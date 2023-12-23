NHL News & Rumors: Canucks, Flames, Senators

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are eager to get a deal done with Elias Pettersson, but is he taking his time? Meanwhile, three teams have stepped up and shown interest in Elias Lindholm. Jack Eichel confirmed a surprising team was looking at him before he was traded to Vegas. Finally, is it possible the Ottawa Senators look at trading Jakob Chychrun?

Canucks Eager to Get Pettersson Signed

As the Vancouver Canucks continue to roll along with a strong season, attention turns to pending restricted free agent Elias Pettersson and the subdued contract talks taking center stage. TSN’s Darren Dreger reveals a quiet negotiation period with CAA Hockey, suggesting a timeline extending into January or possibly February. Meanwhile, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff believes the Canucks are ready, but the player’s side is slow-playing negotiations.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On pace for a second consecutive 100-point season, questions about the deal’s value and duration have insiders thinking the the two sides could settle on a potential max deal exceeding $10 million per season. The expected salary cap rise should help. But, what if Pettersson wants more? Seravalli notes a deliberate pace from Pettersson’s camp. While talks stall, there’s no panic, given his restricted free agent status.

The Canucks, at 22-9-3, aim for a long-term deal, ensuring stability before the upcoming season.

Three Teams Stepping Forward for Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames continues to be a prominent name heading into the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline, drawing intensified speculation from experts like Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN. LeBrun has identified three frontrunners for the forward’s services.

The Flames, having already made crucial decisions on 2024 unrestricted free agents — trading Tyler Toffoli and Nikita Zadorov, while re-signing Mikael Backlund. Lindholm, a standout without a contract beyond this season, faces an uncertain future. LeBrun writes:

My understanding of the situation is that there really have not been any conversations between Lindholm and the Calgary Flames in a while. But at the same time, the Flames haven’t definitely told Lindholm they’re planning to move him, and the player hasn’t completely shut the door on them. So there’s that. source – ‘LeBrun rumblings: Latest on Lindholm, Pettersson, Kuznetsov, the Olympics and a Devils game-changer’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 12/23/2023

LeBrun notes growing interest from the Boston Bruins, seeking a top-six center since Patrice Bergeron’s departure, the Colorado Avalanche positioning for a significant move after cap space adjustments, and the Carolina Hurricanes facing challenges due to owner Tom Dundon’s historical reluctance for rental investments. It’s not clear who the favorite is, but of the three teams, the least likely to make a move are the Hurricanes.

Flames Were a Finalist For Jack Eichel

Speaking of the Flames, in a recent interview, Jack Eichel shed further light on the intricate process leading to his 2021 trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. During and interview on the Empty Netters podcast, he confirmed a number of teams were initially linked to trade talks with the Buffalo Sabres. Eichel then revealed that the Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights emerged as the last contenders.

Eichel grew dissatisfied with the Sabres’ handling of his persistent injury concerns. Desiring a change, he expressed his desire to move. There was interest from teams like Minnesota and Carolina, with Colorado briefly entering the conversation. However, the discussions gradually narrowed down, culminating in a final showdown between the Flames and Golden Knights.

Unlikely Senators Considering a Trade to Move Jakob Chychrun

Speculation has been sparked by hockey insiders Nick Kypreos and Rob Ellis, suggesting that the Ottawa Senators may be contemplating a substantial move in the upcoming weeks: the potential trade of their skilled defenseman, Jakob Chychrun. The rumors have gained traction, only because the Senators badly struggling and Chychrun has one more season on his deal after this year.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Sens might not be a playoff team now, but they haven’t thrown away the season, making head coaching changes and moves to try and turn things around. If they continue to struggle and things change, maybe, as the trade deadline looms on March 8, Chychrun’s name will come up. He also has a 10-team no-trade clause that will help him partially control his future.

If the Senators get into “sell mode,” it could be interesting to see what other names pop up. More likely, Vladimir Tarasenko makes sense. He signed a one-year deal at $5 million and has 20 points in 26 games for the Senators this season. He could make for a nice rental if a contender had some money on their cap.