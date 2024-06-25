Predators & Red Wings Trade 2023 Draft Prospects

The Nashville Predators have acquired Andrew Gibson from the Detroit Red Wings for Jesse Kiiskinen and the 53rd pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Gibson, the 42nd pick of the 2023 Draft by the Red Wings, had 12 goals, 44 points in 68 games last season with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League. Kiiskinen, the 68th pick of the 2023 Draft by the Predators, had four goals, 10 points in 38 games with the Lahti Pelicans of Liiga.

This trade is as a bit of a strange one in the hockey world, as both Gibson and Kiiskinen were drafted just one year ago. It is unusual to see prospects get traded so fast after being drafted, let alone in a swap. This trade does make sense, though, as the two sides have worked together five times in the past two seasons.

Gibson is a smooth skating, right handed defenseman with a strong shot and underrated hockey IQ. He is 6-foot-3 and likes to get physical, leveraging his size and strength to win net-front battles. Given he is just 19 years old, he is multiple seasons away from reaching the NHL. However, a strong 2024-25 season with the Greyounds followed by a season or two in the American Hockey League could see him develop into a top-four defenseman.

Kiiskinen is a hard working, right handed winger with soft hands and a valuable wrist shot. He will be spending next season with Hämeenlinnan Pallokerho in Liiga, transitioning into a top six role. He was a projected top-50 pick who fell to the third round due to his defensive game. However, he improved last season, developing more confidence on the forecheck and preventing opponents from possessing high-danger scoring areas. Like Gibson, he is a few seasons from reaching the NHL, but he is just 18 years old. Seeing him in the NHL by the 2026-27 season is possible, and his upside is a 15+ goal, 50+ point middle six winger.

The Red Wings also received the 53rd pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Round 1 is set to take place this Friday (June 28), with Round 2 taking place on Saturday (June 29). This is the 62nd NHL Entry Draft in league history.