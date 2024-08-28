Top 100 NHL Players for 2024-25

With over 10,000 head-to-head votes, the writers at The Hockey Writers have completed a poll for who the best players in the NHL are. This is a list of just forwards and defensemen and excludes goaltenders. With some easy picks, some surprisingly high rankings, and some shocking low, this is the full list of the top 100 players in the NHL for the 2024-25 season.

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov (The Hockey Writers)

100. Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 21G – 43A – 64P

Kicking off this list is Claude Giroux. Since signing with the Ottawa Senators, he has been a fantastic addition to the top six and as a quality leader in the locker room. He transitioned from center to the wing as he got older, but he still plays a strong defensive game and has good offensive numbers.

His point totals dipped last season, but with the inconsistencies and struggles the Senators had all around the team, it isn’t just the fault of Giroux. At 36 years old, he has been playing excellent hockey, including setting a career-high in goals in 2022-23 with 35.

99. Jakob Chychrun, Washington Capitals

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 14G – 27A – 41P

All of the concerns about Jakob Chychrun’s ability to stay healthy were put to bed last season when he played his first full season, playing in all 82 games. He did tie his career-high in points, but with a significant amount more games played than any other season, the Senators were hoping for a bit more out of him than that. Not only did he not have the offensive output they were hoping for, but his defensive game wasn’t as strong in Ottawa either.

Part of the problem was the lack of space on the blue line. The Senators didn’t have a strong group overall, but with three high-end left-handed defensemen, with preference going to the two home-grown ones, he was the odd man out and played on the third pair with more limited time.

98. Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs

2023-24 Stats:

72GP – 7G – 51A – 58P

Morgan Rielly had a strong offensive season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and while he isn’t known for his shut-down abilities, he was fine on the defensive side. With major changes looming over the Leafs’ roster, Rielly is one of the few that can be marked safe. He has a good contract, plays important minutes, and has a strong presence in the game.

He hasn’t had a true long-term partner for the majority of his career, and having an anchor on his pair could help propel his game even further.

97. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 27G – 40A – 67P

Age catches up to players, and with Evgeni Malkin being 38 years old, 67 points is still quite impressive. Last season, he posted the lowest points-per-game pace of his career and has noticeably slowed down from the player he once was, but he is still a great second-line center.

96. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

2023-24 Stats:

76GP – 33G – 35A – 68P

A career-high in goals and points led Travis Konecny to a big eight-year extension, and his importance to the team is very clearly on display. He led the team in those categories and was second in shots while playing less than 20 minutes per night. He is a very good winger with physical elements to his game, making him a versatile option for deployment.

95. Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres

2023-24 Stats:

75GP – 22G – 37A – 59P

Alex Tuch had a big breakout season in 2022-23 with 79 points and took a 20-point drop last season, but he balanced that out with a stronger physical and defensive game than the years prior. Tuch, who was brought over in the Jack Eichel trade, has made a home for himself in the Buffalo Sabres’ top-six. A lot of players struggled offensively for the Sabres last season, and there is a good chance that Tuch can bounce back to somewhere in the middle of his last two seasons with around 30 goals and 70 points.

94. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

2023-24 Stats:

70GP – 11G – 46A – 57P

Zach Werenski is one of the more underrated defensemen in the NHL, and his play on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have struggled a lot over the past few seasons, has been great. He set a new career-high in points with 57, and was the only full-time NHL player on the team to not have a negative plus/minus rating, which is impressive given the defensive issues the entire team has had and his amount of ice time.

93. Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings

2023-24 Stats:

50GP – 20G – 27A – 47P

There is a strong argument to say that Patrick Kane belongs much higher on this list, but with his hip surgery and late start to the season, he may have fallen off of some people’s radar. Somehow, Kane has ended up as an underrated player, and with his stats last season, he hopes to replicate that again this season across a full year with the Detroit Red Wings. His point totals weren’t as impressive in 2022-23, but he finished that year and announced he would have surgery, which could have been a reason for that step back. Kane had proven over his 50-game stint with the Red Wings that his career is certainly not over yet.

92. Quinton Byfield, LA Kings

2023-24 Stats:

80GP – 20G – 35A – 55P

Quinton Byfield finally took the step many fans were waiting for. After getting his first full season under his belt, Byfield’s 55 points and his superstar projections earned him a big contract that will allow the LA Kings to plan ahead and have him as a staple in their top-six group. Byfield is still young at just 22 years old, and he has proven that he has the skills to take a big jump in production and could use his size as an advantage. He isn’t a physical player, but with his 6-foot-5 frame, he will learn to use it better when carrying and protecting the puck.

91. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

2023-24 Stats:

79GP – 10G – 28A – 38P

While the Senators try to leave their rebuilding years, the defense has been one of the biggest issues of the roster. The emergence of Jake Sanderson as a top defenseman has been crucial.

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He had a strong rookie season and was even better as a sophomore. Sanderson will likely jump higher on this list over the next few years, and he has decent offense with 70 points in his first two years, but his skating and defending are his best assets.

90. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 33G – 34A – 67P

After a bit of a production dip in his sophomore season, Seth Jarvis came into his third season and took huge strides offensively scoring 67 points. He has become an important part of the Carolina Hurricanes’ top-six, and has been an excellent playoff performer for the team, who has struggled to score in the postseason over the last few years. Jarvis brings speed, energy, and a lot of offensive ability.

89. Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues

2023-24 Stats:

80GP – 27G – 36A – 63P

Since joining the St. Louis Blues three years ago, Pavel Buchnevich has taken big steps in his offensive numbers. With nearly a point per game over that span, he has been one of the brightest spots on a retooling Blues team. He was highly sought after in the trade market over the course of the 2023-24 season, but the Blues ultimately extended him and decided to keep him around.

88. Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 27G – 40A – 67P

After two 40-goal seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Alex DeBrincat has struggled to get back to that mark since being traded to the Senators and then the Red Wings. With 27 goals in each of his past two seasons, there is still a lot of hope that he will bounce back to his 40-goal self, and there is a good chance he does. If he can, he will likely jump back up this list, but he has fallen a bit over these last two years.

87. Drew Doughty, LA Kings

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 15G – 35A – 50P

Drew Doughty fought back after a downward trend in his career, and over the last few seasons, has proven he still has lots left in the tank. He is a physical, smart, and strong defensive defenseman who can chip in with good offensive numbers. The LA Kings have built their defensive structure around him for well over a decade, and he is still a crucial part of their team.

Doughty’s leadership, experiences, and impact on every game make him a valuable asset, and he is still one of the top two-way defensemen in the game.

86. Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes

2023-24 Stats:

77GP – 24G – 29A – 53P

Over the last two seasons, Martin Necas has emerged as a goal-scoring and point-scoring winger. He had hopes of playing at center, but it doesn’t look like he will be making that transition. He is still very effective and plays a versatile enough game that he can fit in with any center and make offense happen.

He struggles on the defensive side of the game, but he is utilized in roles that cater to that as the Hurricanes are a strong defensive team. Necas was in trade talks and wanted a bigger role, but after re-signing with the club, he could get his bigger role and hit bigger offensive milestones. Watching Necas play and then looking at his stat line, it is fair to say he has another step in his game, even after a 71-point season in 2022-23.

85. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes

2023-24 Stats:

59GP – 19G – 33A – 52P

Despite missing time with an injury last season, Andrei Svechnikov showed just how important he is to the lineup when he returned. With his 52 points, he had a pretty average regular season by his standard, but once the playoffs hit, he was scoring a point per game and making an impact every night.

One underrated part of Svechnikov’s game is his physicality. He only played 59 games last season but was credited with 142 hits, which would be nearly 200 hits across a full season. He isn’t afraid to mix things up and will battle for any loose puck harder than most. While he still awaits a big offensive breakout, Svechnikov is very valuable to the Hurricanes.

84. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

2023-24 Stats:

47GP – 5G – 37A – 42P

A lot of missed time last season resulted in what seemed like a quiet year from Shea Theodore, but in reality, he nearly broke his career-high in points in just a short amount of time. He was among the best defensemen in the league when healthy, but to continue climbing this list, he needs to show he can do it over a full season. He is a very strong two-way defenseman and is neck-and-neck with Alex Pietrangelo for the true top defender for the Vegas Golden Knights.

83. Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

2023-24 Stats:

64GP – 4G – 29A – 33P

Speaking of Pietrangelo, he finished just one spot ahead of Theodore on this list. Both are fantastic two-way options and while Theodore produced more offense, Pietrangelo specializes in the defensive department. He blocks a ton of shots, plays excellent defense, and is one of the strongest leaders and mentors in the league.

82. Ryan O’Reilly, Nashville Predators

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 26G – 43A – 69P

After joining the Nashville Predators, Ryan O’Reilly led the club to the playoffs when many doubted the team. He had his second-best season by offensive metrics, with his goal and point totals trailing just his 2018-19 season. He is one of the top two-way centers in the NHL and can be relied upon in any situation. With more talent filling out the Predators’ forward group, O’Reilly could be in a position to take yet another big step in his offense while still handling a major chunk of defensive responsibilities.

81. Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers

2023-24 Stats:

79GP – 11G – 34A – 45P

Through two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Mattias Ekholm has an outstanding 59 points and has a plus-minus rating of +72. Of course, offense comes a bit easier with the Oilers, but it is his defense that has been the biggest stand-out part of his game. He blocks a bunch of shots, shattered his career-high in hits, and had his best season in many defensive metrics. He finished 12th in Norris Trophy voting and arguably could have been higher.

80. Brett Pesce, New Jersey Devils

2023-24 Stats:

70GP – 3G – 10A – 13P

Despite having his lowest point total of his career, Brett Pesce didn’t take any steps back in his all-around game last season. He was one of the best defensive players on the Hurricanes and across the league. His defensive metrics, like Ekholm’s, were some of the best of his career, and that is what earned him a big contract with the New Jersey Devils.

79. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

2023-24 Stats:

51GP – 4G – 14A – 18P

Aaron Ekblad’s play has regressed over the past two seasons, but he is still a strong defensive presence. The Florida Panthers have relied on him as a true number-one defenseman over the course of his career, but as they built a stronger team, more defensemen stepped up. His defensive play last season was good, but his offense was the lowest of his career. He is one of the biggest bounce-back candidates moving forward and is very likely to move up the list.

78. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

2023-24 Stats:

80GP – 29G – 36A – 65P

Since joining the Maple Leafs, John Tavares has played some of the best defensive hockey of his career. He has been a strong shut-down center for the club, and while his play has taken a step back over his massive $77 million deal, he is still a very valuable player. He still has good offensive numbers, especially with the fact that he has three other forwards who can challenge for 100+ points annually. He had the captaincy moved from him to Auston Matthews, but he is still a very strong leader in the locker room and that will continue to be one of his biggest assets as well.

77. Mikhail Sergachev, Utah Hockey Club

2023-24 Stats:

34GP – 2G – 17A – 19P

An injury-filled season made it tough to get a strong reading on how impactful Mikhail Sergachev would be this season, but when healthy, he was playing great hockey. He had a big breakout year in 2022-23, and looked to carry that into last season. Of course with the injuries, he couldn’t prove it, but now that he is joining the Utah Hockey Club, he will be the undisputed top defenseman and will have a great opportunity to show just how good he is. There is a real chance that this team makes a step towards the playoffs, and Sergachev can be a huge part of that and get some strong recognition for it across the league.

76. Jonathan Marchessault, Nashville Predators

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 42G – 27A – 69P

A career-high in goals and his second-highest point total led Jonathan Marchessault to price his way out of Vegas an join the Nashville Predators. He had a great career built over the years with the Golden Knights, including a Conn Smythe win in 2022-23.

Jonathan Marchessault of the Vegas Golden Knights holds the Conn Smythe Trophy after Game 5 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

He brings great offensive skills and has some of the best possession metrics on his team last season. Playing with some more high-end forwards on the Predators will likely see his goal total drop to closer to 30 goals, but he will be in a great position to set personal point-total records.

75. Bo Horvat, New York Islanders

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 33G – 35A – 68P

Bo Horvat has turned into a dependable 30-goal, 70-point two-way center that the New York Islanders can rely on in any situation. Having been the captain for the Vancouver Canucks and then traded to the Islanders made for a slow transition at the time, but in his first full season with the new club, he had the second-best season of his career in nearly every metric, trailing just the season he was traded. With Selke Trophy votes in two of the last three years, his defensive play has been on notice, and that is part of what makes him so valuable to the strong defensive team, the Islanders.

74. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

2023-24 Stats:

74GP – 25G – 47A – 72P

Mark Scheifele is an all-offense player who can challenge for 30 goals and 70+ points in most seasons. He is the cornerstone of the forward group for the Winnipeg Jets, and as the team’s weakest position is center, he is thrown into a lot of situations. HE has built great chemistry with most of the high-end wingers on the team, making him easy to build around.

73. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

2023-24 Stats:

56GP – 16G – 37A – 53P

Regarded as one of the top two-way players in the entire league, Mark Stone is likely only this low because of his health. Infamously, he seems to be injured right around the trade deadline each year, giving the Golden Knights more cap space to add, and then he returns to the playoffs. Regardless, his defensive impacts are outstanding, and is a regular 60-point player even without playing a full season. On top of that, he has had some incredible playoff performances with Vegas, including a hat-trick in the Stanley Cup-clinching game as the captain.

72. Brandon Montour, Seattle Kraken

2023-24 Stats:

66GP – 8G – 25A – 33P

After a huge breakout year in 2022-23, Brandon Montour missed the start of last season with an injury and didn’t get fully back up to speed. His 73-point season could have been an anomaly, but he had shown last season that he does still have it in him. He will get a chance with the Seattle Kraken as a high-end option on the blue line and can use his skating, puck-moving abilities, and possession strengths to help the team take a big step this season.

71. Kevin Fiala, LA Kings

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 29G – 44A – 73P

Strong offensive production numbers have placed Kevin Fiala on the list, and he has been one of the most consistent players in the league over the past three years. 30 goals, 70 points, and strong defensive play is a combination that makes a winger very valuable. He is a fantastic complimentary piece to any of the top three centers the LA Kings have, and his versatile playstyle allows him to be deployed in nearly any situation. He dominates possession and has great shut-down abilities.

70. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 8G – 39A – 47P

Brock Faber finished the season averaging just shy of 25 minutes per game, which ranks sixth in the entire league. He also finished 22nd in scoring among defensemen with his 47 points. Not only was he a minute-eating rookie with offensive upside, but he played a strong defensive game, including his 150 blocked shots, which ranked 50th in the league. He wasn’t very physical, landing just 65 registered hits, but as he continues to develop, his 6-foot-1 frame could allow him to play a more physical game.

The Minnesota Wild have clearly identified Faber as their top defenseman, and moving forward they will be happy to have him there and build around him. Faber was acquired by the Wild in a trade that sent Fiala to the Kings, and since then, Faber’s development has been fantastic.

69. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers

2023-24 Stats:

80GP – 18G – 49A – 67P

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had one outstanding offensive season, scoring 104 points in 2022-23, and outside of that, has been a consistent 60-70 point center with good defensive play. He has the ability to be the anchor of his own line but can jump up and play with the superstars on his team as well. His versatility makes him a great player, and judging him just based off of his offense doesn’t do him justice.

Nugent-Hopkins has spent over a decade with the Oilers, and in that time he has been a very reliable two-way center and has spent a lot of time killing penalties and working hard on the forecheck.

68. Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils

2023-24 Stats:

20GP – 5G – 11A – 16P

If it hadn’t been for a season-ending injury early in the year, Dougie Hamilton could have been in the running for the Norris Trophy last season. He was off to a fantastic start and built off of the prior season’s career-high of 74 points. Hamilton has finished the season top-10 in Norris voting four times in his career, and with the current Devils team being one of the best teams he has played on since establishing himself, there is a good chance he rebounds from the injuries and has an excellent season.

67. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 25G – 52A – 77P

Vincent Trocheck has always been a strong defensive and physical center in the NHL, but last season with the New York Rangers, he had a career-high 77 points, and extended his great play into the playoffs, shutting down other top players on their way to the Eastern Conference Final. Not only was he an excellent defensive option, he also led the Rangers in playoff scoring with 20 points in 16 games. He had challenged for the top center spot on the team, and at the very least, gives them the ability to have a fantastic tandem of centermen at the top of the lineup.

66. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 9G – 33A – 42P

The young defenseman took a bit of a step back last season with the Red Wings, but still played great defensive hockey and showed his physical side, too. Moritz Seider had a career-high in both blocked shots and hits, and while his offense didn’t take a step forward as many hoped, he had still shown that he could be the go-to player on the back end for the club as they look to take a step towards the playoffs.

65. Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 25G – 36A – 61P

There has always been a question about utilization for Nikolaj Ehlers and the Jets. He has been a consistent 60-point player who plays with a ton of speed and can be good defensively, but he never gets the high-end minutes he seems to deserve and often doesn’t get top power play unit time. In the right scenario, there is a very realistic chance that he could be regularly over a point per game, and with trade rumors circling and him seeming unwilling to sign an extension, a new destination could show just how good of a player he really is.

64. Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils

2023-24 Stats:

69GP – 28G – 24A – 52P

Had Timo Meier been able to stay healthy, he would have kept his good momentum going and had been able to raise his point totals and finish around 60-65 points. On top of being a reliable 60-point player, Meier also brings physicality and defensive responsibility. He can complement the top centers on the Devils very well, and back to the physicality, is one of the only top players to bring a good amount of hits to the table.

63. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 27G – 56A – 83P

Young, speedy, and skilled winger Jesper Bratt has had three fantastic seasons in a row now and has proven himself to be a top offensive option for the Devils. With a healthy forward group for the Devils, Bratt will have better players surrounding him all season, and could very well hit the 90-point mark, or even higher this season.

62. Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 11G – 45A – 56P

Erik Karlsson is one of the more difficult players to find a spot for on this list. He is one of the best offensive defensemen the NHL has ever seen but provides little defensive help for the club. He hit 100 points in 2022-23, has won three Norris Trophies, and has been a dynamic player since breaking into the league. With the Penguins, he wasn’t able to have a game-breaking offensive season, but he did bring a bit more defense than he had in years prior.

61. Clayton Keller, Utah Hockey Club

2023-24 Stats:

78GP – 33G – 43A – 76P

The heartbeat of Utah’s roster is Clayton Keller. He is the best player they have, one of the longest-tenured players with the Utah/Coyotes team, and provides great leadership. Keller has been scoring nearly a point per game over three seasons, during which time the Coyotes have struggled a lot. He has proven himself as one of the top-scoring wingers in the league and is starting to get recognition for it.

60. Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 32G – 33A – 65P

One of the NHL’s young up-and-coming stars is Wyatt Johnston. In his first two seasons in the league, he has established himself as a goal-scoring, speedy forward with great offensive skill, but is also quite reliable defensively. For a while, it looked like he could challenge for the Conn Smythe Trophy in the 2024 playoffs, but the Stars fell to the Oilers and didn’t make it to the Stanley Cup Final. With only 164 games so far, some may want to see a longer sample, but he has been outstanding so far.

59. Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 26G – 60A – 86P

Robert Thomas had a big breakout year last season, scoring 86 points, but even more impressively, 60 assists, which only 16 players accomplished last season. On a middle-of-the-pack team like the Blues, Thomas has been one of, if not the single brightest spot on the team and general manager Doug Armstrong is going to build around him on the forward group for a long time.

58. Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 28G – 37A – 65P

There is so much potential for Cole Caufield to become one of the best goal-scorers in the NHL, and while he has yet to hit the 30-goal mark, he has a great release and plays well. There is hope that with an improved top-six, Caufield’s new teammates will help him reach his full potential and challenge for 50 goals someday.

57. Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 31G – 41A – 72P

A big offensive step forward for Lucas Raymond has him relatively high on this list. Having a strong top-six, like Caufield, will help Raymond take an even bigger step this season. On top of scoring goals and an impressive point total, he is a solid two-way player who can take on additional responsibilities.

56. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 29G – 38A – 67P

One of the best shorthanded players in the league, while also having good offensive numbers and playing a physical, gritty game, Brad Marchand is the heartbeat of the Boston Bruins. He has been a great producer for most of his career, and after settling down on some of the antics, has established himself as one of the best veterans in the NHL, and could be on the right path for the Hockey Hall of Fame.

55. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 33G – 44A – 77P

Nick Suzuki had one of the best offensive seasons by a Montreal Canadiens player since 2000, and not only was he producing at a great rate, but he is also an excellent defensive center. With Suzuki being the first-line center on a team that struggled as much as the Canadiens did defensively, what is even more impressive is that he earned Selke Trophy votes.

54. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 10G – 59A – 69P

After taking huge steps in his game over the past two seasons, Josh Morrissey has entered the conversation of one of the best defensemen in the league. With 145 points over the last two seasons, being a strong defensive presence for the Jets, and earning a fifth- and seventh-place finish in Norris Trophy voting, he has really emerged as a true number-one defenseman.

53. Adrian Kempe, LA Kings

2023-24 Stats:

77GP – 28G – 47A – 75P

One of the more underrated players in this Top 100 list, Adrian Kempe has been an efficient goal-scorer over the past three seasons, and while his goal total dropped last season, he made up for it with a higher point total. On top of being offensively strong, Kempe had excellent possession numbers and played very well defensively.

52. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 26G – 46A – 72P

After a couple of dominant years in a row, Mika Zibanejad took a bit of a step back in his goal-scoring and point production last season. With that being said, he is still a very good center who has been in the running for the Selke Trophy for a number of years now, and with the Rangers being one of the top teams, they rely on Zibanejad for a lot of their work at all strengths. Even though he didn’t record as many goals last season as the two before, he is still a high-end player for them and is a prime candidate to get back to 35+ goals.

51. Carter Verhaeghe, Florida Panthers

2023-24 Stats:

76GP – 34G – 38A – 72P

Since joining the Panthers, Carter Verhaeghe has taken huge steps in his game and has become not only a great goal-scorer but one of the most clutch players in the NHL. He has five overtime goals in the playoffs, which ranks third in NHL history, and in just five years in the league, he has won two Stanley Cups and has 55 points in 69 playoff games.

50. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 12G – 38A – 50P

Since being acquired by the Colorado Avalanche, Devon Toews has developed into an excellent defenseman to support all of the superstars on the team. He has had impressive point totals, and incredible defending, and has earned Norris Trophy votes in three straight seasons before last season.

49. Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

2023-24 Stats:

79GP – 10G – 29A – 39P

Not many would have been able to predict Gustav Forsling to make this kind of list even just a few years ago. From being a throw-in in a trade and being waived, to now in the Top 50 for the best players in the league is remarkable. Forsling is a great shut-down defenseman and was given a heavy workload in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on the path to winning a Stanley Cup, and received eight third-place votes for the Conn Smythe.

48. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

2023-24 Stats:

79GP – 31G – 34A – 65P

After a very unnaturally slow start to the season, Alexander Ovechkin rebounded to score 30 goals again for the 18th time. There is no doubt that as it stands today, Ovechkin is the greatest goal-scorer in history, and he will challenge Wayne Gretzky’s goal record this season. He still has a phenomenal shot, but as he starts pushing 40 years old, he is becoming less effective in other aspects of his game.

47. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

2023-24 Stats:

68GP – 33G – 36A – 69P

Dylan Larkin is without a doubt the most important player on the Red Wings. As the team pushed closer to making the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, Larkin was injured and the team fell apart in his absence. Larkin has scored at a point-per-game pace over the last three seasons and has been a very strong defensive presence for the Red Wings over that span as well. He is a great captain and leads by example in every facet of the game.

46. Noah Dobson, New York Islanders

2023-24 Stats:

79GP – 10G – 60A – 70P

On a team that specializes in team defense, having a defenseman reach the 70-point mark is quite impressive. On top of that, Noah Dobson led the Islanders defense in scoring by a significant margin of over 40 points.

Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a save against Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders during the third period in Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Cato Cataldo/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dobson is one of the most valuable players on the club, and as they look to do a slight retool and make some changes to their team, Dobson is one of the few cornerstones they will build around.

45. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

2023-24 Stats:

80GP – 23G – 57A – 80P

Since his outstanding rookie season, Mat Barzal hasn’t been able to get back to the 85-point mark, but last season he came pretty close. After a few years where fans were questioning if he would ever get back, Barzal had a great offensive season and put those doubts to shame. On top of the offense, Barzal is one of the best skaters in the league and puts in good work defensively as well.

44. Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators

2023-24 Stats:

75GP – 18G – 52A – 70P

A big step back in production last season prevented Tim Stutzle from being higher on this list. He had a 90-point season as a 21-year-old, has an excellent shot, and great skating. While he dealt with injuries throughout last season, this will be a big year for him as he tries to cement himself as a player who can score closer to 90 points or more every year, rather than 70.

43. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

2023-24 Stats:

80GP – 30G – 35A – 65P

One of the most underrated players in the league is Roope Hintz. He has developed into a perennial Sekle Trophy candidate while also being a 70-point center. While some will look just at the point total and question if he he reaches the level of a strong first-line center, his defensive impacts are his biggest strength.

42. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 20G – 39A – 59P

The last few seasons for Rasmus Dahlin have been huge for his development. When he was drafted first overall, the offense was known to be his biggest asset, but his defensive play has become much stronger and he is now able to take control over a game at both ends of the ice. He is a bit of a hot-and-cold player with his offense, but over the course of a season, he has proven he can be relied upon for 50+ points regularly, he could even challenge the point-per-game mark soon.

41. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

2023-24 Stats:

71GP – 9G – 45A – 54P

The Stars have taken a lot of pride in their defensive game as an entire team, but the biggest anchor for their success comes from Miro Heiskanen. He is one of the best two-way defenders in the game and has had great offensive numbers over the past two seasons.

Related: Stars’ Miro Heiskanen on Pace to Have Record-Breaking Playoffs

In four of his six years in the NHL, he has earned Norris Trophy votes, and while he hasn’t finished higher than seventh in voting, there is a strong chance he can be higher this season.

40. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

2023-24 Stats:

67GP – 30G – 47A – 77P

With three straight 30-goal seasons and scoring 70+ points in each, Jake Guentzel is an excellent winger, and now that he has joined the star-studded Lightning lineup, he should be in an excellent position playing on the top line with two players ahead of him on this list. Not only is Guentzel a great goal-scorer, but he was also among the league’s best in possession numbers.

39. Steven Stamkos, Nashville Predators

2023-24 Stats:

79GP – 40G – 41A – 81P

After a very long and successful career with the Lightning, Steven Stamkos has moved on and joined the Predators. He was one of the best goal-scorers for the last decade and a half, one of the best leaders in the game, and still brings a ton of offense every night. Over the last three years, Stamkos has been one of the top point producers and had drug his team into battle every night.

38. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 39G – 36A – 75P

Scoring goals, going into the tough spots of the ice, and playing well defensively are all the highlights of an average game by Chris Kreider. He is the heartbeat of the forward group on the Rangers and provides leadership on and off the ice. Kreider is seventh in goals over the last three seasons, including his one and only 50-goal campaign.

37. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 48G – 46A – 94P

Another outstanding season from Filip Forsberg, especially in the goal-scoring department, has helped him establish himself as a top winger in the league. He has two 40-goal seasons in the past three years and has been the top forward on the Predators as they come out of a quick re-tool.

36. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 6G – 31A – 36P

Lady Byng Trophy

There is a good argument for Jaccob Slavin in the conversation of the best pure defensive player in the NHL. His defensive impacts are impeccable, and he has started to elevate his offensive game lately as well. Slavin has received Norris Trophy votes in eight straight seasons, which is every year outside of his rookie season, where he also earned Calder Trophy votes. Slavin is such an underrated defenseman, and should arguably be higher on this list.

35. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

2023-24 Stats:

71GP – 29G – 27A – 56P

A very disappointing year by Tage Thompson’s standards didn’t stop voters by much on this one. After posting 47 goals and 94 points two seasons ago, Thompson, along with most of the other Sabres players, took a big step back in production. There is still a lot of faith that he can bounce back after last season, and with his shooting and utilization of his size, there isn’t much reason to think 56 points is going to be a regular season for him.

34. Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 40G – 33A – 73P

His first 40-goal season has shot Brock Boeser pretty high on this list. He has become the most important natural winger on the team as they took a big step forward, and has shown that he can be a dynamic player. He dominated possession with the Canucks last season and has really bought into the new system

33. Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 18G – 64A – 82P

After scoring over 40 points in each of his first two seasons, defenseman Evan Bouchard had a monster year posting 82 points. The high-end Oilers forwards make offense a bit easier for all of their teammates, but that shouldn’t take away from how great Bouchard was. Not only did he finish fourth in defensive scoring last season, he finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting, and had good defensive numbers while playing 23 minutes per game. At just 24 years old, he is more than likely to continue climbing this list.

32. Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

2023-24 Stats:

71GP – 27G – 40A – 67P

Nico Hischier had his big breakout season in 2021-22, and since then, he has only gotten better. His production fell a bit last season, but the Devils struggled to score as a group. Where he plays his best hockey is on the defensive side of the puck. He finished second in Sekle voting in 2022-23, and earned votes again last season. If the Devils can stay healthy, they have a strong supporting cast to play on the wings of their captain.

31. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

2023-24 Stats:

74GP – 12G – 35A – 47P

The anchor of the Bruins’ defensive group is Charlie McAvoy. Offensively, he has been consistently around 50 points over the past three seasons, and on the defensive side, he has been very strong for the club. He has a strong physical presence, and over each of the past five seasons, has earned votes for the Norris Trophy. He is in every conversation for the best defensemen in the league, and if he can take a bigger step offensively, he will have a great chance of winning the Norris Trophy over the next few years.

30. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 37G – 37A – 74P

Like his brother Matthew, Brady Tkachuk is a unicorn of a player. Players like these two don’t come around often, and where Brady thrives is in the physicality department. He provides strong offense, and set a new career-high in goals last season, but took a bit of a step back in point production after some nagging injuries throughout the season. He finished last season third in hits, fourth in shots, and second in penalty minutes. If he can stay out of the box more, he will be even more productive.

29. J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 37G – 66A – 103P

There has been a huge turnaround for J.T. Miller in his career. At one point, he was looked at as a fairly good scoring center who was horrible defensively, but under Rick Tocchet, his game has become very well-rounded. He has hit over a point-per-game in each of the last three seasons, including two 99+ seasons.

28. Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers

2023-24 Stats:

80GP – 54G – 23A – 77P

Like Reinhart, a big breakout year from Hyman in terms of goal-scoring shot him up this list pretty high. He adds physicality, and grit, and gives everything in every shift. Now that he has 90 goals and 160 points over the past two seasons, he has proven that he is a perfect fit with the big names on the Oilers like McDavid and Draisaitl, and compliments their game very well.

27. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

2023-24 Stats:

69GP – 26G – 59A – 85P

One of the hardest players to rank on this kind of list is Mitch Marner. He is in the middle of a tough situation with the Maple Leafs as his contract is set to expire next offseason, and while he is one of the best playmaking wingers in the game, as well as being a strong defensive presence, he has been passed by Nylander on this list and wasn’t very productive in the playoffs.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Despite never actually hitting the 100-point mark, in a healthy season, he is a safe bet to produce close to that mark as he scored 97+ in two of the last three seasons, and was on pace for over 100 in each of the last three.

26. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

2023-24 Stats:

65GP – 34G – 27A – 61P

A lot of the goal-scoring on the Jets runs through Kyle Connor. He is a high-end winger who has one of the best shots in the game, and when fitted with strong linemates and good chemistry, he thrives as an impactful player. He is good on the backcheck but isn’t a strong defensive player with pressure, but his puck-handling skills make him reliable to be iced at all times.

25. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 57G – 37A – 94P

A huge breakout year for Sam Reinhart propelled him up this list, and if he can replicate this kind of season and prove it isn’t a one-and-done kind of year, he will continue to shoot up the list. Scoring 57 goals has only been done by a handful of players currently active, and while many were on the powerplay, they all count the same. His performance in the playoffs en route to the Stanley Cup wasn’t as dominant, but with 10 goals, he certainly didn’t disappear. He was on Hart, Selke and Lady Byng ballots this year, and has earned votes for them in previous years, except for the Hart.

24. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

2023-24 Stats:

63GP – 31G – 37A – 68P

Not many players on this list have been through more than Jack Eichel. After his time in Buffalo came to an end, his fresh start with the Golden Knights has been very promising. With a near-point-per-game pace over his three years with the club, he has become their first-line center and has been strong defensively. There is still a bit more to hope for out of Eichel, but after his injuries and struggles, some time to get back on his feet was earned, and he is still an elite center.

23. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 40G – 58A – 98P

A career year from William Nylander earned him not only a massive contract extension but also a high spot on this list. He has scored 80+ points in each of the last three seasons and has back-to-back 40-goal seasons. The knock on the Maple Leafs is their playoff performances, but with Nylander, he has been one of the best players for them come the post-season. In his nine-year career, Nylander has been through all of the ups and downs with the fanbase, but with a long-term deal signed and his play at the best of his career so far, he is in a great position to thrive and stay high on this list.

22. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 29G – 51A – 80P

In his very young career, Jason Robertson wasted no time getting himself on the award ballots. In just four seasons in the NHL, he has a second-place finish in Calder voting and has already earned votes for each of the Hart, Lady Byng, and Selke Trophies twice. He is a goal-scoring winger with high-end defensive play and has been one of the most important players on a Dallas Stars team with high aspirations.

21. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 34G – 55A – 89P

After a hot start to the 2023-24 season, Elias Pettersson slowed down a bit as the season progressed, but he still had a fantastic year with the Canucks. He is one of the top two-way centermen in the game and has proven himself to be a superstar. He struggled a bit in the 2024 playoffs, and that could have bumped him down a few spots on this list, but he certainly has the offensive and defensive abilities to be talked about as one of the top centers in the entire league.

20. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 46G – 44A – 90P

Another underrated center in the league is Brayden Point. He has emerged into a 40+ goal and 90+ point center on the Lightning since taking over the top-line role from Steven Stamkos. Not only can he produce, but he has also received votes for the Lady Byng and Selke Trophies throughout his young career. Point’s emergence has allowed the Lightning to extend their window of contention, and while he is the third-ranked Lightning player on the team, he has become one of the most important players on the team and is irreplaceable.

19. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

2023-24 Stats:

78GP – 36G – 53A – 89P

Sebastian Aho has quietly crept his way into the superstar-caliber player conversation. While people who watch the Hurricanes know what he is capable of and how important he is, he isn’t the type of player to challenge for the Art Ross, but over the past six seasons, he has over a point per game and has received Selke Trophy votes in five of those past six years. He is one of the most underrated players in the game and has a huge impact on the team each night.

18. Adam Fox, New York Rangers

2023-24 Stats:

72GP – 17G – 56A – 73P

Adam Fox is one of the best defensemen in the game, and on top of his offensive skills, he has great defending skills as well. He is the cornerstone of the blue line for the Rangers. He plays well in all situations, including dominating on the power play and shutting things down on the penalty kill.

17. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

2023-24 Stats:

80GP – 42G – 62A – 104P

Mikko Rantanen is the elite winger playing alongside MacKinnon, but where he truly shines is in the goal-scoring aspect. For the first season in the last four, Rantanen didn’t lead his team in goals. He is among the best wingers in the league, he has the skating and speed to compete with anybody and adds a physical element to his game to help with puck retrievals.

16. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 23G – 62A – 85P

One of the best defensemen in the league, Roma Josi continues to score a significant amount of goals and points every season. On top of that, he is a very good player on the defensive side too, and doesn’t sacrifice his two-way game for the offensive output. Josi has earned Norris Trophy votes in nine of the last 10 seasons, including one win and finishing top-five four times.

15. Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 49G – 71A

Artemi Panarin had the best season of his career last season and finished fourth in scoring league-wide. He has always been among the most productive wingers around the league, but took a huge step this season scoring 49 goals and shattering his career-high of 31 goals before that. On top of that, it was his first time hitting the 100-point mark, and while he was on pace to do it plenty of times, he hasn’t been able to push that number until now.

14. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

2023-24 Stats:

75GP – 46G – 50A – 96P

Since joining the NHL, Kirill Kaprizov has had a huge offensive impact on the Wild. He regularly challenges the 100-point mark or has been on pace to do so. He is consistently scoring 40+ goals, and on a relatively weak offensive group on the Wild, all of the offense runs through him. He drives his line and team and has some very flashy skills.

13. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

2023-24 Stats:

62GP – 27G – 47A – 74P

After a remarkable start to the 2023-24 season, Jack Hughes had an injury that slowed him down, but if he had stayed healthy, he likely would have cracked the 100-point threshold for the first time in his career. Heading into 2024-25, the Devils are expected to bounce back after a tough season and they will ride on the back of Hughes, who is one of the best young players in the game. He has game-breaking offensive skills and fantastic skating, making every shift of his fun to watch.

12. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

2023-24 Stats:

78GP – 13G – 63A – 76P

One of the best defenders over the past decade has bounced back from a bit of a dip in his play and has cemented himself as a top-three defenseman once again heading into 2024-25. After a mediocre year offensively and defensively in 2022-23, Victor Hedman showed that it was a one-off and that he can still be a very strong physical and defensive player, and play around a point-per-game pace. Hedman has been the go-to guy for an elite Lightning roster for a number of years, and now that they had some significant changes to their roster, his job has become so much more important.

11. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

2023-24 Stats:

73GP – 23G – 57A – 80P

Frank J. Selke Trophy

Aleksander Barkov has taken over as the top two-way center in the NHL now that Patrice Bergeron has retired, and on top of that, has found strong offensive consistency over the past three seasons. During the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Barkov had some of the toughest matchups possible and did an excellent job shutting down the top players on all of the teams he faced on the path to winning the Stanley Cup. If it hadn’t been for McDavid’s outrageous scoring pace, Barkov would have won the Conn Smythe Trophy as he received second-place votes on 15 out of the 17 ballots.

10. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 42G – 52A – 94P

Sidney Crosby is without a doubt one of the greatest players in NHL history, and even at 37 years old, he is a top 10 player in the league. He has been consistently in the conversation for the Hart Trophy, Selke Strophy, and many other awards. His offense has barely fallen off over the past decade, and his defensive game has arguably gotten better. There is certainly an argument for him to be even higher on this list than number 10.

9. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

2023-24 Stats:

80GP – 26G – 62A – 88P

Matthew Tkachuk has emerged as a top 10 NHL player based on a lot of things. He is an effective scorer, and despite having a slow start to the season, he caught up quickly and finished with over a point per game. His physicality, leadership, and playoff performances have launched him up the list over the past two years and he has become one of the most impactful players in the league.

8. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 47G – 63A – 110P

Second All-Star Team

David Pastrnak has become one of the top goal-scoring players in the NHL. With a 60-goal season under his belt, he has shown that he can be among the best in the league. There isn’t as much offense on the Bruins forward group as the other teams higher on the list, and Pastrnak is the one that all of the offense runs through.

7. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 17G – 75A – 92P

James Norris Memorial Trophy

First All-Star Team

After his big offensive season, seeing Quinn Hughes jump the ranks was no surprise. In the same season he was named captain of the Canucks, he had the best season of his career which ended by taking home the Norris Trophy. Hughes has been among the best defensemen in the league since breaking in, and with a previously established elite offensive game, the development in his defensive play over the last five years has been outstanding.

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks after winning the 2024 Norris Trophy (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hughes is a threat anywhere on the ice. He can break up plays, make a brilliant break-out pass, carry the puck on his own, and work wonders in the offensive zone. There is an argument for the best defenseman behind Makar, but after the season he just had, having Hughes here makes sense.

6. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 41G – 65A – 106P

Leon Draisaitl has five straight 100-point seasons excluding the shortened 56-game season. Many point to his ice time with McDavid as the reason, but it is clear that he is an elite talent in his own regard. With 81 playoff points over his last three seasons, Draisaitl is not only one of the best playoff producers in the NHL but one of the best in history.

By his own standards, it was a bit of a down year last season in both goals and points, which is saying something of its own considering he was seventh in points and 14th in goals league-wide.

5. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 69G – 38A – 107P

Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy

There is a legitimate argument to have Auston Matthews as high as number two on this list. He is a two-time 60-goal scorer and set a cap-era record of 69 goals last season. His goal-scoring ability is unmatched in today’s league, and on top of that, he was a nominee for the Frank J. Selke Trophy last season as well.

Matthews has an undeniable amount of talent. The thing keeping him below the rest of the players ahead of him is likely the team success aspect. Matthews hasn’t found success in the playoffs yet, while three of the four ahead of him have won the Stanley Cup and the other one was the Conn Smythe winner on a losing team. Matthews was just named the 26th captain in Maple Leafs history and was well-deserving of it.

4. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

2023-24 Stats:

77GP – 21G – 69A – 90P

Second All-Star Team

There isn’t much argument against Cale Makar being the best defenseman in the NHL. Last season, Makar became the second-fastest defenseman to reach 300 career points, and he did so in just 280 games. On top of that, he has a Norris Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy, and has been a Norris Trophy finalist in each of the past four seasons.

There isn’t much that Makar doesn’t do. He is excellent offensively, posting a career-high of 90 points last season, he is exceptional defensively and can skate very well. He is very well-rounded but thrives in every facet of the game.

3. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

2023-24 Stats:

81GP – 44G – 100A – 144P

Art Ross Trophy

First All-Star Team

After winning his second Art Ross Trophy, Nikita Kucherov is well deserving of a spot this high on the list. Not only did he become the fifth player to ever score 100 assists in a season, he was the first winger to do it. On top of that, he led his team by a whopping 54 points, which was the biggest gap between the first and second player on a team in the league last season.

While the effort isn’t as prominent on the defensive side of the game, there are not many players with Kucherov’s offensive capabilities. He was the lone reason the Lightning made the playoffs last season, and with some movement in the Lightning lineup, Kucherov could benefit from the moves made this offseason in Tampa Bay.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

2023-24 Stats:

82GP – 51G – 89A – 140P

Hart Memorial Trophy

Ted Lindsay Award

First All-Star Team

Nathan MacKinnon is coming off of his best season in the NHL so far, and won the Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. MacKinnon was one of the top players in the league in each of the past five season even without those kinds of awards or production he posted last season. Now that he has emerged as such a high-scoring center, there is no doubt he belongs in the second spot on this list heading into 2024-25.

It is hard to improve on the season MacKinnon had, but he has found a way to do so in each of the past four seasons. Though he already has a Stanley Cup on his resume, he will certainly be looking to get back into contention for another Cup this season.

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2023-24 Stats:

76GP – 32G – 100A – 132P

Conn Smythe Trophy

Second All-Star Team

Connor McDavid is undoubtedly the best player in the NHL. With his game-breaking play every night, McDavid pulls himself closer and closer to the top of the list of all-time greats with each game he plays. At just 27 years old, he is still getting better each season.

Heading into the 2024-25 season, McDavid is going to look to continue his dominant play in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and further extend the gap between him and everybody else in the NHL.

That wraps up the list from The Hockey Writers for the Top 100 players in the NHL for 2024-25. Let us know who was too high, too low, or should have been included on the list.