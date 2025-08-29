Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. Today we highlight Sam Lafferty.

Lafferty by the Numbers

Drafted: 113th Overall (4th Round) in 2014 by the Pittsburgh Penguins

Position: Center/Left Wing (shoots right)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 30 years old (3/6/1995)

Country: United States

2024-25 Stats: 4 goals, 3 assists, 7 points in 60 games

Career Stats: 40 goals, 50 assists, 90 points in 349 games

How He Got Here

Lafferty was drafted and started his career with the Penguins, playing there from 2019-2022. But in January of 2022, Blackhawks’ general manager Kyle Davidson traded forward Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Lafferty. At the time, the Hawks received a depth forward after Nylander’s time with the team ended in disappointment.

In 46 games for the Blackhawks, Lafferty contributed five goals and 11 points. He then added a substantial 10 goals and 21 points in 51 games in the 2022-23 season. The Blackhawks took advantage of Lafferty’s strong play to basically flip him to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a second-round pick at the trade deadline.

But then Lafferty was dealt to Vancouver Canucks for the 2023-24 season. When the Blackhawks acquired Ilya Mikheyev in the 2024 offseason, they also acquired Lafferty’s free agent rights, and were expected to sign him. But Lafferty found a better deal ($2 million AAV for two years) with the Buffalo Sabres.

Sam Lafferty, shown here with the Buffalo Sabres. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In Buffalo, Lafferty posted just four goals and seven points in 60 games, which isn’t exactly inspiring. He dealt with some injuries there, and never seemed to find his fit with the team. So on the first day of free agency this offseason, Davidson went ahead and re-acquired Lafferty, with a 2026 sixth-round pick going back to Buffalo. As it turns out, the Blackhawks are going to pay the Hollidaysberg, Pennsylvania native $2 million after all, at least for the second year of his contract. Said Davidson of the acquisition,

We know (Lafferty) quite well and understand his versatility and what he brings to a lineup; what his strengths are and how he can help out the bottom part of the lineup. So, (we’re) happy to bring him back and bring another veteran that we understand back into the fold.

Davidson went on to say the team didn’t add a lot of pieces during free agency because they wanted to leave room for a number of the younger players to claim more spots. Which leads us to where exactly Lafferty will fit with the team.

Lafferty’s Role in 2025-26

I mentioned in my recent roster projections that Lafferty could very likely be replacing someone like Oliver Moore on the fourth line, or keeping Nick Lardis from making the team. But perhaps these two players (among others) should start their respective seasons with the Rockford IceHogs. After all, that worked out pretty well for Frank Nazar last season. He gained confidence and momentum in Rockford and then had a solid 53-game run with the big club.

Either way, Lafferty provides some insurance for the Blackhawks, giving them more flexibility with the development of the youngsters. He’s also only signed for one more season, so it isn’t much of a risk for the organization. Depending on how Lafferty fits with the team, they could even sit him as an extra forward if one of the younger players is doing well.

All that said, let’s not diminish what Lafferty could add to the lineup. As mentioned by Davidson, he’s a known entity with the Blackhawks, and he does bring speed, energy and physicality with his game. When Lafferty was last in Chicago, he was utilized best on a checking line and the penalty kill. He’s also always been good in the faceoff circle, with a 50.6% success rate last season and a 47.3% career average. The Blackhawks had trouble winning faceoffs last season, so Lafferty’s services could be helpful in that department.

Sam Lafferty adds a lot of positive aspects to the Chicago Blackhawks this upcoming season. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unless you’re a brand-new Blackhawks’ fan, you probably remember Lafferty from his first stint with the team. He was the sandpaper guy. That tenacious, gritty underdog who did a lot of the dirty work, to set the more skilled players up for success. For that reason, he was a fan favorite.

We all thought Ryan Donato was a bubble guy in training camp last season, and look how that turned out. He’s now considered an integral member of the team, and earned a four-year contract extension because of it. Lafferty could potentially surprise us in the same way.

At the very least, Lafferty is a gritty depth veteran who can play among the bottom-six forwards, as well as provide for some healthy competition among the players. This will push everyone to be better. It’s a good problem to have.