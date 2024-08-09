Blackhawks Prospects Report: Moore, Rinzel, Greene & More

The Chicago Blackhawks are a franchise in rebuild mode. With star player Connor Bedard at the foundation of these efforts, the organization looks to couple the development of talented young prospects with the signing of veteran players. These moves, if successful, can help accelerate Chicago’s journey to a brighter hockey future.

The Blackhawks currently have eight prospects playing NCAA Division I hockey, with three more preparing to begin their first college campaigns this coming fall. Blackhawks’ general manager Kyle Davidson and front office staff hope that the talented young players in the system who have excelled in the NCAA ranks, such as Oliver Moore, Sam Rinzel, and Ryan Greene, can successfully transition their college game to the professional ranks in the near future.

Oliver Moore

One of the Blackhawks’ top prospects, forward Oliver Moore made his college hockey debut during the 2023-24 campaign. A two-time gold medalist with the Team USA World Junior Championship Under-18 (2023) and Under-20 (2024) squads, his speed, passing abilities, and shooting accuracy have front office staff and fans alike eagerly anticipating his arrival in Chicago. The Minnesota native was drafted 19th overall in the first round in 2023.

Oliver Moore, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During the 2023-24 campaign, the left-shot forward appeared in 39 games for the University of Minnesota, scoring nine goals and tallying 24 assists for a Golden Gophers team that finished the season ranked number seven overall in the nation. This impressive season was highlighted by nine multi-point games. The 19-year-old’s talents on the ice were on full display this summer as he impressed Chicago’s leadership with his improved skills at Blackhawks Development Camp. The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder will return to Minnesota this fall for his sophomore season.

Sam Rinzel

Another top prospect and member of the college hockey powerhouse that is the University of Minnesota, Sam Rinzel will return to the Twin Cities this season for his second season. The right-shot defenseman was also teammates with Moore on the Team USA Under-20 squad that won gold at the 2024 World Junior Championship in Sweden. A towering blueliner who stands at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Rinzel was selected 25th overall in 2022.

The Minnesota native is considered an offensive-minded defenseman. This was evident in his 28 total points (two goals and 26 assists) in 39 games for the Golden Gophers during the 2023-24 campaign. Rinzel added 20 penalty minutes to his season statistics, showing that he has a physical side to his game that complements his size. A team-focused player, he brings excellent puckhandling and passing skills to Minnesota. Often overlooked due to his other talents, the 20-year-old blueliner also has solid speed and is a strong skater.

Ryan Greene

Boston University’s Ryan Greene will enter his third season with the Terriers this fall. After two excellent campaigns with the team, the 20-year-old Canadian will wear the captain’s “C” on his sweater. A 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward, he was part of the 2022-23 Boston University team that captured Hockey East conference regular season and tournament championships. That season, he had 31 points (nine goals and 22 assists) in 38 appearances as a freshman. During the 2023-24 campaign, Greene increased his overall point production, scoring 12 goals and tallying 24 assists in 40 games. The right-shot centerman had 10 multipoint games over the course of the season. In this second season of college hockey, he was an important offensive contributor for a Terriers team that finished with an overall record of 28-10-2 and ranked third overall in NCAA Division I hockey.

Drafted 57th overall in 2022, Greene is considered by scouts to have excellent puckhandling skills. He is also known for his strong playmaking abilities. Boston University has benefited on several occasions from the Canadian’s eye for setting up teammates to score.

Aidan Thompson

This past April, Aidan Thompson added an NCAA championship to his trophy case. The University of Denver forward wrapped up his second season in a Pioneers’ sweater on a high note, recording 30 points (11 goals and 19 assists) and 35 penalty minutes in 44 games. Drafted 90th overall in 2022, the Fort Collins, Colorado native also had an impressive plus-16 rating. During the season, the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder had eight multi-point games. Entering his third season of college hockey, the left-shot center will be expected to play a bigger role in Denver’s already potent offense.

Taige Harding

Selected 91st overall in 2021, left-shot blueliner Taige Harding has played in parts of three seasons with Providence College. A hulking figure on the ice, the 22-year-old stands at 6-foot-7, 236 pounds. The 2022-23 campaign marked the best season of his college career up to this point. The Scottish-born, Canadian defenseman had 17 points (four goals and 13 assists) in 37 appearances for the Friars.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Harding had two goals, six assists, and 12 penalty minutes for a Providence squad that finished with a respectable record of 18-13-4. A season highlight for the physically intimidating blueliner was a four-game point streak between Dec. 30 and Jan. 19, which included two games against NCAA championship runner-up Boston College. Harding’s overall size, strength, and passing abilities continue to make him attractive to big-league scouts and brass.

Connor Kelley

Providence College is home to two Blackhawks’ blueliner prospects. In addition to Harding, the Friars also have fifth-year graduate student Connor Kelley. A former member of the University of Minnesota Duluth hockey team from 2020 to 2022, the Minnesota native transferred to Providence leading up to the 2022-23 campaign. During the last two seasons with the Friars, the right-shot defenseman appeared in 55 games collecting one goal, 17 assists, 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-7 rating. The 22-year-old stands at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, and has solid speed and puckhandling skills. Kelley was drafted 204th overall in 2021.

Dominic James

Selected 173rd overall in 2022, left-shot forward Dominic James is preparing for his fourth season with the University of Minnesota Duluth. A skilled player with United States Under-20 national team experience at the 2022 World Junior Championship, his 2023-24 campaign was cut short early in the season after suffering an upper-body injury. James had one assist in his only two appearances for the Bulldogs. This was especially disappointing for the 6-foot, 190-pounder since he had earned a leadership position on the squad, wearing the alternate captain’s “A” on his sweater.

During his freshman season, the 2021-22 campaign, James had 18 points (six goals and 12 assists). He followed up this solid college transition with 10 goals and 18 assists the following season. The Plymouth, Michigan native will rejoin a Bulldogs team that ended the 2023-24 campaign with a disappointing record of 12-20-5. The 22-year-old is set to serve as team captain this fall.

Dominic Basse

Over the course of his college career, goaltender Dominic Basse has split time between Colorado College (2020-2022) and St. Cloud State University (2022-24). This fall he will join St. Lawrence University for his graduate season. The left-catching goalie’s best college hockey came as a member of St. Cloud State, where the 23-year-old has spent the last two campaigns. During the 2022-23 season, he recorded a 2.30 goals-against average (GAA) and a .911 save percentage (SV%). Three of his 11 victories that season were shutouts. During the 2023-24 campaign, the Alexandria, Virginia native won 12 games in goal, shutting out opponents three times. Two of these shutout victories came against National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) opponents Miami University (Ohio) and Western Michigan University. His season statistics included a 2.75 GAA and .896 SV%.

Basse will join a St. Lawrence squad that finished the 2023-24 campaign with a disappointing record of 14-19-6. Standing at 6-foot-6, 179 pounds, the tall, athletic goalie is expected to see considerable time in goal for the Saints. Basse was drafted 167th overall in 2019.

Sacha Boisvert

Forward Sacha Boisvert, considered another one of Chicago’s top prospects, will join the University of North Dakota this fall. The 18-year-old Canadian is expected to improve the Fighting Hawks’ already solid offense during the 2024-25 campaign. North Dakota finished the 2023-24 season ranked number eight in the nation. Scouting reports praise his numerous offensive abilities including passing, shooting accuracy, and puckhandling. Boisvert also has good speed and overall strength, two skills that he will look to improve upon in the college ranks.

Drafted 18th overall in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 183-pounder served as the alternate captain for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). With Muskegon, he appeared in 61 games, recording 68 points (36 goals and 32 assists), a plus-5 rating, and 86 penalty minutes during the 2023-24 campaign. The power forward had an impressive 21 multi-point games over the course of the regular season. In eight playoff games, the two-way center had three assists and 36 penalty minutes.

Adam Gajan

Drafted 35th overall in 2023, Adam Gajan will bring North American junior-level and international experience to the University of Minnesota Duluth in the fall. He will join fellow Blackhawks’ prospect Dominic James on the Bulldogs roster. During the 2023-24 campaign, the left-catch goaltender appeared in 43 games for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. He recorded a 3.35 GAA and .893 SV% while winning 23 games for his team. During the playoffs, he appeared in goal five times recording a 2.86 GAA and .901 SV%.

In the 2024 World Junior Championship, Gajan represented Slovakia on the Under-20 squad. He had a solid run in four tournament games, recording a 2.50 GAA and .916 SV%. His efforts helped his national team beat Czechia, Switzerland, and Norway, before falling to Finland in overtime. The 6-foot-3, 187-pound Gajan is considered by scouting reports to be a physically strong goalie who has excellent movement in the crease complemented by strong rebound control skills.

Jack Pridham

Jack Pridham will join fellow Blackhawks’ prospect Ryan Greene at Boston University this fall. The right-shot forward was drafted 92nd overall in 2024. The 18-year-old Canadian played for the West Kelowna Warriors of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) during the 2023-24 campaign. A powerful skater, he became known to scouts as a talented two-way forward. Pridham recorded 49 points and 30 penalty minutes in 54 regular season games. Regular season highlights included nine multi-point games. During the postseason, he aggressively attacked opposing goaltenders, racking up eight goals and three assists in 10 games. In the first round of the BCHL Playoffs, the 6-foot-1, 176-pounder had a hat trick against the Cranbrook Bucks on April 5. These playoff offensive numbers were complemented by 16 penalty minutes.

The 2024-25 College Hockey Season

The Blackhawks organization has an abundance of talent in the NCAA Division I hockey ranks. As the franchise continues to rebuild, prospects from this developmental pipeline could assume foundational roles for the club in the near future. Fans of the club should keep an eye on the prospects covered in this report for a preview of players who may appear on opening-day lineups in coming seasons. The 2024-25 college hockey campaign will kick off this October, with most season openers scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5.