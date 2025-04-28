Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Panthers – 4/28/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (2A) at PANTHERS (3A)
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN, TVAS
Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Lightning projected lineup
Yanni Gourde – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Jake Guentzel
Gage Goncalves – Nick Paul – Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons – Luke Glendening
Victor Hedman – JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg – Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Status report:
Cirelli did not participate in the Lightning’s morning skate, but coach Jon Cooper said he would play.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Nate Schmidt — Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis
Injured: None
Status report
Greer will play a Stanley Cup Playoff game for the first time, replacing Samoskevich, a forward, on the fourth line.
