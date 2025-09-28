Blue Jackets Gain Flexibility With Fedotov Clearing Waivers

The Columbus Blue Jackets had been searching all summer for a third goaltender to be behind Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves. Just before the start of training camp, GM Don Waddell found his man.

On Sept 15, the Blue Jackets acquired goaltender Ivan Fedotov from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2026.

The Blue Jackets had the cap room to acquire Fedotov while only having to pay $775,000 due to his signing bonus being paid. It was a low-risk move for a player that could show he has more in his game.

That’s why when the news came down that Fedotov was placed on waivers Friday, it caught some folks off guard. Why trade for a goalie only to waive him midway through the preseason?

Turns out the Blue Jackets were wise in how this was handled. They say timing is everything. Because Fedotov cleared waivers on Saturday, he can now be assigned to the AHL.

That didn’t happen though. As of Saturday afternoon, Fedotov remains on the Blue Jackets’ camp roster. What does this all mean?

In a word, the Blue Jackets now have flexibility.

Blue Jackets Gain Roster Flexibility

By Fedotov clearing waivers, the Blue Jackets normally get a 10-game, 30-day window in order to assign a player to the AHL. That clock doesn’t start until the regular season which begins on Oct 7.

The Blue Jackets now have extra time to evaluate their situation.

If something were to happen to Merzlikins or Greaves, Fedotov is there to step in. If both goalies are ready to go, the Blue Jackets could send Fedotov to the Monsters closer to the end of camp.

With a pair of games remaining against the Washington Capitals, the Blue Jackets could choose to give Fedotov another look in a game situation. He’s been excellent in this preseason.

Ivan Fedotov has been excellent in two preseason starts for the Blue Jackets. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fedotov has allowed just two goals in his two appearances. Could he be giving management a little more to think about? Would the Blue Jackets open the season with three goalies on their roster? That possibility now exists.

Why would the Blue Jackets do that? It would allow Fedotov to practice with the NHL team to start. He could provide injury protection as we previously mentioned. There is no indication he wouldn’t accept an assignment to Cleveland.

Teams still have most of their players at training camps. By waiving Fedotov now, the Blue Jackets bet most teams hadn’t figured their rosters out yet so would therefore not claim someone when still evaluating who they do have.

Another potential reason the Blue Jackets might elect to keep three goalies is to allow potential bubble guys that would be a healthy scratch to play games in the AHL.

Now the Blue Jackets have time on their side and do not have to worry if Fedotov would clear. The organization depth remains in tact. They can now focus on deciding how the final roster will look before their opener in Nashville.

Roster flexibility was the name of the game with Fedotov. The Blue Jackets timed their move well and can now proceed with confidence based on how the rest of camp goes.