9 NHL Offseason Additions Making an Impact Early in 2025-26

This past summer was not a particularly exciting offseason for NHL fans. But even though that’s the case, there have been more than a few players who are making positive impacts for their new teams through the first month-plus of the season. Let’s take a look at who’s making the biggest difference.

Chris Kreider

Reports of Chris Kreider’s demise appear to be premature. Acquired by the Anaheim Ducks this offseason, he’s been a catalyst in helping the team surge into first place in the Pacific Division. Through 15 games, he has 10 goals and 14 points, a pace of 54 goals over 82 games. He is shooting 29.4 percent, so the goal-scoring will eventually slow down, but his underlying metrics have been terrific.

Kreider has an expected goals share (xG%) of 55.19 percent, ranking him first among Ducks skaters. He’s also averaging the second-most high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the team to Mason McTavish. The Ducks’ young players have led the way to start the season, but Kreider has played a major role and will likely continue to do so, even as his shooting percentage returns to normal.

Victor Olofsson

Victor Olofsson was among my under-the-radar UFAs to watch this summer. While he didn’t sign with the Colorado Avalanche until August, he’s proving that they made the right decision. Olofsson has six goals and 15 points through 19 games, putting him on pace to finish with 26 goals and 65 points, the latter of which would easily set a career-high.

There were signs last season with the Vegas Golden Knights that Olofsson had turned his game around. His underlying metrics were excellent, and he’s so far proving those weren’t a fluke. He’s averaging 2.74 points per 60 minutes, ranked third among Avalanche skaters, and he has a terrific xG% of 62.74 percent. For just $1.5 million, the Avalanche are certainly getting their money’s worth.

Corey Perry

Corey Perry missed a bit of time to begin the season, but he’s certainly had a positive impact on the Los Angeles Kings. He’s totaled seven goals and 12 points in 14 games, a pace of 41 goals and 70 points over 82 games. I doubt Perry comes close to scoring 40 goals, but the Kings’ recent resurgence can partly be due to his strong start to the season.

Los Angeles Kings right winger Corey Perry scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov and is congratulated by Los Angeles Kings right winger Alex Laferriere (David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

Perry’s xG% of 59.34 percent ranks second among qualified Kings skaters. He’s averaging 2.29 points per 60 minutes, which is first on the team. There probably is some regression coming for him down the road, but he truly doesn’t seem to age.

Nikolaj Ehlers & K’Andre Miller

The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the more aggressive teams this offseason, acquiring K’Andre Miller in a trade with the New York Rangers and signing Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency. Both players have helped the Hurricanes get off to a strong start, with Ehlers totaling 12 points in his first 19 games and Miller eight points in his first 13 contests.

It took a while for Ehlers to find the back of the net in his first season with the Hurricanes, but he’s been exactly what they needed in their top six. He has an xG% of 59.29 percent, ranking eighth among Hurricanes skaters. He’s also averaged 2.02 points per 60 minutes, a rate you hope to see from a first-line winger.

Although Miller missed some time due to injury, he has played well. The Hurricanes’ system caters well to a defenseman like Miller, who struggled with his puck management in his time with the Rangers. He’s been one of the Hurricanes’ best offensive drivers from the back end and has not been a liability defensively. As long as he can stay healthy, he should be a big help for the Hurricanes this season.

JJ Peterka

Out west, the Utah Mammoth were one of the more aggressive teams this offseason. Their marquee addition was JJ Peterka, who they acquired from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan. Peterka is off to a solid start for the Mammoth, totaling six goals and 13 points in 19 games, putting him on pace for 26 goals and 56 points.

Related: Maple Leafs Can’t Trade Their Way Out of This Mess

Peterka has fit in well in the Mammoth’s top six, as he’s averaging 2.91 points per 60 minutes at five-on-five, ranked first on the Mammoth and one of the best rates in the NHL for a forward. Not only is he scoring, but he’s also improved defensively from his Sabres days. The Mammoth are allowing just 2.35 expected goals per 60 when he’s on the ice, so he’s been far from the defensive liability he was in Buffalo. If this keeps up, he should help the team push for a playoff spot.

Anthony Mantha

There have been quite a few surprises to start this NHL season, but perhaps none more than the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are 10-5-4 and occupy third place in the Metropolitan Division. Part of the reason is that general manager Kyle Dubas made some shrewd additions this summer, one being the signing of Anthony Mantha, who has five goals and 14 points in 19 games.

Mantha is coming off an ACL tear, so seeing him have immediate success is impressive. He’s been the Penguins’ second-most-efficient five-on-five scorer, as he’s averaging 2.35 points per 60 minutes. He is shooting 23.5 percent, so his strong start may cool off at some point. But complementary scorers such as Mantha and Justin Brazeau are part of why the Penguins are in the race early on.

Matthew Schaefer & Jonathan Drouin

One of the best storylines to begin this season has been Matthew Schaefer, who was the first overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. He’s easily been the best rookie in the league, but he looks like a seasoned veteran. He has 15 points in 19 games, putting him on pace for 65 points, which is almost unheard of for an 18-year-old defenseman.

The counting totals are impressive, but Schaefer is not scoring empty-calorie points, and he’s more than held his own at five-on-five. The Islanders have an xG% of 50.5 percent with him on the ice, but that number drops to 44.2 percent when he’s on the bench. It’s early, but the Calder race may not be close if he keeps up this pace.

Matthew Schaefer’s player card as of 11/18/2025

Schaefer is not the only Islanders offseason addition to play well early on, too. Jonathan Drouin has 14 points in 18 games, putting him on pace to finish with 64 points. He’s not much of a goal-scorer, but his playmaking has been a welcome addition to an Islanders lineup that needed some more offensive spark.

Drouin is averaging 1.77 points per 60 minutes, a rate you’d expect to see from a second-line winger. Like Schaefer, the Islanders are a much better team when Drouin is on the ice. Their xG% with him on the ice at five-on-five is 51 percent, but it drops to 45.5 percent when he’s on the bench. The Islanders are in a playoff spot as of today, and it’s safe to say Schaefer and Drouin are a significant reason.

Some of the players mentioned above may eventually slow down, but it’s hard to deny the impact they’ve made early on. They may help teams, like the Ducks and Islanders, make unexpected pushes for playoff spots as the season progresses.

Advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick & MoneyPuck