Biggest NHL Trade Rumors 2023: Western Conference Teams

This year, there have already been a number of big rumors circulating around the NHL’s Western Conference. With the holiday trade freeze providing a lull in the action, it feels like the right time to look back at some of the loudest trade talks that were, are, and will be out there.

This post will specifically focus on the Western Conference rumors.

Oilers Need a Goaltender and To Move Jack Campbell

The Oilers are in desperate need to do something with goaltender Jack Campbell. At this point, they’ve tried almost everything. Sent down to the AHL to find his game, he’s looked worse in Bakersfield than he did with the Oilers. Now, according to Oilers Now’s Bob Stauffer, Olivier Rodrigue, aged 23, is set to start two out of the next three Condors games.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It appears Campbell has lost the starting job and it’s not clear if the Oilers can even trade the netminder. TSN’s Darren Dreger suggests that a potential trade might be in the works that would see Philip Broberg go as the sweetener in a deal to move Campbell, but others believe that is undervaluing what it would actually take to ship Campbell out.

Flames Have Multiple UFAs on the Trade Block

With an ‘open for business’ sign already up, Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy has already started making moves ahead of the trade deadline. He initiated the movement of defenseman Nikita Zadorov and there is talk that the Colorado Avalanche (among other teams) might be looking at Elias Lindholm. Plenty of teams are looking at Noah Hanifin, but the name getting the most attention is Chris Tanev. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils might be early players here.

All three, pending unrestricted free agents, are available for the right offer. However, if the Flames continue to accumulate losses Conroy will likely be more active in facilitating trades. Some will go as rentals. Others might be of the sign-and-trade variety. If things get really bad, there are whispers that Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri could become available.

Canucks Could Trade Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrei Kuzmenko has seemingly fallen out of favor with the Vancouver Canucks and there is legitimate talk the team might open to moving on. He is sitting in what will be Kuzmenko’s fourth healthy scratch of the season Thursday night. Kuzmenko’s agent, Dan Milstein, commented on his client’s future with the organization and stated, “Andrei is very happy to be in Vancouver.” How long will that last?

Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His ice time has been reduced and he’s been sitting, all while the Canucks keep winning. There’s been talk that the Washington Capitals have shown interest, but there is nothing imminent there.

Sharks Should Be Active This Season

According to numerous insider reports, the Sharks may be working on a few things. Mike Hoffman has demonstrated his scoring abilities again and could be an option for teams. The team has also discussed the idea of moving forwards Alexander Barabanov and Anthony Duclair, as well as goaltenders Kaapo Kahkonen and Mackenzie Blackwood.

The Sharks were not expected to be a strong team and with only 21 points this season, they are likely to be heavy sellers.

Will the Ducks Trade John Gibson?

As the Ducks approach a sixth consecutive season without a playoff game on their resume, there is a resurgence of interest in goaltender John Gibson. His name has been part of trade discussions in recent offseasons and is once again surfacing, given the numerous rival teams seeking an upgrade in goal.

The Ducks aren’t in a rush to trade him and the ask will be high, but with an 11-year pro career, he has consistently proven himself as a reliable workhorse. He’s a better, more trusted option than many of the other goalies available this season. The big hurdle is Gibson’s $6.4 million cap hit, which extends through the 2026-27 season. In a salary-capped NHL landscape, this presents a significant complication for interested teams.

The Ducks are rumored to also be open to trade talks regarding Ilya Lyubushkin and Adam Henrique.