BetRivers Promo Code 2024: Get Up to $500 Bonus Bet

Our BetRivers promo code is PLAYMAX. New sportsbook players signing up with the bonus code will receive up to $500 in second-chance bet. New casino players will get back 100% of net losses made during their first 24 hours of play, up to $500. More details ahead.

BetRivers Sign up Offers for August 2024

BetRivers Betting Offer Bonus details BetRivers sign-up link Sportsbook offer Get up to $500 second-chance betIf your first bet loses, you will get 100% back as a bonus bet, up to $500 (up to $250 in CO, DE, NJ and up to $100 in AZ, IA, NY, OH, and WV) Claim the Offer Casino offer Get up to $500 of casino net losses backReceive back 100% of 24 hours worth of your casino net losses. 1x wagering on the casino credits Claim the Offer Refer a Friend’s offer Get a $100 referral bonusReceive a $100 bonus for every friend you invite, then deposit and play $50+ Join Now

What is the BetRivers Welcome Offer?

The BetRivers sign up bonus provides new sportsbook users a second chance bet worth up to $500. If your first bet loses, BetRivers will credit your account with a bonus bet equal to your initial wager, up to $500. The maximum amount varies by state, ranging from $100 to $500.

Use our special BetRivers bonus code, PLAYMAX, to get started quickly. New players signing up in New Jersey, Delaware, and Colorado can claim up to $250 in second-chance bonus bet. Meanwhile, the maximum bonus bet is $100 for those registering in AZ, IA, NY, OH, and WV.

At the same time, new casino players at BetRivers can claim 100% back up to $500 of net losses they make within 24 hours of making their first deposit. The casino sign-up offer is only available to Ontario, Michigan, West Virginia, and New Jersey players.

How to Claim BetRivers Sign-up Offer

It is a cinch to claim your BetRivers promo and take advantage of the welcome bonus. Just follow these simple steps:

Click on our exclusive BetRivers link to visit the sportsbook’s website Click the orange ‘Join now’ button to start creating a new sportsbook or casino account. Select your state and provide personal info. Enter the BetRivers promo code PLAYMAX into the ‘Affiliate Code’ bonus field. This step is optional, as you can still claim the bonus when making your first deposit. Make your first deposit (minimum $10) using your preferred payment method. If you haven’t activated the sign-up offer, you can enter the exclusive BetRivers deposit bonus code PLAYMAX on the deposit form. Place your first bet on any sports market—no minimum odds are required here. If your first bet loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet equal to your stake (up to $500, depending on your state).

You can opt for an express sign-up if you already have a Rush Rewards or SugarHouse Casino4Fun account. To claim the sign-up offer, you must enter the Betrivers Bonus Code during the deposit process.

Remember, the bonus bet will be credited to your account within 24 hours of your initial wager settling, and you’ll have 30 days to use it before it expires. You can wager your bonus bet on minimum odds of -200. The bonus bet stake won’t be returned with the winnings.

BetRivers Payment Methods

BetRivers accepts a mix of payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals. They include traditional options like credit and debit cards, e-wallets, cash at a partner casino cage, mobile payment services, and ACH e-checks. The minimum is $10 across the board.

BetRivers Deposit Options

You can claim your BetRivers deposit bonus code using any accepted payment method. This is where the bookmaker has a leg up on rivals like DraftKings and FanDuel. Classic cards like Visa and MasterCard are popular, but players can use Play+, PayPal, and more, as shown in the table below.

Payment Methods Processing Speed Minimum Deposit Visa Instant $10 MasterCard Instant $10 American Express Instant $10 Discover Instant $10 Trustly (Online Banking) Instant $10 PayPal Instant $10 PayNearMe Up to 20 minutes $10 Vanilla Direct Instant $25 VIP Preferred Instant $10 Venmo Instant $10 Play+ Instant $10 Cash at the Casino Cage Up to 20 minutes $10

BetRivers Withdrawal Options

When it’s time to cash out your winnings, BetRivers provides several withdrawal methods. Most interestingly, players can withdraw in person at partner casino cages in states like Illinois, New Jersey, and Michigan.

Payment Methods Withdrawal Speed Minimum Withdrawal Trustly (Online Banking) Up to 5 days $10 PayPal Within 24 hours $10 Courier Check Up to 7 days $50 VIP Preferred Up to 5 days $10 Venmo Within 24 hours $10 Play+ Card Within 24 hours $10 Cash at the Casino Cage Up to 20 minutes $10

Processing times may vary depending on the withdrawal method, but BetRivers generally processes payouts within 24-48 hours.

BetRivers Offers For New & Existing Customers

New and existing players can claim BetRivers promo offers and ongoing rewards. The bookmaker has a sign-up offer for both casino and sportsbook players with PLAYMAX as BetRivers Promo Code.

BetRivers Sportsbook Welcome Offer: Get a Second Chance Bonus Bet up to $500

The primary offer for new sportsbook players is the Second Chance Bet, worth up to $500. It helps to use our special sign-up links and BetRivers bonus code PLAYMAX to get started quickly and without any fuss. Once signed up, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying first bet on any sports market.

If your first bet loses, you will receive back, dollar for dollar, your first stake, up to $500 in a bonus bet. The actual amount of the bonus bet will vary depending on which state you register your account in.

For example, New Jersey, Colorado, and Delaware players can claim up to $250. The bonus bet is capped at $100 for those in Arizona, Iowa, New York, Ohio, and West Virginia. Only Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia players can claim up to the entire $500 second-chance bonus bet.

Regardless your state, the bonus bet can be used on any sports market with odds of -200 and longer. It is valid for 30 days from the claiming date. Only the winnings are paid out, and the bonus bet stake won’t be returned upon payout.

BetRivers Casino Sign-Up Bonus: Claim 100% Net Losses Back up to $500

New casino players registering with BetRivers promo code PLAYMAX can claim a generous sign-up offer. This is a cashback-style offer. It covers 100% of your first 24 hours of net casino losses you make on your first deposit. You will get your losses back, dollar for dollar, up to $500. A minimum first deposit of $10 is required to activate the sign-up offer.

For example, if you deposit $100 and make net losses worth $80 within your first 24 hours, the bookmaker will return $80 as casino credits. The casino sign-up offer is available to new customers in select states. That’s New Jersey, West Virginia, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada. You must be at least 21 (19 in Ontario) and be physically present in your respective state.

BetRivers Offers for Existing Customers

BetRivers values its loyal customers and provides several ongoing promotions. They include a decent loyalty program, a refer-a-friend bonus offer, and odds boosts.

Refer-a-Friend Program

Earn $100 in bonus bets for each friend you refer who signs up and meets the requirements. Here’s how the referral bonus offer works:

As a BetRivers member, you can refer up to three friends .

. Visit the Refer a Friend page on the BetRivers website or app.

Fill out the online form with your details and those of your friends.

Your friends will receive an invitation to join BetRivers.

Once they sign up, your friends must deposit at least $50 and wager a minimum of $50 within 30 calendar days of registration.

After your friend meets these requirements, you’ll receive a virtual scratch card within 48 hours.

Scratch the card to reveal your $100 bonus bet reward.

Both you and your friend must meet BetRivers’ age and location requirements. The bonus bet comes with a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

iRush Rewards Program

With the iRush Rewards program, you earn points on every bet to climb the loyalty tiers and unlock exclusive benefits. Every time you play, you accumulate three types of points:

Loyalty Points: Increase your loyalty level and unlock a world of exclusive perks.

Tier Points: Climb the tier ladder from Bronze to Diamond for increasingly premium benefits.

iRush Coins: Redeem for exciting rewards in our iRush Store.

Earning points all comes down to the type of game or bet selection.

Casino Games:

Slots & Instant Win: 1 point per $10 wagered

Network progressive slots: 1 point per $20 wagered

Table Games & Video Poker: 1 point per $25 wagered

Sportsbook:

Single Bets: 1 point per $2 wagered

Parlays: 1 point per $1 wagered

Same Game Parlays: 2 points per $1 wagered

BetRivers Sign up offer for Mobile

The BetRivers promo code PLAYMAX can be used on desktop and mobile platforms. To claim the offer on mobile:

Download the BetRivers app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Register for a new account through the app. Enter the promo code PLAYMAX during registration. Make your first deposit and place your qualifying bet.

The mobile app offers the same features and functionality as the desktop site, allowing you to bet on the go easily.

BetRivers vs FanDuel vs bet365

BetRivers goes up against major bookmakers in almost every state where it operates. The biggest rivals include FanDuel and bet365. BetRivers has one leg up on most competitors because it offers competitive odds across a wide range of sports and markets. Along with the iRush Rewards program, the BetRivers promo code offer is player-friendly. It offers a higher bonus bet amount with longer validity than FanDuel and bet365.

Bookmaker BetRivers FanDuel bet365 Bonus details Up to $500 second-chance bet Bet $5, get $200 if your bet wins Bet $5, get $150 first bet safety net Bonus amount $500 $200 $150 Bonus type Second-chance bet First bet must win First bet safety net Minimum deposit $10 $5 $10 Wagering period 30 days 7 days 7 days Promo code PLAYMAX No code SPORTSMAX

BetRivers Sign up offer FAQs

How do I use the BetRivers promo code?

Enter the BetRivers promo code PLAYMAX during registration or when making your first deposit to claim the sign-up offer.

What happens if my first bet wins?

If your first bet wins, you keep the winnings, but you won’t receive the bonus bet.

Can I withdraw the bonus bet?

No, the bonus bet itself cannot be withdrawn. However, any winnings from bets placed using the bonus bet can be withdrawn.

Is there a minimum odds requirement for the bonus bet?

Yes, the bonus bet must be used on wagers with odds of -200 or longer (e.g., -150, +100, +200).

How long do I have to use my bonus bet?

The bonus bet must be used within 30 days of being credited to your account.

Final Take – Why Use BetRivers Sign-up Offer

The BetRivers promo code PLAYMAX is right up there with the best sportsbook welcome offers in the US. That’s thanks to the second chance opportunity it offers. If your first bet loses, you get a bonus bet to try again to regain your bankroll.

The bonus offer is generous too. You can receive up to $500 as a bonus bet, depending on your state. The low playthrough requirement is another upside. The 1x wagering requirement is one of the most favorable on the market.