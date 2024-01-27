Colorado Avalanche Sign Forward Zach Parise

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Zach Parise to a one-year contract worth $825,000, with no performance bonuses. He went un-signed to begin the 2023-24 season after playing with the New York Islanders the past two seasons. He was drafted 17th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

We have signed Zach Parise to a one-year contract.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/tDaeKfaFcy — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 27, 2024

Parise played seven seasons with the Devils and put up a career-high 94 points during the 2008-09 season. He was later traded to the Minnesota Wild and signed a massive 13-year, $98 million contract extension. He played nine seasons in Minnesota, only managing to break over 60 points in a season twice, which saw him and fellow teammate at the time Ryan Suter bought out by the Wild. He later signed with the Islanders to start the 2021-22 season.

Potential Impact With The Avalanche

Parise, who is 39 years old, played in all 82 games for the Islanders during the 2022-23 season. He produced 34 points, including 21 goals and 13 assists. He was the third-highest scorer on the team and was tied for fifth in game-winning goals. Among all active American-born NHL skaters, he has played the third-most games, with only Suter (1,410) and Joe Pavelski (1,298) playing more. He ranks sixth in points, fourth in goals, and second in game-winning goals (82) among those drafted in 2003. He also joined the elite group of 13 skaters born in the United States to score 400 NHL goals when he found the back of the net against the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 24, 2022.

Zach Parise, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This is an interesting turn of events for the Avalanche, with the trade deadline just around the corner on March 8. Considering his age, he is expected to play in the bottom six, and he is a winger who can create offense with excellent finishing and solid skating. He is a gritty and physical player who never gives up on plays while on the ice and is an excellent addition to help with the depth. This might not be the cherry on top for this roster, but when all is said and done, this addition will help nicely with depth when the playoffs come.