Blackhawks News & Rumors: Coyne Schofield, Kane, DeBrincat

There may seem to be little in the way of exciting headlines to share centred around the Chicago Blackhawks at this point in the offseason, but it’s all in where you allow yourself to look.

RELATED: Blackhawks News & Rumors: The Olczyks, Johnson, World Juniors

As the team makes the necessary adjustments in advance of next season — both on and off the ice — their biggest names continue to find ways of keeping busy in the best ways. That and more in this edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors.

Coyne Schofield Captains Team USA

As though the organization wasn’t already fortunate enough to have Kendall Coyne Schofield part of their development team, Chicago gets to extract added value from the fact that she is still performing at the game’s highest level among its elite.

Kendall Coyne Schofield, Team USA (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Chiu)

Continuing to wear the captain patch, Coyne Schofield is looking to lead Team USA to the podium once again at the 2022 Women’s World Championship. Coming off a silver-medal performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the nation is hoping to do one better at the World Championship. To do so, though, they’ll have to better the reigning gold medal champion from both tournaments — Canada.

Regardless of USA’s result, Coyne Schofield competing on the largest stage in the game provides a competitive advantage for Blackhawks prospects that not many other organizations can claim to share. Those she works with getting to witness her passion in real-time will only propel theirs in the right direction.

That she continues to be an important member of every lineup she enters, given her obvious leadership and ongoing production, directly aligns with her ability to positively mentor those looking to reach the next level in their career.

Blink & you’ll miss this FILTHY connection by Brianna Decker & Kendall Coyne Schofield! 😱



2-0 #TeamUSA! #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/GTFE7xwvlh — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 21, 2021

If the Blackhawks expect their prospects reach their top potential, collaborating with one of international hockey’s most decorated stars was a good place to start. Surely, the franchise won’t mind welcoming Coyne Schofield back with even more success attached to her name.

Kane Trade Rumours Continue

With the uptick in departures from the Blackhawks this offseason, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to hear every single name included within any round of rumours. That said, though, they are just that until they actually occur. The same reality exists for any storyline involving Patrick Kane.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite that recent write-up that found its way to your newsfeed involving Kane potentially heading to the Dallas Stars, New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres, or Toronto Maple Leafs, the fact remains that he’s still currently a Blackhawk.

Keep in mind, Kane will have to waive his no-movement clause (NMC) for any such deal to be made. So the power really is in his hands in that respect. It’s safe to assume that he won’t simply be willing to leave a comfortable position in Chicago unless the destination is poised to benefit the superstar’s resume.

Which timeline do you think Patrick Kane belongs in?🤔 pic.twitter.com/2YgTiXwt7V — BarDown (@BarDown) August 24, 2022

On top of it all, the trade would have to make sense for Kyle Davidson. Even if any of his recent returns have seemed questionable, there is no room for faulty negotiation when it comes to moving someone like Kane. So expect that to tie up the process, too.

That all said, as the season approaches, it seems more and more likely that Kane will be suiting up for the Blackhawks for their first puck drop. Whether or not he remains throughout the year, though, is yet to be seen.

DeBrincat Named a Top Winger

Speaking of names that most were surprised to see land on Chicago’s list of expendable stars, Alex DeBrincat has found himself alongside Kane in a few different regards this offseason. Even though these former teammates no longer share physical space in Chicago’s locker room.

After playing together for 5 seasons, these former @NHLBlackhawks teammates should know each other pretty well, right?

@88PKane and @Brinksy97 tackle a round of Who’s More Likely? pic.twitter.com/bPXmMhm2wQ — NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 17, 2022

Despite their on-screen chemistry requiring some added rehearsal time, their ability to impress where it matters most doesn’t. Kane and DeBricat both find themselves on the NHL Network’s list of top wingers heading into 2022-23.

You’d think that any franchise hoping to maximize its potential, alongside providing its prospects with an added opportunity to develop alongside the game’s best, would love to have the type of talent that Kane and DeBrincat bring to the table. Unfortunately for their fans, Chicago clearly sees things a little differently at the moment.

Blackhawks Broadcast Team Is Set

With much still unknown regarding how Chicago’s upcoming campaign will play out, onlookers can at least bank on the entertainment they can anticipate while taking in any upcoming game. Their broadcast team is now set.

Much like Chicago’s personnel changes in every other regard, the theme of this upcoming campaign seems to revolve around growth and potential. That doesn’t have to be a bad thing, either. Especially when those choosing to follow along know they can enjoy a couple of familiar faces along the way.

Joining television play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters as color analysts throughout the season are former Blackhawks Troy Murray and Patrick Sharp. Murray and Sharp are no strangers to Blackhawks fans, playing a combined 1,437 games with the Blackhawks during their careers and both contributing to the Blackhawks broadcasts in recent years. Between Murray and Sharp, the two have over 25 years of National Hockey League broadcasting experience.

Although it may be difficult for supporters to accept that Pat Foley and Eddie Olcyzk will not be returning to the booth, it’s only fair to give Chicago’s new cast of characters the chance to put on the best show possible. Just because it’s not going to be the same experience, doesn’t mean it can’t be a good one.

RELATED: Blackhawks & Sabres Could Orchestrate Offseason’s Biggest Blockbuster

As fans await what comes next, knowing that this team’s place in the standings is set to be closer to the bottom than the top this season, having at least some positive storylines to embrace offers a sense of much-needed optimism for a club that wouldn’t otherwise have much to look forward.