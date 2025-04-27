3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 4-0 Game 4 Win Over the Stars

Game 4 of their first round matchup with the Dallas Stars could not have been more important for the Colorado Avalanche. After winning Game 1 in impressive fashion, the Stars managed to steal Games 2 and 3 in overtime to take a 2-1 series lead.

With Game 4 on home ice, the Avalanche desperately needed to walk out victorious. With one of the most impressive offensive performances of the playoffs, the Avalanche got the job done in dominating fashion, blanking the Stars 4-0 to even the series. Here are the takeaways.

O Captain, My Captain

The biggest story of the series is easily the return of Gabriel Landeskog. The Avalanche captain had not suited up in a game in nearly three years, ironically, the last time the Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup back in 2022.

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period of Game Four of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars (Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

His return had been much discussed but finally became a reality in Game 3. He was held off the score sheet on that night, but he looked much like his old self in the process. His presence alone was a jolt of energy for the Avalanche.

In Game 4, he scored a goal that blew the roof off of Ball Arena in what has to be the feel-good story of the playoffs. The lineup just feels right with Landeskog in it, and he hasn’t looked like he’s missed much time at all so far.

An Absolute Bombardment

The Avalanche have had a major problem with finishing games so far in this series and it has cost them. With most people picking them to win this matchup, it had to feel less than encouraging to drop the past two games in overtime to a team they’ve clearly been better than.

So, to be able to put on an absolute offensive show, featuring a whopping 48 shots on net, had to feel nice. Even better, everyone got involved. Landeskog scored. Nathan MacKinnon got the monkey off the power play’s back with a goal late in the first.

Dallas’ Jake Oettinger was eventually chased out, even though he really was very good in the face of an absolute onslaught. The Avalanche nearly won the shot advantage for the night with the second period alone, peppering 22 shots on net. That’s the kind of offensive dominance we’ve been looking for.

The Avalanche Should Have a Stranglehold on This Series

As mentioned previously, the Avalanche lost Games 2 and 3 of this series in overtime. They had leads in both of those games but failed to put away the Stars. If even one of those games goes the Avalanche’s way, this series is all but over. Goaltending from Mackenzie Blackwood has been as good as needed, the Avalanche just keep finding ways to let the Stars back in.

The Avalanche have been the better team this series. Their stars – including an absolute master class by Cale Makar in Game 4 – have been far better. If anything, the Avalanche have looked tentative with the lead and can’t afford to have that happen again.

Game 5 Is a Must-Win

Game 5 is critical in every way. In NHL playoff history, the team that wins Game 5 in a tied series goes on to win the series a whopping 78.8% of the time. To call this the most important game of the series would be an understatement, and they need it if they are to win the series.

This Avalanche team is perhaps even deeper than the one that captured the Stanley Cup back in 2022. If they can find a way to get out of this round, momentum will be on their side. They just need to avoid getting in their own way again.