Capitals’ Justin Sourdif Is Making a Case to an NHL Roster Spot

The Washington Capitals acquired forward Justin Sourdif in the offseason, one of just two roster moves for the team. The Capitals knew they wanted Sourdif and got him for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. The 23-year-old is inexperienced in the NHL, but has shown a lot of promise in his play so far. His showing in training camp and preseason has been particularly of interest to general manager Chris Patrick and head coach Spencer Carbery.

Capitals’ Staff on Sourdif

“We see a guy that’s competitive, smart, can play wing and center, plays both special teams at the AHL level. They had a bunch of people calling on him, so it got to be a competitive situation,” said Patrick after the trade earlier this summer. While Sourdif started training camp in a no-contact jersey due to illness, he became a full participant later in the week, giving the Capitals coaching staff a solid look at his on-ice abilities.

Justin Sourdif, seen here with the Florida Panthers (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Carbery spoke very highly of Sourdif’s performance in training camp, saying, “He’s got that agility/dartiness to him where he’s in and out of areas. He’s quick, whether it’s a tight turn, a spin. And that’s a very valuable skill in professional hockey. So that’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed. I think he’s also an intelligent player. I think he competes hard. He is a guy that can go to really high traffic areas.”

Multiple Factors Are Working in Sourdif’s Favor

Sourdif has played just four games at the NHL level, scoring his first NHL goal with the Panthers. He has spent most of his professional career with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he has tallied 96 points (35 goals, 61 assists) across three seasons, helping the Checkers advance to the Calder Cup Final last season. The forward needs to continue that level of performance to secure his roster spot with the Capitals this season. Given that he’s not a waivers-exempt player, Sourdif will need to stay on the team’s roster as an extra forward. If he doesn’t, the Capitals could lose him for no return on waivers if they decide to send him down to the AHL’s Hershey Bears. Given how badly the team wanted him this summer, it seems likely that he will remain on the NHL roster.

Related: 3 Capitals Prospects Highlight a 5-2 Preseason Win Over Bruins

The Capitals’ system, according to Sourdif, is similar to the systems he has played under previously with the Panthers and the Checkers. “I’ve talked to [Carbery], and the systems we played in Florida and Charlotte are actually really similar, so it’s been a pretty easy adjustment,” Sourdif said. “Obviously, there’s a few different things, but I’ve talked to him one-on-one, and it’s been a pretty seamless transition.” There are also a handful of familiar faces that the forward knows from his time on the ice as a child. Andrew Cristall, Vincent Iorio, and Henrik Rybinski are all old pals of Sourdif.

Sourdif Makes Preseason Debut

Sourdif did not play in the Capitals’ first preseason game against the Boston Bruins, but he made his debut on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. He played on the fourth line alongside Bears players Matthew Strome and Ilya Protas. While he was unable to help the team in their 5-1 win, he did register a shot in the game. Sourdif will need to up his offensive abilities significantly if he wants to join the NHL squad this season. He is likely to be a fourth-line player for the Capitals, should he make the team. In training camp, he played alongside Brandon Duhaime and Nic Dowd, two fourth-line staples that bring a fast, powerful style of play to the ice.

The Capitals still have four preseason games to play before their regular season gets underway on Oct. 8. Sourdif will likely have at least one more chance to prove himself on the ice and join the team this season. Washington faces the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon.