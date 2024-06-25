Avalanche Should Look At Jeff Skinner if Bought Out

Rumours are circulating that the Buffalo Sabres could buy out Jeff Skinner‘s contract. The 32-year-old winger still has three years remaining with an annual cap hit of $9 million. Many believe he isn’t worth that amount, and given the urgency to start winning, the Sabres might consider taking advantage of the first year of Skinner’s buyout, which would cost very little against the cap. During a press conference on Thursday, Buffalo’s general manager, Kevyn Adams, was vague when asked about a potential Skinner buyout, hinting that the wheels might be in motion.

A buyout would immediately send Skinner to the free-agent market, and the Colorado Avalanche should see if they can convince him to come to Denver. Skinner, who was roommates with captain Gabriel Landeskog when they played for the Kitchener Rangers in juniors, is not a bad player – he’s just overpaid for what he provides on the ice.

After two down seasons following his big contract signing, he’s been remarkably productive, scoring 92 goals over the last three seasons. He’s far from perfect, but maybe in a more comfortable system built for winning and given a role he can succeed in, he could be just what the Avalanche are looking for if the price is right.

What Skinner Brings to the Team

Skinner’s offence was a significant factor in earning his current contract. After putting up three 30-plus goal and 60-plus point seasons during an eight-year tenure with the Carolina Hurricanes, he finished his first season with the Sabres with 40 goals and 63 points to secure the eight-year, $72 million contract. His goal-scoring would impact the Avalanche, especially if he’s paired with the right players. In 2022-23, just two seasons ago, he saw his best single-season production ever, with 35 goals and career-highs in assists (47), and points (82.)

The power play has been vital to the Avalanche’s success. While there might not be room for Skinner in the first unit, adding his experience and knowledge to the second group would be a boost. Back-to-back seasons with eight power-play goals and three straight seasons with over 11 points with the man advantage is impressive, considering how bad the Sabres’ power play has been. Last season, it was ranked 29th in the league at 16.6%. In 2022-23 it ranked ninth at 23.4%, and in 2021-22, 16th at 21.2%. The Avalanche’s power play was in the top ten the past four seasons and could boost Skinner’s numbers if he earns a role on the top unit.

What Might Deter Avalanche From Acquiring Skinner

While he is effective in the offensive zone – he’s a very efficient goal-scorer and a robust playmaker, especially off the rush – his defensive game needs work; he only puts a little effort into forechecking and loose puck battles. He does not play a physical game in either zone, relying on his teammates to create opportunities and break out, and while he may never have been the fastest skater, it’s evident that his game is slowing down a bit.

While this could be an issue, a potential change of scenery and a new locker room with a team that knows what it takes to win a Stanley Cup could help Skinner improve those areas of his game. I don’t expect him to become a Selke Trophy nominee in Colorado, but knowing the team around him expects results and has a goal in mind could impact how he trains and plays the game.

His availability and/or contract requirements could be deciding factors. Being bought out would allow him to choose any team, especially one that would suit his aspirations for a Stanley Cup. But, how much would he cost?

Zach Parise saw the Avalanche as the best option and signed a one-year, $825,000 contract in January, 2024, which was very cheap for an experienced player. The problem is that Parise was 39 years old at the time and Skinner is only 32 with plenty of time left in his career. Skinner might want to join a contending team like the Avalanche, but he might be too expensive for the organization, depending on how much he wants and for how long and given the need to re-sign players and other matters in play (Valeri Nicushkin situation and Landeskog injury).

Avalanche Need to Be Smart but Aggressive With Their Cap Space

The Avalanche have limited options this summer. With Landeskog and Nichushkin’s futures uncertain, management doesn’t know how much money they have to spend. They should take chances on players like Skinner who have something to prove. With the head office working on re-signing Jonathan Drouin and already having signed Casey Mittelstadt, the remaining cap space will need to be spent smartly. Despite Skinner’s flaws, his scoring production cannot be ignored. He’s the type of player a contending team like Colorado should target for a cheap, one-year deal. This doesn’t have to be a long-term commitment but a deal that benefits both sides.

The Avalanche’s Stanley Cup window is far from closed, but with players like Nathan MacKinnon in their prime and Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar just entering theirs, there is no better time than now to ensure the team is ready for and capable of a deep playoff run. Offseason acquisitions will be critical, and Skinner, at the right price, could help the team’s offence next season.