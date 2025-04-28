Oilers News & Rumours: Ekholm Return, Bouchard Bounce Back, Stuart Skinner’s Future & More

The Edmonton Oilers picked up a victory on Sunday (Apr. 27) in dramatic fashion and were able to tie their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings at two. While they have now seemingly turned the series into a best-of-three, some rumblings about potential returns and the future of some players have been brought to light. In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at the injury timeline for Mattias Ekholm, the incredible bounce-back from Evan Bouchard, and the future of Stuart Skinner in Edmonton.

Mattias Ekholm Could Return After Second Round

The Oilers have had a glaring hole on their blue line throughout the postseason, with Mattias Ekholm being out with an injury and likely missing most of the playoffs. While he won’t be able to return in the first round, there is some belief he could be able to play if the Oilers get into the Western Conference Final.

Update on Ekholm. He has responded well. And now there is a chance he could return LATER in playoffs. Not this round. Unlikely in second round but then… maybe. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 28, 2025

Ekholm, who is 34 years old, scored nine goals and added 24 assists for 33 points through 65 games this season. He has been given credit by many fans for stabilizing the Oilers’ top defensive pairing alongside Bouchard and has proven his worth as a two-way defender. He hasn’t played since April 11th against the San Jose Sharks, and before that hadn’t played since March 26th. Getting Ekholm back as the team tries to make a run would be a huge boost for them, but time will tell if he’s able to make an appearance this season.

Evan Bouchard Bounces Back After Slow Start

Oilers fans were quick to criticize Evan Bouchard’s slow start to the postseason, considering he is looking for a new contract after the 2024-25 season concludes. While many expected him to come out of the gates strong and prove he is still one of the league’s strongest postseason performers, he had two horrendous games to start the series against the Kings. However, he seems to have found his rhythm and has played a huge role in the team tying the series.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In their 7-4 victory to bring the series within one game, Bouchard scored two goals and had four shots on goal, logging just over 20 minutes of ice time. In their recent overtime win, he had another two goals, including the game-tying one with just 28 seconds left in the third period.

Related: Oilers Shouldn’t Trade for First Overall Pick if Selection Becomes Available

This is the player Oilers fans were hoping to see, and are excited to see, has found his confidence as the team tries to make another deep playoff run. Despite his slow start, it seems as though he now has things going for him, and he can continue to help the Oilers find a way to win, like he’s done so many times before.

Stuart Skinner’s Future in Question?

Some fans have been wondering about the future of Stuart Skinner in Edmonton, considering he has been pulled after two rough outings and has been replaced by Calvin Pickard, who is also expected to start for the remainder of the first round. In a recent article by Rupert McDonald, he mentions the fact that management has been looking to make improvements, and that Skinner could have value on the open market.

However, at this time, it doesn’t seem like any decisions have been made on his future beyond this season. It would make sense if the Oilers gauged the market for him to see what they could get in return, but they will also have to try and find a replacement that makes moving him a logical decision. As of right now, things seem to be status quo on that front.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.