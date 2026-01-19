Hurricanes Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Robinson Injury, Goaltending Stability and More

The Carolina Hurricanes remain a dominant force in the NHL, sitting atop the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference. However, their momentum is currently being tested by significant injury news. Here are the key storylines and their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 19-26, 2026.

Injury to Eric Robinson

Winger Eric Robinson suffered an upper-body injury during the first period of the Monday, Jan. 19 matinee game against the Buffalo Sabres. He was injured on a hit by Rasmus Dahlin while jamming the net and did not return. Robinson has been a key depth contributor (10 goals, 15 assists), and his absence could test the team’s forward depth.

Goaltending Stability via Brandon Bussi

With starting goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov likely out for the season following hip surgery, the Hurricanes have leaned heavily on Brandon Bussi. Bussi has been a revelation, posting a stellar 17-3-1 record in his first 21 appearances, stabilizing the crease in Kochetkov’s absence.

Offensive Explosion

The Hurricanes are in dangerous form offensively. They recently decimated the Florida Panthers 9-1 on Jan. 16, a game that featured a hat trick from Nikolaj Ehlers and multipoint nights from stars like Taylor Hall and Andrei Svechnikov.

Savvy Asset Management

On Jan. 16, the Hurricanes acquired defenseman Kyle Masters and a 2026 4th-round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2027 5th-round pick. While Masters is a minor-league depth piece (playing in the ECHL), the move was a strategic “paper trade” that allowed Carolina to upgrade a draft pick effectively for free by using one of their open contract slots to help San Jose clear roster space.

Hurricanes Schedule Jan 20 – 26

Date Time (EST) Opponent Location Notes Thu, Jan. 22 7:00 PM vs. Chicago Blackhawks Lenovo Center Homestand continues Sat, Jan. 24 7:00 PM @ Ottawa Senators Canadian Tire Centre Away game

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.