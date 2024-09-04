Blue Jackets Make First Public Statements Since Tragedy

The Columbus Blue Jackets made their first public comments on Wednesday afternoon since the tragic deaths of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau. As you could imagine, emotions were running very high.

In all, GM Don Waddell along with the captains Boone Jenner, Erik Gudbranson, Zach Werenski and Sean Kuraly all made statements about the impact of Johnny with the Blue Jackets. While Waddell took three questions at the end, the players did not answer questions after their statements were read. Understandably so. They were not ready for that phase yet.

The Blue Jackets were able to clarify a couple of points though. First, services for the Gaudreau’s are still being finalized. They are taking the family’s lead. They will announce plans once they are known. They do expect that to be soon. In addition, Waddell confirmed that the entire team will be at the services.

Here is what Waddell and the players said on Wednesday. It was hard for them to fight back tears while they were reading their statements. It was evident not only how fresh this still is, but how impactful the Gaudreau’s were.

Waddell’s Statement

“Last week, the Gaudreau family suffered a loss as immeasurable and impossible to comprehend. Johnny and Matthew were tragically taken from their family in a cruel and senseless manner, and I ask that everyone continue to keep this very close, that loving family in your thoughts and prayers. They also left behind friends, teammates, coaches all over the world, and fans that continue to mourn their passing. The outpouring of love for John and Matthew has been remarkable, not only among the NHL family, but from our local sports community, as well as teams and leads around the world. From New Jersey to Boston, Calgary to Columbus and everywhere in between have inspired us with the expressions of love and support. I know that means the world to the Gaudreau family, and it means the world to our organization as well. Thank you.”

“My personal experience with Johnny is through USA hockey between World Juniors and playing on multiple national teams. Johnny was always very proud to put on that USA hockey jersey. He was obviously an exceptional player, one of the best in the National Hockey League. He played the game with great joy, which was apparent to everyone that ever saw him. I witnessed it firsthand many times from the opposing team. I was very much looking forward to being on the same team with him here in Columbus And talking to people in the organization, including the guys with me here today, it’s apparent just how special a person Johnny was and how significant his loss is being felt by everyone. Whether it’s a huge hole in our lineup, there’s even a larger one in our hearts.”

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said they all have holes in their heart. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

“I know there are questions related to our team and how we’re going to move forward without Johnny and the impact this loss will have on our lineup. Those questions will be for another day. Our immediate focus is on supporting the Gaudreau family and supporting each other as we continue to grieve the loss of Johnny and Matthew. Thank you for being here today.”

Jenner’s Statement

“It’s difficult to find the right words in the face of this heartbreaking and unimaginable tragedy that took the lives of our teammate, John Gaudreau and his brother Matty Gaudreau. I want to start off by extending my family’s, my teammates, and I’s deepest condolences, thoughts, love, and many prayers to the Gaudreau family, including Noah, little John, Guy, Jane, Madeline, and Tripp, Katie and Kristen and all other family and close friends of John and Matthew. You’ve been in our thoughts every second of every day. I didn’t know Matthew as well as I know John, but from the stories that I’ve heard from John and others, it’s clear that they were incredibly close and shared an inseparable bond. Whenever you met one Gaudreau, it wasn’t long after you were meeting another and then receiving a bottle of Guy’s homemade maple syrup. It was easy to see very quickly how tight knit and together their family was. One thing I admired was that John never forgot where he came from.”

“In the past few days moving through all the emotions: anger, sadness, disbelief and emptiness. I’ve come to realize how much love I have for John. I’m very honored to be able to speak to what John meant, not only to me, but all of his teammates and the positive impact he had on our lives. The support has been unbelievable from everyone coming up from not only from the Blue Jackets, the fifth line and the city of Columbus, but around the world. It’s clear how many people these two brothers touched, specifically in the hockey community and in Calgary and New Jersey. The stories and videos we’ve been seeing are incredibly moving and need to continue to be put out there to highlight just how impactful John and Matt were. Their legacy deserves to be remembered and celebrated.”

You May Also Like

“Many of us know John for his superstar and presence on the ice. He played with such joy and passion dominating at every level he went despite the odds stacked against him due to his size. But we’ll deeply miss the way he carried that same joy off the ice, whether it was at the arena or at home with his family. The joy I was so lucky to have witnessed. John was a close friend and someone I felt I’d known for a lifetime. His jokes and banter were always a consistent presence, whether we’re in the locker room, on the bus, on a plane, or in a hotel room. John was truly one of a kind. One of the many things we’ll miss is seeing people’s reaction to his pregame meal routine for the first time: A mountain of sauce-free pasta, topped with butter, paired with a Coke.”

“As a teammate, he didn’t just win us countless games, take our fans out of their seats and set up many of us for easy goals. His positive energy day in and day out was infectious when you were around him. We’re really going to miss the way he made us laugh and smile on any given day, especially after a big win by his Eagles. We would hear about it for the next week. I don’t think I’ve met a more competitive guy. It wasn’t just in hockey journey, scoring competitions and warm up or pregame skates at our team gatherings. You can always find Johnny challenging someone to a game, whether it’s Big Buck Hunter, corn hole, Golden Tee or pool. He was good at everything and rarely lost. But if he did, he was asking for a rematch. Double or nothing. Seeing John as a father was clear his family meant everything to him. We’ll miss seeing his joy coming upstairs to our family room after every home game, to greet Mary and the kids despite often being the last to join us after a well earned sauna and a beer. The smile. The smile on his and Noa’s face is when they saw each other was unmatched.”

“When my wife and I went through a tough time this year, John (was) there for us like family of their own. Just being around John was a huge comfort for me, even when he didn’t even realize or try. That to me says everything about the kind of person he was. As a team, we are gonna get through this together. We’re gonna grieve, cry, be vulnerable, and support each other every step of the way. But we will persevere because I know that’s what Johnny would’ve wanted. We’re not only gonna remember and honor John and Matthew during these difficult days or this season alone. Their memory will stay with us forever. We’ll cherish their joy and passion for hockey and family. Words cannot fully express how much they will be missed. They will remain in our hearts forever. Our continued thoughts and prayers with the Gaudreau’s. Rest in peace John and Matty.”

Gudbranson’s Statement

“Bear me on this one. It is truly heartbreaking to the Gaudreau’s and to the Morris’ along with the community of friends. I’m so sorry for your loss. And my hope is that one day your grief and sorrow is one day relieved by the beautiful memories those boys gave you. And in the interim, we will always pray for you and think of you. And beyond that, we’ll always be available to you. To Matt, I had the pleasure of meeting you a few times. I noticed the twinkle in John’s eye when you were around. It’s the same one I share with my siblings. A deep love and a deep appreciation of your presence. Anywhere you were together, John felt at home. To Madeline and Tripp, you’re in our hearts as you navigate your loss. To John, I’ve been lucky to play all around North America, and I’ve been blessed with many amazing teammates. Though within all that movement, I struggled to find constant connection with many of them. When I moved to Calgary, we had our first beer together, Fort Lauderdale Hotel. I knew it was different. Over the next few years, that only grew. Your unique way of driving me crazy only brought me closer. There was always a method to the madness. Our rides to the rink and knowing my stress level for punctuality, you would walk out seven minutes late. Trying to look professional at dinner the night before a game wearing a hoodie and a tube and 10-year-old sweatpants.”

“You were one of a kind, and we loved you, and we still do. You’re an amazing father. I’ll forever remember you complaining about a sore back after spending the night in Noa’s crib, and the pride you carried the day you brought Johnny into the room for the first time. The love you shared with Meredith was a sight to behold. You were truly a family man. And we will continue and you’ll continue to inspire me to be just like you. To Guy, Jane, Kristen, and Katie, and your extended family and friends. Nothing I can say here will fill the void in your hearts. But we are here if you need us. And one final point to everyone. If you think about driving after a few beers or a fun night, please, please, please do not find a way home. Thank you.”

Werenski’s Statement

“Hi everyone. First, I wanna offer my deepest condolences to the entire family, the extended families and all friends and people that love John and Matthew. We all know how much John and Matty meant to everyone. And while there’ll always be an empty feeling without them, I hope we can all find peace and comfort knowing that they’ve touched the lives of so many people. I didn’t know Matty, so this will be about John, but he deserves to be honored each and every day just the same as John will be. I’ve been here in Columbus for nine years and I can’t say there’s ever been a day as exciting as when John signed here. I remember texting Boone (Jenner) and Eric Robinson when the reports were coming out and we just couldn’t believe it. My dad even drove over and had a celebratory drink because we were so excited about it. Johnny Hockey was a player that everyone watched. Whether you were a hockey fan or not, you had the ability to give people out on their feet at any given moment. Highlight after highlight. Personally, I want to thank John for having so many highlights ’cause the ones he has dangling around me seem to get lost in the shuffle.”

“But seriously, I just wanna say thank you, John, for choosing Columbus when other people wouldn’t. He brought so much joy and excitement to this city. I’ve never quite seen anything like it. Something like this only special players can do, and that’s what you are. Over the past two years, I’ve gotten to know John and his family, and I could see just how much they meant to him. They were his whole world, especially his wife Meredith and his kids. Knowing Johnny, there are so many things I’m gonna miss about John, starting with that huge plate of pasta with a Coke before games. I’m gonna miss watching him being an amazing dad. I’m gonna miss being in the family room after games when he would walk in and Noa would run over to him, yelling for her dad, putting her arms up for a hug. I am gonna miss sitting across with him on the plane playing cards after big wins and tough losses. I’m even gonna miss hearing him call Goody a donkey, and I’m watching the two of them banter like the brothers that they were.”

Zach Werenski thanked Johnny Gaudreau for choosing Columbus when no one else would. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I’ll always love and miss John so much. I just wanna say thank you, John, for letting me be a part of your life. It’s been so special to get to know him and his family firsthand, and while his pain will never go away, I think we can all find a little comfort in knowing that Johnny and Matty lived life to the fullest every day. Thank you.”

Kuraly’s Statement

“Hi everybody. First, we’re gutted and heartbroken for the Gaudreau’s and the Morris families. His dad Guy, mom Jane, wife Meredith, and all who loved and knew John. Good To the core, John leaves us a life’s example of love, simplicity, and joy. He expressed that for the masses through hockey and personally through his relationships, which explains why he was universally adored in all the communities and lives that were lucky enough to enjoy number 13. We are sending all of our love and support to the Gaudreau’s and Morris families during this heartbreaking tragedy. To say John will be missed doesn’t completely capture…May you and your brother Matt rest peacefully.”