6 Reasons the Toronto Maple Leafs Will Win the Stanley Cup in 2025

With the 2024-25 season inching closer by the day, optimism is increasing among all 32 NHL team’s fan bases. Yes, that includes the passionate fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Related: Could the Maple Leafs Be in the Market for a Left Winger?

As disappointing as the Maple Leafs have been in recent years, their core group of players is so talented that, despite fans wanting to give up, there is still some belief that this will be the year they can get it done. Call it blind optimism if you will, but there are some legitimate reasons to believe they really could win it all this coming year.

Potential Last Dance for Marner and Tavares

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re well aware that this could wind up being the last season for Mitch Marner and John Tavares in a Maple Leafs sweater. Both players are set to become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) next summer, and may choose to walk, or perhaps not be offered a chance at staying, should there be another disappointing playoff exit.

Both Marner and Tavares are extremely talented players, and understanding the situations they are in will only help add more motivation. That is a scary thought for others around the league, as they could be in store for some truly massive seasons. It’s worth noting that these two are very well-liked in the dressing room, and their uncertain future will provide plenty of motivation to all other skaters.

Matthews’ Chance to Become NHL’s Best Player

It wasn’t all that long ago when there were debates amongst the hockey world as to who the better player was between Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid. That conversation seems to have shifted to the wayside a bit given McDavid’s brilliance. With Matthews’ competitiveness, however, you know he’s dying to get back into that conversation.

While the vast majority view McDavid as the game’s best player, most also see Matthews as the best goal scorer. It’s unlikely he’ll ever post more points in a season than the Edmonton Oilers captain, but if he were to win a Stanley Cup this coming season, there would be serious discussion as to who the better player is. Coming to that realization could fuel Matthews to lead the Maple Leafs on an epic run in 2025.

Berube Provides a New Identity

Perhaps the biggest reason for believing the Maple Leafs can win it all this coming season is thanks to the coaching change behind the bench. It became increasingly evident that Sheldon Keefe wasn’t the man to get them to where they wanted to be, and they replaced him with the best option available in Craig Berube.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan (R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Not only did Berube coach the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019, but he embodies the type of style the Maple Leafs need to play. His teams are always tight-checking, relentless in their effort, and do whatever it takes to win. He will bring some much-needed accountability to this group, and they could really reap the rewards.

Improved Back End

The biggest downfall for the Maple Leafs throughout the career of Matthews has been the team’s blue line. There have seemingly always been major holes on the back end, and that was the case once again this past season. That said, they have made improvements in that area this offseason.

The Maple Leafs made a huge addition by trading for and then signing Chris Tanev. They also brought in Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who appears primed for a top-four role. They also chose to move on from aging veterans in T.J. Brodie and Mark Giordano, who were no longer the same players they were during the primes of their careers.

Stronger Between the Pipes

Another big chance for the Maple Leafs this coming season will be between the pipes. After what was an overall rough 2023-24 season, Ilya Samsonov left via free agency and signed with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Maple Leafs replaced him with Anthony Stolarz, who had a jaw-dropping 2.03 goals-against average (GAA) and .925 save percentage (SV%) with the Florida Panthers.

Related: Maple Leafs at Risk of Losing Robertson to Offer Sheet

There are still some questions regarding Stolarz, as his NHL work to date has come in a backup role. While he adds to the excitement of the Maple Leafs crease, the more intriguing of the duo is Joseph Woll. The 26-year-old took a major step forward last season, and should he remain healthy in 2024-25, there is reason to believe he can prove himself as a legitimate starter at the NHL level.

Plenty of Young Talent

For many years with this Maple Leafs team, they have been too reliant on their top forwards to provide offence. Expecting their regular season domination to be on display every single playoff game is a tough thing to ask, and the lack of supporting pieces has been a big downfall of theirs to this point.

That may not be as big of an issue this season, as the Maple Leafs have some young talent who could be ready to make jumps. At the top of that list is Matthew Knies, though he may not be the only one. Prospects Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan have plenty of offensive upside, and could wind up solid secondary offence should they be given the opportunity to do so.

Maple Leafs Entering Biggest Season Yet

It’s no secret to the players on the Maple Leafs roster just how important this coming season is. If they wind up losing early in the playoffs yet again, the core of the team will undoubtedly be changed. That said, they have the talent to win a Stanley Cup, and with some changes throughout the lineup and coaching staff, this may very well be the season for them to finally get the job done.