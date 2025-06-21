Blackhawks’ Frank Nazar Can Be the Next Brayden Point

Frank Nazar had an impressive stint with the Chicago Blackhawks last season. After being called up to the NHL on Dec. 13, he skated in 53 games and registered 12 goals and 14 assists. The 21-year-old forward impressed with his explosive skating and high hockey IQ. Of course, he’s hardly scratched the surface of his NHL career and his potential. Preparing for his first full NHL season, he knows there’s much work to be done to become a core piece around which the organization will build.

Perhaps no one has set the bar as high as Nazar himself. In an interview with Chicago Sports Network, he hinted at which established player he’s using as a model for his game: Brayden Point.

A thorough look at Nazar and Point reveals how apt an inspiration Point can be for Nazar. If Nazar can reach those heights, the Blackhawks will have found a center who—like Point—will be crucial to the franchise’s long-term success.

Similarities Between Nazar and Point

The most obvious similarity between Nazar and Point is their physical statures. Nazar stands at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, while Point is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. There’s much more, though, that makes Nazar and Point comparable. Both are right-handed centers who play with explosive speed and dynamic edge work. That skating ability is perhaps the most exciting skill that Nazar possesses which Point has proven throughout his career can be a game breaker. Watch the clip below of Point’s assist on Brad Marchand’s goal at the 4 Nations Face-Off to see how his speed separates him.

Now watch Nazar in the clip below use his speed on the back check to prevent an empty-net goal. You can see how both he and Point only need a small amount of open ice to reach top speed.

Look at this hustle by Frank Nazar to help prevent an empty-net goal. What a gamer. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/89fM0I0W3b — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 29, 2025

Their mechanics and strides look eerily familiar as well. As relatively shorter players, they have lower centers of gravity, and both lean over quite a bit while galloping up and down the ice (compared to a player like Jack Eichel who is known for his upright stride).

Neither Nazar nor Point rely solely on their skating. For nine seasons, Point has showcased his vision and goal scoring capabilities, scoring 139 goals and 128 assists in the past three seasons alone. He sees the ice incredibly well and creates time and space for his teammates.

Of course, Nazar has only suited up for 56 NHL games, but his 13 goals and 14 assists highlight both his ability to put the puck in the net and facilitate goals. That’s the perfect segue into investigating Point’s career trajectory to understand what the future might have in store for Nazar.

Point’s Career Trajectory Can Be A Guide for Nazar

Unlike first-round selection Nazar, Point was taken in the third round in 2014. He posted strong numbers in his debut season, 2016-27 (18 goals and 22 assists in 68 games) and his sophomore season, 2017-18 (32 goals and 34 assists in 82 games). Eclipsing that 30-goal mark opened everyone’s eyes that he boasted higher-end talent than what’s often associated with third-round selections. Sure enough, the following season, he scored 41 goals and 51 assists.

Interestingly, Point experienced a downturn in production throughout the shortened pandemic seasons, but ever since the 2022-23 season, he’s been incredible, notching 95, 90, 82 points respectively. That more than a point-per-game pace is what we’ve come to expect from the electrifying center.

Nazar impressed during his first long-term sting with the Blackhawks last season. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nazar’s 27 points in 56 games aren’t that far from what Point posted in his first season. He hasn’t had the benefit of starting a season in the NHL with a full training camp. Of the 26 points he scored in 53 games in 2024-25, 16 came in the final half of the season. That suggests it took him time to acclimate (understandably so) and that he should find his stride more quickly beginning the season with the Blackhawks.

If Nazar uses Point as a model for his game, we might see him shoot the puck more next season. Historically, Point has had more of a scoring touch than Nazar, and Point’s shot volume and shooting percentage increased noticeably after his first couple seasons in the NHL. Nazar could begin to use the time and space he creates on the ice to shoot rather than pass. We know he can score. He notched 11 goals in 21 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season.

Nazar will focus on developing into a more complete player. He’s already shown he has a mind for a 200-foot game (demonstrated in his back check above). He can pass, shoot, and skate. Now it’s about honing those abilities to follow a trajectory like Point’s while carving out his own path.

Blashill’s Experience Will Help

Mostly, though, time, experience, and hard work will help Nazar mold himself into a player of Point’s caliber. He has the talent, work ethic, and teachability. He’s the one who made the connection between head coach Jeff Blashill’s previous experience with Point benefiting his game. Blashill served as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning for three seasons, gaining plenty of valuable insights into Point’s game and how to help a player of his mold. Nazar’s open-mindedness and eagerness are something that will only benefit him throughout his career. You can’t teach a player how to be taught. Ask any coach. Nazar is ready and able to do whatever it takes to develop into one of the best centers in the NHL.