Blackhawks Star of the Week: One-Game Wonder

Not much went right for the Chicago Blackhawks last week. They finished 1-2-0 through what was their most pivotal series of 2020-21 to date. Yet, one performance definitely stood out for all the right reasons.

Chicago’s three-game set against the Nashville Predators would likely determine their chances of making any type of late-season push up the Discover Central Division standings. Unfortunately for the Blackhawks, they ended up heading in the wrong direction. Chicago earned only two of a possible six points against a Nashville team who happens to be one of the clubs in their way of a potential playoff berth.

So, with such lacklustre results, how would one player find a way to stand out among the rest with a performance worthy of recognition? It’s quite simple, actually. Just score the game-winner, during a three-point effort, en route to the Blackhawks’ first (and only) victory against the Predators throughout the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign.

With that, I present to you my pick for Blackhawks Star of the Week: Brandon Hagel.

Last Week’s Stats

Hagel accumulated three points in a week that the Blackhawks played three games. While that would otherwise appear like a point-per-game pace, he actually did it all in one contest. He wasn’t even in Chicago’s lineup on Monday.

Chicago’s Scores

April 19 @ Nashville Predators: 5-2 (L)

April 21 vs. Nashville Predators: 5-4 (W)

April 23 vs. Nashville Predators: 3-1 (L)

Hagel’s Numbers

April 19: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

April 21: 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points

April 23: 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points

It could be argued that production isolated to one game shouldn’t merit an honour that reflects an entire week’s efforts. However, Hagel’s impressive performance that night is what gave the Blackhawks any glimmer of hope whatsoever in this recent series.

Not having spread out his production doesn’t negate Hagel’s impact throughout that one matchup. If anything, it highlights it.

Making It a Game

As anyone who has followed the Blackhawks this season knows, finding ways to win against the Predators has seemed impossible. Up until Wednesday night, Chicago’s record against their division rival was 0-4-2. Nashville has simply bettered them all season long.

The @PredsNHL earned six wins against the Blackhawks in a single season for the second time in franchise history, joining 2005-06 (6-2-0). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/pM8gLqCFWC — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 20, 2021

The scouting report outlines that the Predators seem to start with more energy, typically getting on the board first and then not letting up. Or, if Nashville had fallen behind early, it didn’t take them long to catch up and run away with things.

Chicago actually kicked things off on Wednesday, with an early goal that Hagel assisted on. However, it only took 10 minutes for Nashville to neutralize that lead. The Predators then scored three more, for good measure. Or so they thought.

Hagel clearly wasn’t content with it being a one-point kind of night, nor was he ready to let Nashville walk away with their seventh straight against Chicago. The Blackhawks scored three late goals to tie things up at 4-4 and force overtime. Hagel notched another assist, too.

While it could have concluded as a quiet two-point night for the 22-year-old, he amplified his presence in the extra frame.

The best part of waking up is Hagel's slow mo goal ☕️#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/mU8V0uxNDo — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 22, 2021

It wasn’t just a highlight-reel goal, either. This play secured Chicago’s first win against Nashville all season, which was not only good for a morale boost but necessary if they expected to tighten up the division’s standings.

Closing the Gap

At the start of the week, the Blackhawks had 47 points (to Nashville’s 49) with 10 games remaining in their season. If they were going to make any headway in the battle for the fourth and final playoff spot coming out of the Discover Central Division, now was the time to do it.

Chicago losing on Monday meant they were stuck at 47, forced to witness Nashville take a step forward to 53. The gap was widening, for the wrong side. It wouldn’t have been hyperbole to claim every game would see Chicago’s season on the line from that point forward. Wins could keep hope alive, while losses simply wouldn’t.

The @PredsNHL have won each of their last six games against the Blackhawks and can put together a seven-game win streak vs. Chicago for the second time in franchise history (7-0-0 vs. CHI from March 30, 2004 – Feb. 4, 2006). #NHLStats



📺: NSH vs. CHI at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, TVAS pic.twitter.com/cXjB2Q8Cwm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 21, 2021

Wednesday’s results would either see the Blackhawks climb closer to the Predators or slip that much further away. Good thing for Chicago, Hagel wasn’t interested in the latter.

The rookie was already enjoying an impressive campaign, having accumulated 16 points through 42 games played. He even earned his first multi-point effort back in late March and his first game-winner a couple of weeks back. Reaching new heights on Wednesday was necessary for this team, but also an important showcase of how much higher Hagel can elevate in the years to come.

Hagel Made History Twice

As if checking off firsts throughout one’s rookie campaign wasn’t exciting enough, adding their name to the history books is a surefire way to elicit joy. Believe it or not, despite Chicago’s storied past, there had only been one rookie to net multiple overtime goals in their first season with the club. Well, Brent Seabrook now has company in that category, as Hagel became the second to join the list.

Tonight Brandon Hagel joined Brent Seabrook (2 in 2005-06) as just the second rookie with multiple overtime goals in franchise history.#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/aDMgxHFjg7 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 22, 2021

Hagel’s influence through Chicago’s 5-4 comeback victory actually dug even deeper and right into their franchise record books, as well.

“That’s a comeback,” Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We put ourselves in a pretty big hole, stuck with it, never gave up.”

Indeed, scoring three goals in the span of 2:51 signals quite a comeback. In fact, it’s only the second time in Blackhawks’ history that they successfully rallied from such depths within the last 10 minutes of a game, to come out with a win by the end of it.

Last night's overtime win was one for the franchise history books!@TransUnion | #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/CDbWcxTTmw — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 22, 2021

Although a complete team effort was on full display throughout that impressive victory, Hagel is the clear choice as the star who shone the brightest. So much so that his individual effort in that single game was more than enough to justify choosing him as my Blackhawks Star of the Week.

Want to hear our take on Blackhawks Banter? Stay in the know as we debate and discuss all things Blackhawks on our weekly show. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel, like our Facebook Page, and follow us on Twitter to catch every episode.