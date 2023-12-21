Ducks Seek Third Straight Win As They Host Flames

For the first time since early November, the Anaheim Ducks are on a winning streak. Their recent victories over the New Jersey Devils (Dec. 17) and the Detroit Red Wings (Dec. 18) closely resembled the wins that they put together during the previous win streak: hard-fought and well-earned with timely offense and elite goaltending.

Related: Takeaways From Ducks’ 5-1 Win Over Devils

The Ducks are looking to extend their streak to three when they take on the Calgary Flames on Thursday. While they still face a long road back after a difficult six-week stretch, the Ducks can and should feel encouraged by their recent performances. Here’s a preview of the Flames’ matchup by looking at storylines, personnel, and tactics.

Ducks Players(s) to Watch: Adam Henrique and Troy Terry

With a goal against the Red Wings, Adam Henrique became just the fourth Duck in team history to record four goals in 24 hours. Some other names on that list include Teemu Selanne and Vinny Prospal. How’s that for a fun fact?

Troy Terry, on the other hand, continued his hot streak in the Red Wings win. He had another goal that came at a huge moment. It was his second consecutive multi-point game, and he now has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last five games. Similarly, Henrique’s multi-point effort gave him his seventh point in the last five games.

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Whether young offensive dynamos like Mason McTavish and Trevor Zegras are in the lineup or not, the Ducks will need Terry and Henrique to produce regularly. The team is never going to win consistently with two or three players producing offense. In times like these, they need Terry, Henrique, Alex Killorn, Leo Carlsson, Ryan Strome, and Frank Vatrano to carry their weight. Then, consider the possibilities when McTavish and Zegras finally return. A healthy and potentially dangerous top-six forward group lies on the horizon, which is exciting to think about. Until then, though, Terry, Henrique, and company need to keep doing what they are doing to remain competitive in games.

Flames Player to Watch: Elias Lindholm

The Flames’ attack has changed in recent years. They are a season and change removed from being led by Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. In are Nazem Kadri and Johnathan Huberdeau, though the former has been a shell of himself in his season-plus in a Flames uniform. Elias Lindholm, however, has been a constant. He’s dangerous with the puck on his stick, has a lethal shot, and makes plays. The Ducks will need to keep an eye on him whenever he is on the ice. You can expect Cam Fowler to be shadowing the Flames’ leading scorer throughout the game tonight.

Who Starts in Goal for Ducks?

John Gibson is currently away from the team, so the Ducks called up long-time veteran Alex Stalock from the San Diego Gulls. A serviceable backup, Stalock has appeared in two games for the Gulls this season, posting a 2.04 goals-against average (GAA). He could get the start, but it’s more likely the Ducks lean on youngster Lukas Dostal to lead them to their third straight victory.

Latest News & Highlights

Dostal filled in the final 20 minutes of the Devils win and performed admirably against the Red Wings, who had chance after chance in the latter stages of the game. Dostal held them at bay with 12 saves in the final period, and 29 overall, many of which came during the seven power-play opportunities for the Red Wings. With another 18 penalty minutes, the Ducks seem inclined to roll the dice and lean on their special teams units, particularly their goaltenders.

Will We See Drysdale, Zegras, or McTavish?

The return of some or all of this trio seems imminent, doesn’t it? They attended the recent road trip, practiced with the team throughout, and have not reported any setbacks since returning to hockey activities. With the final hurdle appearing to be either conditioning-related or clearance by the medical staff, Zegras, Drysdale, and McTavish should be raring to go.

The Ducks have found some life offensively of late, but the injection of these young stars in the lineup, whenever it happens, will bring some much-needed juice to both sides of the puck. Their two wins have been refreshing, but it’s still only two wins in their last 15 games, a period during which they’ve struggled to score consistently. Getting three of their best offensive players back should help reverse the trend. We’ll see if it happens tonight.

Prediction: Ducks Continue to Climb, Get a Win Over Flames

Both teams are looking for their third win in a row, but the Ducks have a winnable game in front of them against an inconsistent Flames team, giving them a real chance to build some momentum heading into the Christmas break. However, the Flames are probably thinking the same thing. It’s their chance to climb back into the playoff picture.

After a four-game stretch away from Honda Center, the Ducks are back home until the turn of the calendar. Expect them to come out with energy and get the job done tonight against the Flames. Puck drop is 7 PM PST.

How do you see tonight’s game against the Flames going? Sound off in the comments below.