Seravalli Says Blackhawks Have Several Trades Probable for 2023

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Chicago Blackhawks are the team to watch in 2023. As the New Year kicks in and the trade freeze lifts in the NHL, the hockey insider expects the Blackhawks will make multiple moves, some bigger and some smaller, but many that will have NHL teams “frothing at the mouth’ to add some of their available assets.

Let’s take a look at the most likely names to move.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews Still Haven’t Determined Their Futures

Seravalli notes that both Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are likely to be traded this season and he believes the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche are two teams that will be interested in talking to the Blackhawks if either is made officially available. They won’t be the only teams. However, all of this is dependent on Kane and Toews as they “have the keys” and total control over their respective situations.

Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates a goal with teammates Patrick Kane, Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Max Domi (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

As one commenter in a rumors post of mine pointed out, other members of the media rightfully note that neither Kane nor Toews has waived their no-movement clauses yet. Many expect that Kane eventually will, but it’s not clear what Toews is open to doing. Seravalli suggests the package offered for Kane will be bigger than for Toews who could be a rental, but wonders if teams will look at him and try to get him extended.

Andreas Athanasiou Likely To Be Moved

Andreas Athanasiou is an interesting player because it’s likely the forward is moved, but it’s not clear how much value he’ll have on the trade market. Athanasiou is streaky. He was traded in a deadline deal a couple of seasons ago to the Edmonton Oilers and did absolutely nothing. He then signed a free-agent deal and played fairly well for the Los Angeles Kings, until joining the Blackhawks on a one-year contract this past offseason.

He has seven goals and 10 points in 30 contests this season but he ended an 11-game point drought last night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Who and what a team is willing to give up for him is unclear.

“I was fortunate enough to get this opportunity here,” Athanasiou said when asked about his future with the organization. He added, “I like the group here, I like the staff here and the organization has been unbelievable. You can’t really think about the business part. It’s [about playing] your game and letting the rest take care of itself.” Athanasiou has an affordable contract at $3 million, but if he’s going to fetch the Blackhawks any kind of decent return, he’ll need to be a bit more consistent.

Max Domi Could Garner a Lot Of Interest

Max Domi is a player that could move because teams will come calling, but there’s a sense the forward would prefer to stay put. He noted that it was a no-brainer on his side to sign with Chicago. Domi said, “I knew what the situation was. I was dealt a hand in Columbus which was unfortunate, and it is what it is. I battled through that, and now I have an opportunity to actually play hockey again. [I’m] just enjoying the moment.”

Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Domi has been very complimentary of his coach and the city and if he’s not moved, he’ll likely re-sign a team-friendly deal to stay in Chicago. But, he’s having a solid season with 11 goals and 23 points in 32 games. He’s playing well enough that teams will likely ask about the price to acquire him and the Blackhawks will probably get a deal that is too good to pass up, especially if playoff clubs strike out on bigger names or if Kane and Toews elect to stay put.

Sam Lafferty Could Be Moved As Well

Seravalli noted that Sam Lafferty could be among the many Blackhawks players who find new homes. At $1.15 million, he’s extremely affordable and he can play up and down the lineup in a depth role or in the top six if a team is in a bind. He’s physical and not afraid to mix it up, which is what a lot of teams are looking for when the playoffs get underway.

Salary Cap Trades

Seravalli says also to keep an eye on the Blackhawks when it comes to teams making deals that involve salary. He notes that the Blackhawks will be right in the middle of all the conversations that happen when it comes to trades that include salary retention.