4 Maple Leafs Prospects Who Could Be in the NHL in 2024-25

As we approach the start of training camp and the eventual start of the 2024-25 season, there are bound to be some surprises that can show up on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster. Last season, it was Fraser Minten getting the nod to start the season before being sent down after his strong performance in the preseason. With that, comes the potential of other names within the system that can impress so much that they can earn a call-up.

While Minten would be one of those names to watch once again this season as he can replicate his play to make his way onto the roster, there are other names that can follow in his footsteps. While he would be one of the first to snag a spot on the roster and be next in line if there’s an injury, other names could show that they can find their way onto the roster at some point as well.

Nikita Grebyonkin

The 2022 fifth-round pick and recent KHL champion is most likely the one that can push his way into the lineup, be it earning a spot at the end of training or a call-up at some point during the season. Given his quick growth, development and ability to play at a high level against tough competition, it’s clear to see why he would be a great fit on the roster.

Nikita Grebyonkin, Metallurg Hockey Club (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Grebyonkin finished second in team scoring on Metallurg Magnitogorsk with 41 points in 67 games as well as another six points in 23 playoff games. He signed an entry level deal soon after and his play will gain a lot of attention from the Maple Leafs fan base. He’s a strong playmaking, power forward that is always showing that willingness to battle and fight in the tough areas. At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, he can hold his own very well, showing great strength, body positioning and the ability to attack the middle of the ice intently. He has great hands in tight spaces, has an underrated shot and the speed to easily get around defenders and create separation.

It’s most likely that he’ll start off in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies, but the mindset and pro experience is there for him to turn heads quickly. He seems like a Craig Berube-type player and will definitely give this team an element that’ll make them tougher to go up against.

Alex Steeves

Fresh off signing for another season on a two-way deal, this could be a make-or-break season with Alex Steeves. The 24-year-old has been in the organization signing as a collegiate free agent in 2021 and has been productive in the AHL, registering 154 points in 188 games– a 0.82 point per game average.

It’s going to be tough for Steeves to crack the roster given the depth and options the Maple Leafs already have at their disposal with David Kämpf and Pontus Holmberg. Though, he gives them some flexibility to play on the wing. If they want a player that can still play with a strong game based on speed and his shot, Steeves definitely can standout and force his way onto the team. He really hasn’t been given a fair chance in the NHL (seven games played) as he’s always been on the fourth line, but he has shown glimpses of what he can do.

Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

This season could be the one for him to take that next step and show his worth. He has been a call-up before and could still be at the top of that list this season. He has the work ethic and drive and given how the team could have a new direction in terms of their play style, Steeves could be a valuable asset.

Topi Niemelä

It was an impressive first season with the Marlies for Topi Niemelä as he finished sixth in team scoring with 39 points in 68 games. Overall, he led all defenders on the team in scoring which is notable, as he played like the best defender out there. As a result, he was the third ranked prospect in my top-10 ranking.

Niemela shows a very confident and calm presence on the backend, has great composure and has strong awareness with and without the puck. He has already shown that he can be productive in his first season and is looking to take another big step forward while rounding out his game. He’s making smart plays on breakouts and is always the first to retrieve pucks. In addition, he continues to add more strength in order to hold his own in physical engagements and battles on the ice. He adjusted to the pace well, but needs to continue having that mindset going forward.

Niemelä’s path might be more difficult as the Maple Leafs defense appears set to start the season. Timothy Liljegren and even Connor Timmins are battling it out for the final spot on the right side, but the door shouldn’t be closed just yet for Niemelä. In the event of an injury to either player or if both players show to be inconsistent, Niemelä could be given an opportunity to show his worth at some point.

Dennis Hildeby

It’s been a while since the Maple Leafs have had a strong goaltending prospect to come up through the system. Dennis Hildeby is the first in line if there’s any issue in the crease and his rookie season in the AHL proved it.

As a rookie, Hildeby put up impressive numbers in 41 games. He had the sixth best gaols against average with 2.41 and the 15th best save percentage with .913. Not bad considering the Marlies were inconsistent during stretches last season. At 6-foot-7, 223 pounds, he is a monster, covering up most of the net giving shooters barely anything to work with. He’s quick with his reaction time and has quick reflexes in the crease. He’s very smooth in the crease with his lateral movements, but when he does get too aggressive at times, he’s able to recover and quickly locates the puck to make a big time stop.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hildeby will look to be the starter for the Marlies once again this season, but his focus is definitely on making the next level. With the path that he’s on, he could get those opportunities sooner as he should be ready for a call-up when it’s time. With Joseph Woll’s injury history and Anthony Stolarz’s lack of starter experience, Hildeby could be a name to be called up even ahead of Matt Murray so he can get some NHL experience.

There are plenty of prospects within the Maple Leafs system that could look to push for that call-up to the big league. However, based on their body of work, Grebyonkin, Steeves, Niemelä and Hildeby have the best chance to do so. Even it doesn’t happen, their play this season will continue to put themselves on the map.