafs’ front office.

Right-handed defensemen like Zaitsev were in high demand, and the Maple Leafs lacked depth on the right side. His role on the power play and penalty kill made him a versatile asset. And, at the time, his $4.5 million annual cap hit seemed reasonable for a top-four defenseman. At 25, Zaitsev was entering his prime, and Lamoriello saw the long-term contract as a way to lock in a piece of the team’s defensive core at a manageable cost.

Zaitsev’s Success in Toronto Was Fleeting

Zaitsev’s durability and adaptability fit well into the Maple Leafs’ fast-paced, puck-possession offense. His rookie workload of 22:01 of ice time per game showed he could handle challenging assignments against top opposition. However, his performance declined after the extension, partly due to injuries, inconsistent play, and the apparent distress he was experiencing living up to expectations. By 2019, his contract had become a burden, and he was traded to the Ottawa Senators to free up cap space.

While the gamble on Zaitsev’s potential didn’t pan out, the initial decision seems logical. It was driven by his promising debut season and the Maple Leafs’ pressing need for stability on the blue line. In hindsight, the move reflects the risks all NHL teams assume when they bet on early success to address critical roster gaps.

Zaitsev Moves to the Senators and the Blackhawks

As mentioned above, Zaitsev was traded to the Senators in 2019. There, his role shifted as he fit into the team’s rebuilding phase. With a greater emphasis on defense and mentoring younger players, Zaitsev adapted to a less offensive-focused role. Although his scoring dipped, he continued to provide solid defensive play and valuable experience to a developing roster.

Nikita Zaitsev, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

During the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Zaitsev averaged 15 points per campaign. However, the challenges of playing on a rebuilding team were evident, including a minus-13 rating in the 2020-21 season. His play and statistical numbers mirrored the Senators’ broader struggles of the time. Still, Zaitsev settled into a dependable role on the Senators’ blue line.

Zaitsev was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 22, 2023. Throughout the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Zaitsev played 56 NHL games for the Blackhawks, recording three points in 18 games in 2022-23 and seven points in 38 games during 2023-24. While his offensive production was modest, he provided steady-enough defensive play. Yet, again, his plus-minus ratings reflected the team’s overall struggles during their rebuilding phase.

Zaitsev Returns to the KHL’s St. Petersburg SKA

Following his 2023-24 NHL season, Zaitsev returned to Russia to play for SKA Saint Petersburg in the 2024-25 season. While his scoring contributions have been modest, the numbers show his defensive stability and experience. Thus far this season, Zaitsev has put up four points in 26 games, focusing on defensive reliability rather than offensive production.

Zaitsev’s NHL story is one of remarkable beginnings and challenging realities. After an outstanding rookie season with the Maple Leafs in 2016-17, the organization rewarded him with the big extension. However, as time went on, Zaitsev’s performance did not meet the expectations set by that contract. His offensive output declined, and the intense scrutiny from the Maple Leafs’ demanding market took its toll.

By the end of the 2023-24 season, Zaitsev had completed his initial seven-year contract with the Maple Leafs. One of two things happened: Either he did not find another NHL team willing to sign him, or he had his fill of North American professional hockey. Returning to Russia to play in the KHL, Zaitsev closed this chapter of his NHL career and embraced the opportunity to play closer to home.

For fans like myself who followed his journey, particularly during his time with Toronto, it’s hard not to wish him success and contentment. Zaitsev’s skill and hard work were evident despite the ups and downs. I, for one, hope he finds a quieter, more supportive environment in which to play. Let’s hope Saint Petersburg might be precisely what he needs to thrive as the now 33-year-old’s professional career continues.