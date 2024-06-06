Jake Guentzel-to-Blackhawks Free Agency Prediction Highlights Team’s Needs

The Stanley Cup Final starts this weekend (June 8), and while there is a hockey hiatus, it was hoped that there would be some news, any news, to hold fans over. For Chicago Blackhawks fans, they got some.

Insider Elliotte Friedman went on ‘The Jeff Marek’ show on June 5. He said he could envision a scenario where Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Jake Guentzel will sign with the Blackhawks as a free agent this summer. Is it a good fit? Let’s explore.

The Friedman Remarks About Guentzel

For those that missed the podcast, the conversation about Guentzel between Friedman and Marek started with Marek pointing out that the San Jose Sharks could be a fit for Guentzel, with the argument that with Will Smith and probable 2024 number one pick Macklin Celebrini joining the fold, they need to surround them with talent. Friedman replied:

Our picks aren’t diffrent aside from location. I look at it this way; Jake Guentzel is a midwest guy. Chicago is a midwest location. Also, they do need to get players to play with [Connor] Bedard. Same reasons you just explained there [with the Sharks]. It just doesn’t seem insane to me. And I don’t know if Chicago is really looking to quote-unquote accelerate the process, as much as they realize they have to move things forward, and they have to begin surrounding Bedard with some players that will allow him to showcase even more. So, our rationales are similar. We’re just picking different locations, and I’m going with Chicago because the proximinity to where Guentzel is from.

Friedman’s remarks are interesting, and I don’t think he is wrong to think it’s not an outlandish possibility. The complexity comes from what Guentzel wants and whether the Blackhawks would make that type of move.

Jake Guentzel Background

If you’re unfamiliar with Guentzel, he is a 29-year-old center/left wing (mainly winger) best known for his eight years with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He won the Stanley Cup in 2017 and is also a two-time All-Star. He was referred to as “Sidney Crosby’s preferred linemate” (from ‘Yohe mailbag, Part 1: Analyzing the future for Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel with the Penguins’ – The Athletic – 12/20/2023), which is no small feat coming from one of the best players to have ever played in the NHL. Guentzel is an excellent two-way player, only having been a minus on the plus/minus scale once, during his sophomore season in 2017-18, when he was a minus-9. His 82-game average is 36 goals, 43 assists, and 79 points, with a 43.9% faceoff percentage (FO%). This season, split between Pittsburgh and the Carolina Hurricanes, he had 77 points in 67 games and was a plus-25.

Pittsburgh placed Guentzel on injured reserve in February with an upper-body injury. That didn’t stop him from being the hottest name at the trade deadline in March for teams looking for a big-time scorer for a playoff run. The Hurricanes won the bid, and he was a significant presence on their top line, with 25 points in 17 games during the regular season and nine points in 11 games in the playoffs.

Should The Blackhawks Sign Guentzel?

The short answer is it’s worth exploring. Friedman is correct. The Blackhawks need to start building around Connor Bedard and getting established talent. Guentzel was dealing with a significant injury but still looked elite. He will get paid this summer, which is very fair. However, the long answer surrounds general manager Kyle Davidson’s summer plans. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times revealed, “Davidson’s biggest long-term objectives — to accumulate and develop prospects and to preserve salary-cap space — remain the same as they have been. Neither will be sacrificed whatsoever this summer.”

Guentzel’s contract projection is around $8 million AAV. In his exit interview with the Hurricanes, Guentzel said that, ideally, he would like stability with his next contract because he has a young family and he wants to win.

Jake Guentzel, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Those seem like three strikes right there if the Blackhawks are A). Still hesitant to hand out long-term contracts, B). Wanting to preserve cap space, even though they have the means to spend, with over $30 million in cap space, and C). Davidson admitted that the team would likely not be playoff contenders next season, but their objective is to improve. However, things can always change for both sides. Guentzel could be sold on the Hawks’ future and help them compete with Bedard and their young talent, just like Nick Foligno, Jason Dickinson, and Petr Mrazek were when they chose to re-sign. Maybe Guentzel being closer to home (born in Nebraska, raised in Minnesota) for his family will be a winning proposition, as Friendman mentioned.

As for Davidson, even if he wants to be smart with spending, which he is correct to do so, at the end of the day, you need to spend money to build NHL contenders. If the Hawks want Guentzel but don’t want a huge term, a four—to five-year deal could be comfortable for both sides.

I believe the Blackhawks even making a move to sign someone like Guentzel would fire up the locker room. The players were open all season about wanting help for this team. Signing him might not make them Stanley Cup favorites, but at least it would push them in the right direction, which goes along with what Blackhawks management wants for next season.

Lastly, Marek asked Friedman if there was anything behind his Guentzel theory. Friedman’s answer is one to keep in mind:

I mean, there’s a little bit. I don’t think it’s impossible based on, you know, what I’m hearing out there. But I don’t want anyone to think I’m saying that this is a done deal or anything like that.

Friedman is among the best sources for NHL information, but this news is simply a concept. However, whether Guentzel signs with the Blackhawks or not, the arguments remain the same for the Hawks signing any free agent or trading for players this summer. Acquiring talent is paramount, and Davidson might have to spend more than before, not tremendously, but somewhat more. The fun thing about the offseason is you never know what teams might have in store, and Davidson might make some unexpected moves.