NHL Rumors: Marchand, Bruins, Gibson, Oilers, Devils, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are reportedly getting calls about the availability of Brad Marchand. Could a big run at the 4 Nations tournament up his stock or make it so the Bruins want to hang onto Marchand? Meanwhile, John Gibson‘s name came up often this week in connection with the Edmonton Oilers. Is there anything to this speculation? Finally, could the New Jersey Devils be prepared to take a swing on acquiring Jake Evans from the Montreal Canadiens?

Bruins Listening on Marchand, Not Shopping the Forward

It’s unlikely anything will happen while Brad Marchand is playing for Team Canada, but could a trade take place between the time the games end and the NHL returns to action? It sounds increasingly like there’s something to trade discussions surrounding Marchand.

RG.org cites an NHL executive source who said, “They’re getting calls on [Marchand], and teams are wondering what they’re going to do here, but, at this point, I think they’re just listening.” They add, “Still, the fact that the Bruins or Marchand haven’t come right out and squashed this like they have in the past is telling. With things also being so quiet on contract talks, it tells you this is getting real.”

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It is being reported that the Bruins are not actively trying to trade their captain. But, this break might give both sides some time to reflect on where they want things to go. “The fact they’re listening, though, means that, if they can’t find common ground over this break, it becomes more than listening when they return from break.”

As for interested teams, the report notes the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, and Dallas Stars are all teams that have been mentioned.

Gibson Linked to the Oilers, But Oilers Not Looking at Goalies

Elliotte Friedman reported he’d heard the Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes were the two teams goaltender John Gibson preferred as potential trade destinations this season. He has a $6.4 million cap hit and a 10-team no-trade list.

The Oilers are an interesting fit for a few reasons. Friedman noted that he was under the impression Gibson wants to go where he’d be “the guy”, as in the starting goaltender.”. The Oilers have a starting goaltender in Stuart Skinner, who GM Stan Bowman has been very supportive of publicly. Skinner has been inconsistent at times, but he’s got decent numbers since November and he took the Oilers to within on win of a Stanley Cup last season.

There is also debate in Edmonton about how much of an upgrade Gibson would be and that, for the money, the Oilers are better off spending their cap space dollars elsewhere.

Are the Devils Interested in Jake Evans?

We reported that contract talks between Jake Evans and the Montreal Canadiens have not gone well. He’ll likely be traded ahead of the NHL trade deadline. New Jersey Hockey Now’s James Nichols notes that it’s “common knowledge” Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald wants to trade for a third-line center. Evans might be a target for them.

The Canadiens are looking for a second-round pick, and the Devils have three of them. They don’t have a first-rounder, which could pose a bit of an issue if several teams get involved and the price goes up.