Best Fits for Sabres’ Jason Zucker at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL trade deadline is just a month away, and Buffalo Sabres winger Jason Zucker, a pending unrestricted free agent, could be on the move. When the Sabres signed Zucker to a one-year deal in free agency last summer, the expectation was that he would be traded at the deadline—assuming Buffalo wasn’t in the thick of the playoff race.

Now, with the team sitting 12 points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as the 4 Nations Face-Off approaches, they find themselves as clear sellers. Trade talks around the league have already included names like Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens, now Alex Tuch, and Zucker could soon join that list.

Zucker has arguably been the Sabres’ most consistent forward this season, tallying 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) through 52 games. With a $5 million cap hit for the remainder of the season, he presents an intriguing option for playoff contenders looking to add scoring depth. So, which teams might be the best fit for Zucker down the stretch?

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames enter the trade deadline with $17.9 million in cap space, sitting just three points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. With the 4 Nations Face-Off break over the next week, the Flames have time to assess their next moves.

Jason Zucker, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After making a splash by acquiring Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost from the Philadelphia Flyers in late January, Calgary is expected to remain active before the deadline. However, they must do so without jeopardizing their future. With five picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 Draft—including three first-round selections—the Flames have no intention of parting with those assets for a rental player.

Roster-wise, there aren’t many high-value trade chips, but one name that stands out is Blake Coleman. The veteran forward has two years remaining on his contract with a $4.9 million cap hit and could provide invaluable leadership to a young Sabres team in need of a culture shift. While Coleman’s offensive production (29 points in 55 games) doesn’t match Zucker’s (41 points in 52 games), his experience in closing out games and winning in high-pressure situations could be exactly what Buffalo needs to move past its losing mentality. He would be a solid addition to a very young roster.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers head into the trade deadline with $5.21 million in cap space. Despite having two of the league’s best players, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, depth is a concern. They signed Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson in the offseason to address this need, but neither has lived up to expectations. Enter Jason Zucker.

Related: Sabres’ Alex Tuch Will Have Suitors if Made Available at the Trade Deadline

Zucker would be a significant boost to the Oilers as they push toward the playoffs. Statistically, he’s playing some of the best hockey of his career and would be an ideal fit in the middle-six while also contributing on the second power-play unit. Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup Final last season proved how crucial depth and goaltending are in the playoffs. While McDavid, Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard set NHL postseason records, the Oilers also benefited from key contributions from Ryan McLeod, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, and others.

Adding Zucker to the mix would provide Edmonton with another reliable secondary scorer, potentially making him an integral piece in another deep playoff run.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves just one point out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 60 points. They also have the most available cap space of any team in the league, with a whopping $19.5 million. However, with key injuries piling up—Sean Monahan sidelined since Jan. 7 with a wrist injury, and Kirill Marchenko suffered a broken jaw after taking a puck to the face on the bench in a Feb. 2 loss to the Dallas Stars—Columbus needs to add depth.

General manager Don Waddell has already stated his intent is to be a buyer at the deadline, and Zucker could be the perfect addition. He wouldn’t be a costly acquisition, brings veteran experience, and can help fill the void left by Monahan and Marchenko while they recover from their injuries.

If Columbus pulls the trigger on a deal for Zucker, he could be a key piece in their late-season playoff push. It’s a surprising turn of events—if you had told me before the season that the Blue Jackets would be adding at the deadline instead of selling, I wouldn’t have believed it. But here we are. The players and the organization have earned this opportunity, and now it’s time to capitalize.

Will Zucker be on the move at the deadline, or will he remain in Buffalo? We’ll soon find out.