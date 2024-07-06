CBJ Union Junction Podcast: 2024 NHL Draft & Free Agency Recap

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a busy last week as they worked through the “Christmas and New Year’s” of the NHL’s calendar. Over that stretch of time new general manager (GM) Don Waddell put his stamp on the franchise. He signed five free agents and said goodbye to 13 players by either trade or deciding not to re-sign them. He added a top-five pick through the draft and has been trying to work his way through re-signing a plethora of restricted free agents, while continuing the search for a new head coach.

With all this going on, my fellow The Hockey Writers Blue Jackets’ scribe Mark Scheig and I had a lot to discuss on this week’s Union Junction podcast. Here’s a bit more in-depth of a breakdown of what we discussed.

Cayden Lindstrom Drafted 4th Overall

Before the draft, Waddell had suggested that he was open for business if other teams wanted to make offers for his fourth overall pick at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Despite reports of suitors, no offer was good enough to persuade him to move it. So he used his fourth overall pick to take Cayden Lindstrom from the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Lindstrom is a big power forward, who plays center. The youngster uses his 6-foot-3 frame to his advantage and adds a toughness to the Jackets’ prospect pool that they haven’t possessed. Our team with THW projected his risk as low, but there have been some people concerned about Lindstrom who missed a significant amount of time this past season with a back injury. Regardless of the injury, Waddell and his scouting staff were clearly won over by his tantalizing potential.

“He can overpower guys. He passes the puck like a pro and he’s hard to play against. He’s an even better person. He can take criticism. He smiles. He’s excited to be at the rink. He knows where he wants to go, and he’s driven to his goals,” said Willie Desjardins, Lindstrom’s head coach in Medicine Hat.

The Blue Jackets drafted big and focused on their backend, with Lindstrom the only forward they took along with one goalie and four defenders. Only time will tell if any of them make an impact at the next level. On the podcast, we discuss if Lindstrom was the right pick and talk a little bit about what I’ve heard of other players selected later in the draft.

Sean Monahan Joins the Blue Jackets in Free Agency

After the draft, Waddell made a single splash of note in the free agent market signing 29-year-old Sean Monahan to a five-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $5.5 million. He has a longtime history and friendship with Blue Jackets’ star Johnny Gaudreau which should help him acclimatize to his duties as the team’s top pivot. On the podcast, Mark and I discuss the contract and how he helps other players slot in throughout the lineup.

Sean Monahan now signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Another piece of business involved former longtime Blue Jackets defender Jack Johnson being signed to a one-year, league-minimum deal. Mark and I discussed if we thought the Fifth Line would welcome him back with open arms after some controversial comments made years ago.

Other Topics Discussed:

The state of the head coaching search

The Patrik Laine trade situation

Final thoughts on the players traded or not re-signed by the Blue Jackets

Development camp notes

Listener questions; including a look at where the Blue Jackets could wind up in the 2024-25 standings

This is the last Union Junction podcast before the summer break. One more will come out for sure, whenever the new head coach has been named and if there are any developments in the Laine situation. So, keep an eye out for that when the news breaks and after that we’ll catch you around training camp in September.