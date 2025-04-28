Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Panthers – 4/28/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (2A) at PANTHERS (3A)

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN, TVAS

Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Lightning projected lineup

Yanni Gourde – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Jake Guentzel

Gage Goncalves – Nick Paul – Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons – Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman – JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg – Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Status report:

Cirelli did not participate in the Lightning’s morning skate, but coach Jon Cooper said he would play.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Nate Schmidt — Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: None

Status report

Greer will play a Stanley Cup Playoff game for the first time, replacing Samoskevich, a forward, on the fourth line.

