Blackhawks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Bedard Returns, Teräväinen Injury and More

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently fighting through a mid-season slump, recovering from a locker room illness, and intensifying trade speculation as the deadline approaches. Here are the key storylines and their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 19-26, 2026.

The “Seller” Narrative Intensifies

With the Blackhawks sitting near the bottom of the league standings, trade rumors are heating up. Nick Foligno, Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson, and goaltender Laurent Brossoit have all surfaced on trade boards as potential chips for contending teams. While Foligno is a captain and leader the team values highly, pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) like Murphy and Dickinson are prime candidates to be moved for assets before the deadline.

The Locker Room Bug

A stomach virus has ravaged the roster over the last week, impacting head coach Jeff Blashill, star Connor Bedard, captain Nick Foligno, and goaltenders Spencer Knight and Arvid Söderblom. While Bedard has returned to the lineup, the team is still monitoring lingering effects and hoping the worst has passed.

Connor Bedard’s Sophomore Slump (Mini-Drought)

After a strong start to his second season (19 goals, 47 points in 35 games), Bedard has gone cold recently. He has not scored a goal in his last five games, a drought the team desperately needs him to break to get back in the win column.

Teuvo Teräväinen’s Injury Status

Top-six forward Teuvo Teräväinen is dealing with an upper-body injury that forced him out of the game against Edmonton on Jan. 12 and caused him to miss subsequent action. His status remains day-to-day, and his absence is a significant blow to Chicago’s special teams and offensive depth.

Blackhawks Schedule Jan 19 – 26

Date Time (EST) Opponent Location TV / Stream Mon, Jan 19 8:30 PM Winnipeg Jets United Center (Home) ESPN+, CHSN Thu, Jan 22 7:00 PM Carolina Hurricanes Lenovo Center (Away) ESPN+, CHSN Fri, Jan 23 7:00 PM Tampa Bay Lightning United Center (Home) ESPN+, CHSN Sun, Jan 25 7:00 PM Florida Panthers United Center (Home) ESPN+, CHSN

