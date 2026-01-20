Sabres Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Heating Up, Norris Injury, Lyon Returns and More

Here is an overview of the key storylines surrounding the Buffalo Sabres and their schedule for the week of Jan. 19–26, 2026.

Playoff Position & The “Heating Up” Narrative

The Sabres (26-17-5, 57 points) are currently sitting in the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are one of the hottest teams in the league, having won 15 of their last 19 games, though they are coming off a tough 5-4 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday afternoon. They are looking to bounce back immediately as they navigate a critical five-game road trip.

Roster Shakeups: Helenius Debut & Norris Injury

The Sabres’ 2024 first-round pick, Konsta Helenius, made his NHL debut today (Jan. 19) against Carolina. He was recalled from Rochester, where he was an American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star.

Forward Josh Norris has been placed on injured reserve. However, head coach Lindy Ruff indicated Norris could rejoin the team later in this road trip, potentially toward the tail end.

Alex Lyon has been activated off IR and is expected to back up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, likely getting the start in the back-to-back situation this week (Tuesday vs. Nashville Predators).

Tage Thompson’s Dominance & Olympic Nod

Tage Thompson continues to be the engine of the offense and was just named the NHL First Star of the Week. He recently scored a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens (Jan. 15) and has recorded 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 47 games. His elite play has solidified his spot on Team USA for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. Teammates Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Finland) and Rasmus Dahlin (Sweden) were also named to their respective Olympic rosters.

The Josh Doan Era

A major narrative for the 2025-26 season continues to be the integration of Josh Doan, acquired in the offseason trade that sent JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth. Doan has found chemistry on the top line alongside Thompson, a critical development for the Sabres’ 5-on-5 scoring depth.

Sabres Schedule Jan. 20 – 26

Date Time (ET) Opponent Location Notes Tue, Jan. 20 8:00 PM @ Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena Back-to-back game. Thu, Jan. 22 7:00 PM @ Montreal Canadiens Bell Centre Rematch of Jan. 15 win (5-3). Sat, Jan. 24 1:00 PM @ New York Islanders UBS Arena Final game of the week.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.