BetVictor Review: Where is BetVictor Legal in Canada?

BetVictor is a trusted and respected bookmaker that is available for all players of legal age throughout Canada. It is registered in Ontario as an official provider with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and available to other Canadians in the offshore grey market via a license in Gibraltar.

In this BetVictor review for 2024, we’ll cover exactly what that means and cover all relevant details of the online sportsbook and casino, including its sign-up offer, best features, and mobile app.

BetVictor Sportsbook Legal Provinces

Is BetVictor legal in Canada? The answer is simple – YES – but there are some intricacies in the details of the operator’s legal status in each province. In addition to its legal status in Canada, which we’ll cover in detail in the BetVictor legal provinces table below, the offshore operator is also available to players in select countries, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Province Online Sportsbook Sportsbook Launch Date Retail Partner DFS Alberta Y 2000 N N BC Y 2000 N N Manitoba Y 2000 N N New Brunswick Y 2000 N N Newfoundland and Labrador Y 2000 N N Northwest Territories Y 2000 N N Nova Scotia Y 2000 N N Nunavut Y 2000 N N Ontario Y 2022 N N Prince Edward Island Y 2000 N N Quebec Y 2000 N N Saskatchewan Y 2000 N N Yukon Y 2000 N N

BetVictor Canada has a strong presence in all provinces and territories, having been available for many years due to the lack of certainties with the offshore grey markets. However, it has expanded its hold in the market in recent years, partnering with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and is among the only bookmakers in the country to offer betting on Canada’s national basketball league.

However, BetVictor became an official licensed betting partner in Ontario in June 2022 after registering with the AGCO. It is one of more than two dozen operators that have officially joined Ontario’s legal and regulated betting market.

BetVictor Sportsbook Overview

Because it’s an official partner of the AGCO and iGaming Ontario, players in Canada’s most populous province can rest assured knowing that it is a safe and secure operator that adheres to fair play guidelines. Players in other Canadian provinces and territories, meanwhile, can take advantage of an above-average sign-up offer relative to others as well as other promotions for existing users.

BetVictor has both a sportsbook and online casino. Its sportsbook has more than 30 markets, including niche options like hurling, table tennis, Gaelic football, and entertainment. Its casino, available via the same desktop/mobile website and its mobile app, features slots, tables, Megaways, and live game shows.

Compared to competitors in the market, the BetVictor Canada reviews are generally favorable with high scores on review sites such as Google Play and Trustpilot.

Markets to Bet On

Australian Rules

Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling – Road

Darts

Entertainment

Esports

Football

Formula 1

Gaelic Football

Golf

Greyhounds

Handball

Hockey

Hurling

MMA/UFC

Motorcycling

Motor Racing

Politics

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Soccer

Table Tennis

Tennis

Virtual Sports

Volleyball

BetVictor Casino Legal Provinces

Similar to its sportsbook, BetVictor’s online casino and its abundance of games is available to all players in Canada, although accessible via a different app/website for players in Ontario.

Province Casino Launch Date Retail Partner Online Casino DFS Alberta 2000 N Y N BC 2000 N Y N Manitoba 2000 N Y N New Brunswick 2000 N Y N Newfoundland and Labrador 2000 N Y N Northwest Territories 2000 N Y N Nova Scotia 2000 N Y N Nunavut 2000 N Y N Ontario 2022 N Y N Prince Edward Island 2000 N Y N Quebec 2000 N Y N Saskatchewan 2000 N Y N Yukon 2000 N Y N

Casino Overview + Games

Vegas

Slots

Tables

Megaways

BV Picks

Multiplier

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Mega Games

Live Dealer

BetVictor has thousands of online casino games, but specializes in online slots, with more than 1,500 covering diverse themes available for players. Popular titles include Fishin’ Frenzy and TV-themed games like Deal or No Deal, Game of Thrones, Ted, and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

It also has many Megaways slots, including Eye of Horus and Bonanza. These offer as many as 117,649 different ways to win.

Where is BetVictor Not Available?

Fortunately for Canadians, BetVictor is available in all provinces and territories. This means whether you’re in Newfoundland & Labrador or one of the three territories – Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories – you can access the popular online sportsbook and casino.

Ontario is the only province to fully legalize sports betting after the Canadian government’s landmark decision to legalize single-game betting in 2021. This has added more than $2.5 billion to Ontario’s GDP and, with that success, other provinces have considered following suit. In June, Alberta’s minister of service and red tape reduction, Dale Nally, confirmed the province was planning to implement a system similar to Ontario’s iGaming market, perhaps in partnership with First Nations groups.

About BetVictor

Few modern online sportsbooks and casinos can claim to have more than 75 years of history, but that’s the case with BetVictor. Launched in 1946 by greyhound racing track proprietor William Chandler, the operator was based in London for about 40 years before relocating its headquarters to Gibraltar to mitigate UK taxes.

It didn’t adopt the BetVictor name until 2012, when it attempted to unify its branding across the various international markets it had entered. Prior names included VC Bet and Victor Chandler.

In recent years, it has secured partnerships with several brands and sports leagues, including:

the CEBL in Canada,

the World Nineball Tour,

World Snooker Tour,

UK Open Pool Championship,

EPL clubs Fulham and Liverpool FC.

BetVictor Sportsbook Promo Code

Sportsbook promo codes in Ontario are used exclusively for tracking and marketing purposes and do not promise any bonuses or added benefits. BetVictor doesn’t have a promo code, but it does offer a sign-up bonus for players in Canada outside of Ontario.

BetVictor Bonuses & Promotions

BetVictor Sign-up Offer

For Canadian players outside of Ontario, BetVictor offers a solid sign-up bonus for new users, with different options for the sportsbook and casino. The sportsbook offer is a 100 percent deposit match up to $600 and, unlike most other offers, isn’t limited to first-time deposits.

Rather, players can make up to three deposits of up to $200 within 14 days to qualify for the bonus, which is distributed in bet credits. These bet credits are subject to 10x wagering requirements on events with odds of at least 1.75 before withdrawal.

The casino offer, meanwhile, is a 200 percent deposit bonus of up to $1,200 in casino bonus funds and 50 bonus spins. Players need to deposit $600 within seven days of signing up to earn the full bonus, which is paid out in casino bonus funds that are subject to 35x wagering. The funds also expire if not used within seven days.

Alternatively, new players can opt-in to a dual sportsbook/casino bonus at a lower price point. By depositing and wagering $10 on any sports markets within seven days of registering, players receive $40 in bet credits and $10 in bonus funds for casino slots.

BetVictory Loyalty Program

The Casino Loyalty Club is one of BetVictor’s signature loyalty programs for players in Canada. By opting in, players can earn progressive rewards based on how much they wager in select slots games.

The first level, unlocked by wagering $10 on slots, awards players $2 in casino bonus. Players can earn 10 Mega Spins (valued at $1 per spin) by wagering at least $2,500 in slots on any given week.

In addition, BetVictor has a Refer-a-Friend program through which players – and the person they refer to sign-up with the operator – can earn $5 in casino bonus. You can refer up to three friends for a total of $15 in casino bonus, which is subject to 5x wagering requirements. This offer isn’t as impressive as some other sportsbooks, but many do not even offer a refer-a-friend program.

BetVictor Promotions for Existing Customers

BetVictor doesn’t have many offers for existing customers at the moment, although it does provide incentive for players to get creative with parlays. Parlay Insurance is a daily offer that requires players to opt-in to receive a refunded stake, up to $20, if they get just one of their selections on a five-play parlay wrong.

The parlay must have combined odds of at least 5.00 and all bets must be pre-match and in standard markets, such as money line, handicap, and total. The $20 bet credits can be spread across multiple bets, but expire within three days if not used.

How to Sign Up With BetVictor in Your Province

Whether using the desktop/mobile site or the BetVictor app, look for the “Sign Up” button near the green “Log In” button in the top right-hand corner. Enter all relevant information in the Personal Details field, including first and last name, date of birth, and mobile phone number. Enter your address, including city, postal code, and province. Finally, enter email, password, and agree to BetVictor’s “Marketing Communications – Please Gamble Responsibly” and “Terms & Conditions & Privacy Notice.” Once logged in, you’ll see a green “Deposit” button in the top right-hand corner. Click this to see deposit options, which as of now are limited to INTERAC and Visa/MasterCard. Make a deposit to qualify for sign-up bonuses and start playing.

Banking Options Available

Deposits Methods

INTERAC

Visa/MasterCard

In terms of deposit options, BetVictor is extremely limited compared to some of the other best Canadian betting sites. Fortunately, most people have access to either INTERAC or Visa/MasterCard, although it would be nice to see the operator introduce alternative methods, including crypto, Apple Pay, and PayPal, etc.

Withdrawals Methods

INTERAC eTransfer

Bank Transfer

Withdrawal methods are also fairly limited at BetVictor. In order to initiate a withdrawal, go to the “My Account” profile icon at the top right-hand corner and select “Withdraw.”

For bank transfers, players have to select the country in which their bank is located (Canada) and can then select from currencies such as Canadian Dollar, United States Dollar, and British Pound. Withdrawals are typically processed within the hour.

BetVictor Mobile App | Version Review

The BetVictor app is incredibly easy to use, although it could look a little more presentable with more graphics, color, and playful fonts. It does, however, have a clean and easy-to-navigate interface and isn’t susceptible to bugs, at least from my personal experience and various user reviews.

The top menu very clearly lists sports betting markets, live games, casino, and live casino. The bottom menu bar features easy access to current betslips, past bets, and the menu, where players can access additional pages, including the Contact page, Help Centre, and Safer Gambling Portal.

BetVictor has averages of at least 4.4 on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. In a recent Google Play five-star review, user Danny C left the following comment: “They are great Casino they got back to me right away and we resolve the problem seems like they’re there any time to resolve any problem and I really appreciate that. I would definitely use this casino anytime and I really recommend it thank you very much.”

Store Rating # of Reviews Play Store 4.4/5 334 App Store 4.7/5 43k

Safety and Trustworthiness

The positive reviews on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store are good indicators of BetVictor’s level of safety and trustworthiness. Moreover, the company is highly visible in the public, with several notable partnerships and sponsorships with leagues, teams, and players.

Users in Ontario can feel particularly safe using the operator as it has to adhere to the strict fair play guidelines laid out by the AGCO and iGaming Ontario. BetVictor also utilizes SSL encryption to protect all player data and personal information.

Beyond that, BetVictor offers a variety of Responsible Gambling initiatives and programs to protect players. These include deposit and betting limits, self-exclusion, and taking time out.

BetVictor Customer Support

From my experience, BetVictor customer support is quite responsive and easily accessible. The Contact Us page in the left-hand menu on the app and desktop features options for Live Chat, Email Us, Request a Callback, SMS, and Message Us on X (Twitter).

In short, there are an abundance of ways to get in touch with an actual person at BetVictor and this isn’t always the case at competitor sportsbooks. BetVictor also has an informative Help Centre, with FAQs separated into the following categories: Payments, Promotions, Safer Gambling, Verification, Sports, Casino, Legal Topics, and Customer Support.

Email: help@betvictor.com

SMS/Text: +1 (647) 251-8147

Live Chat: Yes

X (Twitter): @BetVictorCanada

FAQ

When will BetVictor be legal in my province?

BetVictor is currently legal in all Canadian provinces and territories. It is available for players in Ontario as one of more than two dozen licensed and regulated bookmakers with iGaming Ontario. Players throughout the rest of Canada can access BetVictor via its offshore license in Gibraltar.

Can I trust BetVictor?

Yes, BetVictor is a licensed and regulated operator that has to adhere to strict fair play and responsible gambling guidelines. It has SSL encryption to protect player data and is a reputable name in the sports betting industry, with a variety of team and league partnerships. It also has favorable ratings on notable review sites.

Does BetVictor have same-game parlays?

BetVictor does offer same-game parlays, but its selections are limited to pre-made parlay picks. Other sportsbooks, like Bet365, allow players to craft their own SGPs from a variety of markets, including total, moneyline, and a multitude of player props.

Does BetVictor verify identity?

In some instances, BetVictor will require players to verify their identity and proof of address via government IDs or utility bills. This is only when initiating withdrawals. Players do not need to submit any documents to begin playing casino games and making wagers with its sportsbook.