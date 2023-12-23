From Dysfunction to Dominance: Canucks’ Six Steps to Contention

In a recent THW post, my colleague Mike Fink wrote a solid read about how NHL teams rebuild. In that post, which you can link to below, he noted the Vancouver Canucks’ rebuild. I’d like to spend some time in this post looking specifically at this unique team and how it has so quickly and so successfully morphed into the NHL’s top team.

Currently, the Canucks sit first in the entire NHL with 47 points. In that position, they are tied with the Vegas Golden Knights. However, they have one more win than Vegas. It’s been both a good and a surprising season for the team. Interestingly, it’s come after what could be considered a horrible last season. Not only did the team miss out on the playoffs, but the level of organizational dysfunction was palpable.

What a different NHL season this has been in Vancouver.

The Canucks’ Remarkable Transformation

The Canucks are in playoff contention this season. The team would have to almost fall apart to not make the postseason in 2024. Vancouver has undergone a remarkable transformation, due in large part to a strategic collaboration between Jim Rutherford and Rick Tocchet. While the foundation of the team’s success can be traced back to previous leadership, it was the recent changes cooked up by Rutherford that propelled the Canucks to new heights.

The Canucks’ roster includes players who were drafted and developed under the previous administration. These players include three key pieces of the team – goalie Thatcher Demko, defenceman and new team captain Quinn Hughes, and forward Elias Pettersson. However, the arrival of Rutherford as the head of hockey operations signaled a turning point. Rutherford’s calculated moves, both in terms of personnel and staff changes, injected fresh energy into the organization.

Rutherford Did Well to Hire Head Coach Rick Tocchet

One of Rutherford’s masterstrokes was hiring Rick Tocchet as the team’s head coach last season. While the firing of Bruce Boudreau was more than a bit of a gong show, the move was strategically wise. Despite the unfortunate transition period in Tocchet’s arrival, the impact has been evident, with players responding positively to his coaching strategy and philosophy. Tocchet’s coaching style, marked by accountability and a demand for a cohesive team effort, has been instrumental in the Canucks’ on-ice success.

The Rutherford-Tocchet connection has undeniably set the Canucks on the path to playoff contention. Tocchet’s ability to create a sense of accountability and unity among the players, combined with Rutherford’s strategic vision, has breathed new life into the team. As the Canucks continue to rise in the standings, the collaboration between Rutherford and Tocchet stands as proof of their shared goal of revitalizing the franchise.

Six Steps in the Canucks Quick Rise to Contention

Step One: The Canucks Have Drafted and Engaged in Player Development

The foundation of the Canucks’ recent success lies in their adept drafting and player development system. Team leaders, as noted, like Pettersson, Hughes, and Demko – and the suddenly emerging Nils Hoglander – have been nurtured through the organization’s commitment to developing talent.

Step Two: The Canucks Have Made Strategic Trades and Signings

The Canucks made strategic moves to bolster their roster, particularly this season. Acquiring key players like JT Miller (earlier), Casey DeSmith, Filip Hronek (in March 2023), and the diamond in the rough Sam Lafferty has added depth and skill. As well, signing Ilya Mikheyev and Dakota Joshua also added players who have this season found key roles on the team. All these players together work to complement the existing core and have proven instrumental in strengthening the team.

Step Three: The Canucks Have Practiced Patience

The front office exhibited patience by allowing the young core to develop over the past couple of seasons. This commitment to the gradual growth of players like Pettersson and Hughes has paid off, providing a solid foundation for the team’s resurgence.

Step Four: The Canucks Have Developed and Inspired Depth

The Canucks focused on developing and inspiring depth within the team. It seems as if coach Tocchet has a unique way of lifting depth players like Joshua, Lafferty, and Conor Garland (and even a veteran defenceman like Tyler Myers) into the team’s systems so they have a place where they can contribute significantly to the team’s success. The bottom line is that the Canucks now can showcase a well-rounded roster.

Step Five: The Canucks Have Tocchet’s Coaching As a Catalyst

Tocchet’s arrival as the head coach has been a catalyst for change. He’s implemented disciplined systems and has held players accountable for mistakes. But, he’s also listened to the players. Regularly, during games, fans can see Tocchet conversing with his players as they strategize together on the bench. He seems to be a tough-minded, yet inclusive, coach who has brought balance to the roster and has instilled a winning mentality. He’ll listen and then decide.

Step Six: The Canucks Have Constructed Confidence

The coaching staff has worked this season to successfully construct confidence within the team. Through strategic moves, effective coaching, and improved player performances, the Canucks now believe in their ability to compete at the highest level. Perhaps the biggest chance on this team has been that the organization has fostered a winning culture.

The Bottom Line for the Canucks’ Improvement This Season

After a period of playoff absence and strategic retooling, the Canucks have initiated a significant turnaround. The organization has leveraged key trades, addressed key team shortcomings, and instilled a disciplined approach under coach Tocchet. Suddenly, the team has transformed itself into a formidable contender.

Are the stars aligning for this to be a Canucks’ season to remember? With the emergence of star players like Pettersson and Hughes beginning to reach new heights; with the emotionally-charged leadership of Miller working smoothly; and, with great goalie play from both Demko and DeSmith, the Canucks are positioned this season as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.

It’s been a quick and remarkable ascent from their recent struggles – even last season. The reason? The leadership of Rutherford and Tocchet.