Canucks News & Rumors: Hughes, Kuzmenko & Suter

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Quinn Hughes reaches the 40-point mark. Additionally, head coach Rick Tocchet scratched Andrei Kuzmenko for the fifth time this season. Also, Tocchet praises Pius Suter for his play.

Hughes Becomes First Defenceman to Reach 40 in 2023-24

Hughes continues to impress in the 2023-24 season. The defenceman picked up two assists in the Canucks win over the Predators on Dec. 19. As a result, he has nine goals and 41 points in 33 games.

Quinn Hughes Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks’ captain leads all NHL defencemen in goals and points. Additionally, he is the first defenceman to reach the 40-point mark and joins Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller to make the Canucks the only team with three players who have crossed the 40-point mark. Hughes is also the fifth defenceman to reach the 40-point mark in the first 33 games over the last 25 years. He joins Erik Karlsson (2022-23), John Carlson (2019-20), Bryan McCabe (2005-06) and Brian Leetch (2000-01).

Hughes is only 35 points off his career high points of 76 from last year and has surpassed his career high in goals. Two seasons ago, he set the Canucks’ single-season points record by a defenceman and surpassed the mark once again last season. This year, he is on pace to become the first-ever Canucks defenceman to post 100 points and the seventh player in franchise history.

What makes Hughes’ season even more impressive is the fact that he has matched his total from the 2020-21 season in 23 less games. Most Canucks fans will remember the 2020-21 season as Hughes’ worse, but he has since bounced back and proving himself to be one of the league’s best blueliners.

Kuzmenko Healthy Scratch for the Fifth Time

Tocchet has scratched Kuzmenko for the fifth time this season as the club takes on the Dallas Stars. The forward also didn’t play in the win over the Predators on Dec. 19. The head coach previously said he is going with the best lineup that helps them pick up a win. The decision paid off against Nashville, as the Canucks won 5-2. Based on how the team performed against the Predators, it isn’t a surprise Kuzmenko will sit out another game.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Additionally, his future with the club is somewhat questionable. If Tocchet continues to scratch Kuzmenko throughout the season, there is a chance he will ask for a trade. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported teams are calling on the forward, and the Washington Capitals are a trade candidate. President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford has said the club will keep an open mind in regards to a trade and doesn’t want to lock themselves in one answer. However, he said the team will need to continue to help him. Additionally, Kuzmenko’s agent said the player is happy in Vancouver and will continue to make adjustments. One of those adjustments is his effort on the forecheck, which Tocchet previously said was an issue.

Kuzmenko started producing a few games before being scratched for the third time, scoring his fifth and sixth goals on the season while playing on the fourth line. However, his ice time dropped in the Dec. 17 game against the Chicago Blackhawks as he played 11:09. The Russian still has a chance to increase his time on ice but will need to earn Tocchet’s trust before that happens.

Tocchet Praises Suter

Meanwhile, Tocchet praised Suter for his play after the forward returned to the lineup from a lower-body injury. He has spent quite some time on the first line and has recorded one goal and three points in four games since his return (from ‘Why versatile Pius Suter is like Super Glue to help hold Canucks’ structure,’ The Province, December 20, 2023).

“There’s some hockey I.Q. with Suter,” Tocchet said. “I don’t mind a hybrid (forward). Sometimes, Suter can go down low for Petey and he made a hell of a play from behind the net to Petey. They’re getting some chemistry.”

Pius Suter, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tocchet also praised him for making a responsible defensive play, which is a good example for the young guys on the team.

“That’s one of the reasons we acquired him. You can’t have enough of those guys. Early in camp, he was feeling his way. For me, every day I’ve seen improvement. Playing him in four exhibition games really helped him with systems and pace.”

With Kuzmenko struggling, the Canucks need a winger to step up and play with their top centreman. Suter is taking advantage of his opportunity and is showing he is a smart hockey player.

“We know what the system is,” Suter said. “We try to get pucks back and find the man in the middle. We keep doing our stuff. We don’t cheat offensively and we stay above guys and get pucks out.”

Pettersson also praised him for being a smart player. He added the fact that Suter is also a centre that takes the pressure off of him on the forecheck as either Suter or Mikheyev will cover for him.