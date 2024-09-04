NHL’s Top 5 Bargain Contracts for 2024-25

NHL general managers need to maximize the $88 million available to them to build a Stanley Cup-winning team. Players like Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid will have a large cap hit because they are elite players who lead their clubs. But what about the rest of a roster? A balanced forward and defensive group is needed to win, and having players who can kill penalties, help on the power play, and play defence can be expensive. Still, some players have extremely reasonable contracts considering what they bring to the ice. Here are the five best contracts heading into the 2024-25 NHL season.

This list does not include goaltenders or rookies on their entry-level contracts. The following players are considered a “steal” at less than $2 million against the cap this season.

5. Logan O’Connor: $1.1 Million — Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche’s Logan O’Connor was on pace for a career season in 2023-24 before it was cut short due to a hip injury, which caused him to have season-ending surgery in March. In 57 games, he scored 13 goals and 25 points, including three short-handed goals and was just one point behind his career-high of 26 points set in 2022-23 when he played all 82 games. O’Connor was aggressive last season, seeing an increase in shots and shooting percentage.

He should be reunited with his old linemates, Ross Colton and Miles Wood. They played 281 minutes together last season with an expected goals percentage (xGoals%) of 56.2 – higher than the Valeri Nichushkin, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen line that played 382 minutes together. He should also see time on the top penalty-kill unit. He ranked third in ice time on the penalty kill at 2:17, just behind Cale Makar and Devon Toews.

4. Daniel Sprong: $975,000 — Vancouver Canucks

Daniel Sprong is a strong offensive forward who can fill any role in the lineup as needed. While his defensive game needs work, he will give the Vancouver Canucks more flexibility with their forward lines. Sprong recorded 43 points in 76 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season. He played a versatile role, and despite being used mostly as a depth player, he had a great offensive season. With elite forwards like Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser leading the offensive charge, the team will now look to its depth players to consistently contribute offense.

Daniel Sprong, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sprong is an efficient middle-six forward and will likely join a line with newly added Jake DeBrusk on the left wing, centred by Petterson. He is coming off back-to-back 40-plus-point seasons and will join a team that was one win away from heading to the Western Conference Final. Fans should keep an eye out for significant production if he can find his groove, especially if he gets some power play time.

3. Nils Höglander: $1.1 Million — Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have another steal in Nils Hoglander. In 2023-24, he set career highs in games played (80), goals (24), and points (36) – his 24 goals ranked fourth on the Canucks and tied for 90th overall in the NHL. Höglander managed that while averaging only 12:06 of ice time per game.

His 1.58 goals-per-60 ranked third in the league among players with a regular role, trailing only Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman. Höglander had a shooting percentage of 20% last season, about double his career average and ranked fourth among all NHL players who scored 20 or more goals. With a cap hit of $1.1 million, Hoglander can set himself up for a permanent position in the top six in Vancouver with his play. He saw more than 117 minutes of ice time with Boeser and Miller, and if he can continue his play with those elite players and show he can work well with them, he can set himself up for a pay raise.

He was among the team leaders in Corsi (53.25%), expected goals (54.48%), control of scoring chances (54.36%), and high-danger chances (57.57%) last season. Höglander was also the 35th-most-frequent point producer in the NHL at five-on-five. Vancouver is looking to make another deep run into the playoffs. If Hoglander can continue to show results while making so little, it will show management why he is crucial for this team’s offence and secure him a larger contract to stay in Vancouver.

2. Fabian Zetterlund: $1.45 Million — San Jose Sharks

When the San Jose Sharks traded Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils at the 2023 Trade Deadline, Fabian Zetterlund was overshadowed by other parts of the deal, including a 2023 first-round pick (that became Quentin Musty). Zetterlund was known to be a gritty forward with offensive upside, but he wasn’t expected to be a star. He was one of the few Sharks players to compete in all 82 games, scoring 24 goals and providing 20 assists for 44 points. Additionally, he earned 16 power-play points and averaged just under 19 minutes of ice time per game. His defence needs work, but if he can produce like he did last season, he will still be a bargain.

While Zetterland may not see playing time with 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini and newly-added Tyler Toffoli, he should continue to work with Mikael Granlund, with whom he had a successful partnership last season, and Will Smith on the second line. Zetterlund can set himself up well this season to earn a pretty hefty raise if he can continue his production from last season. San Jose currently has more thaan $10 million in cap space left entering the season and is currently projected to have more than $37 million heading into free agency next summer. The Sharks don’t have anyone too important to sign other than Granlund and himself, and both are restricted free agents, a status that gives the team leverage in negotiating a new contract in the offseason.



1. Cam York: $1.6 Million — Philadelphia Flyers

Last season, Cam York played all 82 games with 10 goals and 20 assists, including six assists on the power play. He and Jamie Drysdale are the blueliners who can effectively lead the Philadelphia Flyers’ power play. Despite the team’s offensive talent, the power play has been a weakness in recent seasons.

The 23-year-old is fast and skilled at moving the puck through traffic and also has the vision to anticipate where a play is headed. He had 18 takeaways last season, ranking third on the team among defenders, behind Travis Sanheim and Sean Walker, and his 174 blocked shots were second only to Nick Seeler. Despite not being particularly physical, he managed to deliver 76 hits.

He is entering the final year of his two-year contract, and with only Sanheim and Seeler signed long term and a significant question mark in Rasmus Ristolainen, York can secure a leading spot on a questionable defensive core right now if he can continue his play from last season. With the team’s offensive capability growing this offseason with the addition of Matvei Michkov and them getting healthy, 2024-25 is a crucial time for York to show what he can provide on the ice.