Blue Jackets Believe Sergei Ivanov Will Come to North America After Next Season

At this point in the 2025 offseason, the Columbus Blue Jackets are still looking for goaltending help within the organization. The departure of Daniil Tarasov to the Florida Panthers has provided an opening for a potential number three that can split time between the NHL and AHL.

With Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves seemingly ready to patrol the Blue Jackets’ crease in 2025-26, their performance will be one of the major storylines of the season. With most of the key players back from the team that fell just short of the playoffs last season, they expect to make the playoffs. That means someone has to take charge in net.

Beyond that, there have been significant questions asked about the state of the goaltending within the Blue Jackets’ organization. They used a first-round pick at this past draft in taking Pyotr Andreyanov. He has a five-year commitment in Russia so he seemingly will not be available to the team until he is 23. He did take part at Development Camp at the beginning of July.

In the midst of the questions, we may be starting to get some clarity on where things stand. In particular, one Blue Jackets’ prospect could be ready to come to North America starting next season.

Ivanov Could Be Ready

Blue Jackets’ prospect Sergei Ivanov, who was drafted in the fifth round in the 2022 NHL Draft, has one more year committed in Russia. But after that, the expectation is that he will come to North America.

In a text exchange with the Hockey Writers, GM Don Waddell confirmed their belief in Ivanov coming over saying that his agent has advised the team he will be ready to come over after the 2025-26 season.

If Ivanov does come over as the Blue Jackets are expecting, that will add a level of competition to the goaltending room. Merzlikins would have one more year left on his current contract. Assuming he plays enough games this season, Greaves would be an RFA needing a new contract.

Ivanov would have every opportunity to compete and prove he’s ready for the NHL.

Although Ivanov’s record doesn’t reflect it, he’s played very well in Russia. His last two seasons in the KHL have yielded a .928 and a .911 save percentage. The issue has been the teams in front of him haven’t been good at all.

Ivanov will play for SKA St. Petersburg this season which is a better and more competitive team. The Blue Jackets coaches are very high on his potential.

Recall in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Blue Jackets made a trade to get to the place to draft Ivanov. They swapped fifth-round picks with the San Jose Sharks. The Blue Jackets traded their 2023 fifth rounder to the Sharks. He was a player they had targeted.

The challenge will be overcoming the size discourse. At just 6-feet, Ivanov relies on his athleticism. How would he handle the adjustment to the game here?

Why This is a Big Deal

You may have noticed how bone dry the market was for goaltenders both in trades and in free agency. Teams understand the need for goaltending depth so they’re not out actively trying to trade them. Meanwhile, there were very few options available on the open market. Jake Allen was there but elected to re-sign with the New Jersey Devils on a five-year deal.

That’s what makes Ivanov’s potential arrival next season a big deal. The Blue Jackets wouldn’t have to depend on a soft market to find significant help in net. Instead of waiting 4-5 years for Andreyanov, they need to wait just one for Ivanov.

While it still leaves questions about 2025-26 for the Blue Jackets, the need to pursue someone outside the organization for beyond this season isn’t as dire as it first seemed. They still need to find help to supplement Merzlikins and Greaves. But it appears that all parties are on the same page about the potential for next season with the agent advising the team the possibility exists.

If it happens as expected, it would be much-welcomed news for the Blue Jackets in one of their biggest areas of need.