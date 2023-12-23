Blue Jackets Finding Some Fun During Holiday Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets are set to play their last game before the Christmas Holiday Break. They host the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night.

But before that game takes place, the Blue Jackets are doing their best work to have some fun around the holiday season. In the midst of a tough start to the season, finding and having fun is an important thing to do.

In particular, both Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson are finding ways to have fun. The two of them recently watched the movie Home Alone 2 together. Let’s just say much fun was had.

Favorite Home Alone 2 Trap

Anyone who has watched this movie knows it’s the traps that are a timeless classic. You know what they are even if it’s been years since watching the move. So which traps stood out to Fantilli and Johnson? We asked them.

“We were actually thinking about this,” Fantilli said. “I kind of like the rope, soak the rope, soaked in (kerosene.) That was really good.”

“When (Kevin) bought the jewelry,” Johnson said. “When he was getting chased.”

The teammates had fun all throughout the night. It appears the highlight for them was an idea Fantilli had for Johnson. When Kevin ran into Harry and Marv in New York and started screaming, Johnson did his best Kevin McAllister impression. What would you rate this?

Favorite Home Alone 2 “traps”.



Adam Fantilli: The rope soaked in kerosene, not after shave. 😂



Kent Johnson: When Kevin bought the pearls and spilled them on the street to trip them up near the hotel.



And the KJ imitating Kevin look was all Fantilli’s idea. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/1FPEuUHNqU — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) December 23, 2023

The fun didn’t end there especially for Fantilli.

Holiday Prank

As the Blue Jackets’ morning skate was starting up, there was an unusual absence. Fantilli was not on the ice with his teammates. It even went as far as Mathieu Olivier skating as a placeholder for Fantilli on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Justin Danforth.

Then about 5 minutes into the morning skate, Fantilli was suddenly out there. Chalk it up to being a little late. But that was just the beginning.

When the Blue Jackets converged at center ice, there were stick taps for Fantilli. Was there some sort of celebration or achievement going on?

In one sense, this was true. It turned out the Blue Jackets were cheering for him after he was pranked in the locker room. His gloves were covered in tape. His laces were cut on his skate. There was also a water cup in his helmet. He does not know who did the prank. But you can count him doing the investigative work here to find out.

Coach Vincent knew that tricks were played on Fantilli. In the end, it’s a great sign of just how much he’s fitting in the locker room.

“So not only they take his gloves, but they also cut his laces and it was more than that,” Vincent said. “That means they’re including him. You don’t play tricks on the guys you don’t like. It’s always on the guys you like. I think we’re getting closer and closer as a team which is a very good sign.”

Adam Fantilli got his first NHL pranks played on him Saturday morning. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Once we know who the culprit was, we will pass that along. This story seems to be just beginning here.

Maple Leafs Gameday Notes

The Blue Jackets are turning back to Daniil Tarasov in net against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. This move was part of the team’s rotating goalie plan according to Vincent. It was not a punishment from the end of the Capitals’ game. “Rotation. (Merzlikins) was outstanding. He played amazingly well but we communicate with our players. We took care of what happened and we’re moving forward.”

The Blue Jackets are getting Damon Severson back in the lineup Saturday and is expected to play with Ivan Provorov. In order to clear a roster spot, Nick Blankenburg was placed on injured reserve retro to 12/19. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Jake Bean is the odd defenseman out for this game.

Vincent admitted that Blankenburg “has been really good for us.” It will be yet another tough lineup decision once everyone is available and healthy.

Martin Jones will start in net for the Maple Leafs against the Blue Jackets. Calle Jarnkrok skated at their optional skate and could be in line to play assuming “breakfast and lunch settles in right”, according to coach Sheldon Keefe. (h/t David Alter, the Hockey News).

